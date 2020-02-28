2 Indicators That Suggest The Bull Market In S&P 500 Is Still Alive

S&P 500 (SPY) and other U.S. flagship indices tumbled into a correction at the fastest pace in history.

The Covid-19 contagion spillover to global stock markets turned into a falling knife, as the S&P 500 (SPY) tumbled more than 10% from record highs in an unprecedented pace of just 6 days. According to Deutsche Bank, the speed of the decline is even faster than that during Black Monday in October 1987.

Technically, SPY plunged to just under the 10-week lower Bollinger Band, the first time since May of last year. As shown below, it can be interpreted as a sign of oversold condition and has preceded major bounces since 2009. That being said, during periods of excessive fear such as 2015 and 2018, SPY would continue dropping 1-2% further negative from the Bollinger Band before finally making a bottom:

Why The Bull Market Run Is Not Over

Despite the recent carnage which raised speculations that the great 11-year bull market is finally coming to an end, the continued jobless claims, an unemployment indicator that predicted the 2000 and 2007 bear markets, suggest otherwise. Specifically, we observe the bear markets would begin after 100-week moving average of continued jobless claims had troughed:

Below show the instances during which 100-week moving average of continued jobless claims started trending higher for the first time in more than 50 weeks. The signal preceded 3 major bear markets and points to a 66% chance of at least a protracted sell-off in the ensuing 6 months once it is triggered:

Date S&P 500 Forward Chg 1-Mo 3-Mo 6-Mo 12-Mo 2007-11-12 1,458.74 0.63% -8.74% -3.07% -35.52% 2000-09-04 1,494.50 -5.72% -12.00% -16.64% -20.36% 1996-04-01 655.86 -2.17% 2.25% 4.75% 22.74% 1989-08-14 346.03 -0.28% -2.00% -4.37% 4.50% 1985-12-16 210.94 -1.19% 12.14% 16.46% 16.55% 1974-01-14 95.56 -3.44% -3.60% -12.45% -29.98% Median -1.68% -2.80% -3.72% -7.93% Average -2.03% -1.99% -2.55% -7.01% % Positive 16.67% 33.33% 33.33% 50.00%

Fast forward to today, with the jobs market still resilient based on the fact that continued claims remain on a downward trajectory, new recovery highs are most likely ahead after the panic-driven sell-off subsides.

While some economic indicators such as manufacturing ISM and global trade activity have been calling for the bull market's demise, it is offset by continued strength in non-manufacturing ISM, which did not dip under negative territory even in the face of the U.S.-China trade war, as well as housing sectors.

S&P 500 YoY vs. Manufacturing ISM

S&P 500 YoY vs. Non-Manufacturing ISM

As such, until we see a sustained drop in non-manufacturing ISM under 50 as well as continued jobless claims trending higher, we reckon the bull market will resume its course.

S&P 500 Turns Cheapest Relative to Bonds Since 2016

Amid the synchronous plunge in stock markets and bond yields, the spread between SPY's dividend vs. 10-year Treasury yield widened to the most positive level since 2016. As discussed in a previous article on the relative value between stocks and bonds, when SPY boosts a dividend yield higher than the 10-year Treasury yield, it tends to bode well for the broader market's performance in the long-run.

Historically, there were only a handful of times during 2008, 2012 and 2016 when the yield differential crossed above +0.5%, all of which followed with a double-digit gain in SPY within the next 12 months:

Date SPY TTM Dividend Yield 10Y Treasury Yield Spread SPY Forward Chg 3-Mo 6-Mo 12-Mo 12/8/2008 70.99 3.12% 2.60% 0.52% -13.80% 8.48% 28.09% 1/5/2009 71.64 3.05% 2.43% 0.62% -2.99% 0.00% 31.58% 2/16/2009 62.26 3.51% 2.78% 0.73% 15.81% 34.71% 46.88% 5/28/2012 110.25 2.06% 1.47% 0.59% 10.71% 12.09% 30.37% 11/12/2012 118.55 2.09% 1.58% 0.51% 12.33% 23.83% 34.92% 2/8/2016 173.46 2.25% 1.74% 0.51% 10.28% 18.27% 26.71% 6/20/2016 190.86 2.15% 1.57% 0.58% 6.81% 12.27% 22.06% 7/25/2016 203.90 2.01% 1.46% 0.55% -1.61% 6.62% 16.03% 2/24/2020 311.50 1.80% 1.30% 0.50% Median 8.55% 12.18% 29.23% Average 4.69% 14.53% 29.58% % Positive 62.50% 87.50% 100.00%

Hence, while near-term volatility is expected to remain heightened due to uncertainties surrounding the virus, the analysis suggests that over the long haul, the subsequent rotation from bonds back to stocks will most likely propel SPY back to new all-time highs.

Is This Time Different?

One obvious caveat with historical analysis is that circumstances could be different this time around, especially given the velocity of recent sell-off being in uncharted territories as well as the possibility of global economies being paralyzed by the Covid-19 contagion.

With vaccines most likely still some time away before actually hitting the market, the expectation is for governments around the world to step up on fiscal stimulus packages to cushion the economic impact. Per Asia Times:

Natural disasters delay economic activity but do not change the economy’s long-term growth potential, unless they kill very large numbers of people. That manifestly is true of Covid-19, which has a low fatality rate. The economic impact of the virus stems from preventative measures, which temporarily suspend economic activity. Governments should step in and provide a fiscal bridge. This is no different than storm or flood damage.

In other words, if governments are able to alleviate the economic slowdown such that Covid-19's impact becomes ultimately no different than a natural disaster, the negative shock to the stock market should be no more than a hiccup in the near-term. That is obviously still a big 'IF' at the moment, though we would give the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt that they will act swiftly to avoid any lingering effects on the domestic economy, especially in an election year.

To sum up, until we see evidence of a weakening U.S. jobs market, given stocks' relative value is turning increasingly cheap to bonds, we reckon a recovery rally is ahead in S&P 500 with the expectation that the Covid-19 fallout would only inflict short-term damage to the economy.

