Noble Corporation: Earnings Were Okay But Company Continues To Struggle

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, offshore drilling giant Noble Corporation (NE) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were solid as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. With that said though, the company has been struggling for quite some time, which is at least partly due to its relatively high debt load and the fact that dayrates for rigs continue to be rather low. There were certainly a few positives in this report but I will admit that this is one driller that I am quite nervous about.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corporation's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

Noble Corporation reported total operating revenues of $454.088 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a very large 46.53% increase over the $309.892 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $116.261 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $21.745 million operating loss that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The ultra-deepwater drillship Noble Sam Croft was awarded a one-year contract in Guyana and the high-specification jackup Noble Regina Allen was awarded a contract in Trinidad and Tobago.

The company's active utilization rate was 80% for its floating fleet and 93% for its jackup fleet during the quarter. This compares to active utilization rates of 83% and 89%, respectively, in the third quarter.

Noble Corporation reported a net income of $48,200 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the net loss of $30.825 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior year quarter. This may be somewhat misleading, however. As I have discussed in several prior articles, the contract that an offshore drilling company has with its energy firm customers includes a provision where the energy company must pay a termination fee if it wants to get out of a contract. This is naturally meant to discourage such behavior. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) chose to exercise this option on the contract for the Noble Bully 2 ultra-deepwater drillship despite this provision. As a result, Royal Dutch Shell had to pay $167 million to Noble, which the latter company recorded as revenue. If we exclude this revenue, Noble would have only had $274 million in revenue compared to $259 million a year ago. This is obviously a much smaller increase but it is still an increase.

The other contributing factor to the improvement in revenues is that the company's jackup rigs spent more time working during the quarter than last year. This is important because an offshore drilling rig only generates revenues when it is working under a contract. If it is not employed then it is simply costing the company money to crew and maintain and is thus a drag on profitability. There was some improvement in the offshore drilling industry over the course of 2019 and Noble was able to take advantage of this and secure some contract work for its rigs. We can see the results here.

We can also see the company's success in this area reflected in the utilization rate of its jackup fleet. This is the percentage of time that the company's rigs spent working under contract in a given period compared to what it would have been had all of its rigs been fully employed over the given period. In the fourth quarter, this figure was 93% across the company's 13-rig jackup fleet compared to 89% in the third quarter. One of the reasons for this is that the Noble Scott Marks spent the entire quarter working whereas in the third quarter it only spent part of the time. As the rig spent more time operating during this quarter, it both generated more revenue (rigs only receive dayrate for time that they spend in operation and not for time that they spend out of service for whatever reason) and improved utilization across the entire fleet. The company also had two jackup rigs begin operating under contract during the quarter. These two rigs are the Noble Joe Knight, which started work on a contract in Saudi Arabia, and the Noble Houston Colbert, which started work on a contract in the UK's section of the North Sea. It is worth noting that both of the latter rigs will generate more revenue for the company in the first quarter of 2020 than they did in this one because they only worked for part of the fourth quarter of 2019 but they will be working under contract for the entire first quarter of 2020.

Unfortunately, the company's ultra-deepwater fleet did not perform as well during the quarter. As noted in the highlights, this part of the fleet had a utilization rate of 80% in the fourth quarter compared to 83% in the third. The primary reason for this was the already discussed termination of the contract of the Noble Bully II. In the third quarter, this rig operated for the entire time but in the fourth it only worked for 63 days before the contract was terminated. This may seem like a relatively small difference but because the company only has nine active floating rigs, the difference was enough to push utilization down by 3%. This will have an even larger impact in the first quarter because the rig at least worked for part of the fourth quarter. It has not yet secured a new contract so it will not work at all during the first quarter.

The struggles that have been plaguing the offshore drilling industry since 2013 have been well-documented. It is admitted uncertain what impact the recent coronavirus-driven fall in oil prices will have on it. Usually, an energy company will not change its exploration and development plans due to a short-term event like this. If this proves to be more than a short-term problem though then I can certainly see energy companies beginning to scale back. Fortunately though, Noble continues to enjoy success at obtaining contract for its rigs. As noted in the highlights, the ultra-deepwater drillship Noble Sam Croft was awarded a one-year contract by ExxonMobil (XOM) for work in Guyana. Unfortunately, the company did not provide a dayrate for this contract but it does mean that this rig will be able to continue to produce revenue for Noble past the middle of the year when its current contract is scheduled to expire. The Noble Regina Allen was awarded an extension to its contract with BHP Billiton (BHP) in Trinidad and Tobago and will now be employed for an additional month. In this case though, the dayrate was disclosed as being $120,000, which is higher than the $94,000 that it was earning in the fourth quarter. Thus, the rig will be generating more revenue for the company once it starts than it did in the fourth quarter but we will have to wait until September of 2020 to see this revenue boost. The rig will be working at an undisclosed dayrate in Canada in the interim so it is uncertain if it will generate higher revenues before that date.

There is some further evidence that, at least for now, energy companies continue to hire offshore drilling rigs despite the decline in energy prices and the coronavirus outbreak. We see this evidence in the fact that earlier this year the Noble Clyde Boudreax was awarded a one-well contract in Myanmar by Berlanga. This contract is scheduled to start immediately following the end of its current contract in mid-March and has a dayrate of $135,000. As the current contract has an undisclosed dayrate, we cannot compare the two but it will still have a positive effect on both first and second quarter revenues compared to what was previously projected.

My biggest concern about Noble Corporation continues to be the company's debt. As of December 31, 2019, the company had $62.505 million in current debt and another $3.779499 billion in long-term debt for a total of $3.842004 billion. This compares to only $3.658972 billion in equity, which gives the company a debt to equity ratio of 1.05. As I have explained before, I typically consider anything over 1.0 to be risky but given the prolonged downturn and the problems that could be facing the industry if the coronavirus outbreak becomes a long-term problem that forces energy companies to cut back on drilling we really want to see a lower number than that. Fortunately though, the company's current debt is relatively low and it has $660 million of untapped credit so it can use this to pay that off it need to. It is the longer-term situation that is more troubling.

In conclusion, the earnings report was better than people may think but the company does continue to struggle. Fortunately, so far the macroeconomic environment has not shown much impact on drilling activity but we are still very far off from an industry recovery. Overall, there were some positive signs here but Noble Corporation still continues to concern me.

