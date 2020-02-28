Dynex Capital Inc.: A New Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock From One Of The Smallest mREITs

Introduction

As there was a pause of around 2 months where no fixed-to-floating securities were issued, at the moment 3 such fixed-to-floating preferred stocks have been issued in the last 10 days, all from mREITs. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) have issued their 6.375% and 6.125% preferred stocks, and now Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) is the third mortgage REIT to issue its Series C fixed-to-floating preferred stock. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest fixed-to-floating preferred stock. Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with every new fixed-income security that shows up on the exchange, to see how it holds up against its peer group, and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Dynex Capital Inc - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Dynex Capital, Inc. 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DX-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.90% before 04/15/2025 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.461%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 04/15/2025. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.69. It has a 6.99% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.37%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.82% and 6.14%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company

"Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation. It seeks to provide returns to its shareholders through regular quarterly dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities ('MBS'). MBS consists of residential MBS ('RMBS'), commercial MBS ('CMBS') and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the United States Government or a government-sponsored entity ('GSE'), such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac."

Source: Reuters.com | Dynex Capital, Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, DX:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company's last paid monthly dividend (paid on February 3) is $0.15, which translates into an annualized payout of $1.80. With a market price of $19.08, the current yield of DX is at 9.43%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $44.26M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock) of the company is around $20.40M. However, here it should be mentioned that the $4.9M yearly dividend for DX-A (NYSE:DX.PA) and $3.24M yearly dividend of DX-B (NYSE:DX.PB) must be deducted after DX fully redeems DX-A on March 14 and partially redeems DX-B on March 16.

In addition, DX has a market capitalization of around $434M, making it one of the smallest mortgage REITs (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Dynex Capital, Inc.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, DX had a total debt of $4.76B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the preferred stocks of the company, DX-A and DX-B, that totals $163M.

The Ratios Of DX Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of DX but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 434/(4,760 + 263) = 0.09 , which seems extremely low but still as a mREIT, against the company's debt stands $5.9B assets in the form of mortgage-backed securities.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 434/(4,760 + 263) = , which seems extremely low but still as a mREIT, against the company's debt stands $5.9B assets in the form of mortgage-backed securities. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. However, the company is at a loss of more than $165M for the TTM, making this calculation pointless. In addition, Dynex has not accounted much profitable years as in the previous four the company's total net income is worth of $100.55M ($16.54M in 2015, $43.1M in 2016, $33.89M in 2017, and $7.02M in 2018).

This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. However, the company is at a loss of more than $165M for the TTM, making this calculation pointless. In addition, Dynex has not accounted much profitable years as in the previous four the company's total net income is worth of $100.55M ($16.54M in 2015, $43.1M in 2016, $33.89M in 2017, and $7.02M in 2018). P/FFO - This metric is very important to us as well because it gives us an idea of how the market treats the company's profitability. The higher the ratio, the more stable and sustainable the future cash flows are. Imagine a very stable business model and a worse business model being valued at the same P/FFO metric. The arbitrage theory will not let this pricing exist for a long time, because there will be inflow in the better model versus an outflow in the worse model. The bigger the ratio, the safer the cash flow to the common stockholders, and the safer the dividend of the common stock, the safer the preferred. This ratio stays at 2.75 with adjusted funds from operations at $6.93 per share yearly and common stock priced at $19.08. The related "FFO yield" stands at 36.32% while the company has a dividend yield of 9.43%.

The Dynex Capital Family

DX has 2 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Dynex Capital, Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and

Dynex Capital Inc 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Source: Author's database

As I've mentioned above, Dynex is using the proceeds from its DX-C offering to redeem all of its Series A Preferred Stock (DX-A) on March 14, saving itself a yearly rate of 1.60%. Furthermore, DX-B will also be redeemed in part (1.7M shares of a total of 4.7M shares) on March 16, thereby the company is saving an additional 0.725% (the nominal yield spread between the new IPO and DX-B).

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the DX's other preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Even though the two preferred stocks are not part of the ETF's holdings and are anytime callable (DX-A is even now called), we can see a very curious parallel movement between PFF and DX-A and DX-B.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

You can see in the section below a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25 in the "Mortgage Investment" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s preferred stock, AI-C, will be excluded from the bubble charts as it is the only one that trades below its par value.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its 6.99% Current yield, the new IPO sits 0.30% below the group's average current yield of 7.27%.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 7.37% YTC (Yield-to-Worst), DX-C gives 0.20% higher return than the average YTC of all securities of 7.17%. However, its YTC is boosted mainly because it is trading below its par and this is actually its Yield-to-Best.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Series C Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, the Issuer has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to its optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series C Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described above under “—Conversion Rights” with respect to the shares of Series C Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by Dynex Capital, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, DX-C is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100M, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The new preferred stock, issued by DX, is its first fixed-to-floater, after its previously issued DX-A and DX-B pay fixed-rate dividends. Unfortunately, except that they pay a different dividend type, DX-A will be redeemed in full and DX-B will be also redeemed in part. In terms of the sector, we can see DX-C's Current Yield to be below the group's average but its YTC surpasses the rest. Still, the main reason DX-C has one of the highest YTC in the sector is that it's trading at more than a 1% discount of its par, and its Yield-to-Call is its Yield-to-Best. It is one of the few others to be trading below the price of $25. With its Yield-to-Worst of 6.99% (equal to its Current Yield), DX-C lags behind half of the sector's issues. As better than the new issue, I find that to be CIM-D (YTW of 7.22%), CIM-C (7.29% YTW), IVR-C (6.81%), NRZ-A (7.41%), and NRZ-B (6.97%).

