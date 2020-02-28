The Labor Market Points To GDP Growth, If It Doesn't Catch A Cold

The risk is coronavirus. If the virus gains a foothold in the U.S., all bets are off.

Consumer confidence is on the rise and expected to fuel GDP growth in the first quarter of the year.

The Labor Market Is Underpinning The U.S. Economy

The labor market and consumer health have been underpinning the U.S. economic recovery for years. The data for 2020 has so far been good and points to some acceleration in the first quarter of the year.

The Kansas City Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index Accelerates In January

The Kansas City Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index cooled off a little in the second half of 2019 but conditions remain strong. Activity flattened out in the final quarter of the year and shows an uptick for January. Activity improved by 0.06 to 1.06 but is still down slightly for the trailing 6-month period. Momentum rose as well, up 0.26 points to 0.82, as it trends near record highs.

Source: KC Fed LMCI

The five biggest contributors to the deceleration of activity over the past 6 months are wage growth, the quits rate, hiring intent (x2 indicators), and the number of firms having a hard time filling positions. Keep in mind, while these indicators contributed to deceleration, they are not negative nor are they weak. Regardless, activity and momentum within the labor market are both strong.

Source: KC Fed LMCI

Average Hourly Earnings Shows Temporary Cooling Only

Average hourly earnings growth clearly cooled in the second half of the year. After peaking at +3.4% early in the year, the pace of wage growth slowly decelerated to a low of 2.9%. 2.9% is still far above the pace of inflation growth, the PCE Price Index is still trending at a solid 1.6% pace, so real wages are expanding, at least in the eyes of the FOMC.

Source: own work

Since bottoming, wage growth has reaccelerated to above 3.0% where it will likely remain for the first quarter of 2020. The pace of job creation and plans for hiring both support this. We created an average 175,000 new jobs monthly in 2019, the first month of 2020 produced 225,000 new jobs and plans for new hiring remain elevated.

The Challenger report on layoffs tracks plans for hiring; the January figure is down from the past three years but still well above the Obama-era average (not trying to be political here).

Source: Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Competition For Employees Is Heating Up And May Boil Over

The NFIB reports the year began with a bang. Small businesses are expecting more business, better profits, and higher wages for their employees. The diffusion index increased in January but that's not what I'm interested in now.

What I'm interested in is the fact more than half of the businesses are trying to hire or made a hire in January, and 26% of businesses are having a hard time finding qualified workers. This is leading to increased competition for employees and higher compensation, a net-positive for the labor market and U.S. economy.

NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg ...

“Finding qualified labor continues to eclipse taxes or regulations as a top business problem. Small business owners will likely continue offering improved compensation to attract and retain qualified workers in this highly competitive labor market. Compensation levels will hold firm unless the economy weakens substantially as owners do not want to lose the workers that they already have.”

Comparing data from the JOLTs report and the NFP report, I don't think competition for employees is going to cool off anytime soon. With 6.4 million open jobs and only 5.9 million unemployed Americans, there just aren't enough people to meet the demand.

A High Degree Of Labor Market Confidence

One mark of labor market confidence is the quits rate, the #2 cause for the LMIC Activity Index to slow. The quits rate is a measure of voluntary job-leavers; it assumes workers who leave their jobs on their own are confident of finding newer better higher-paying jobs. The quits rate leveled off in 2020 but at historically high levels. Nothing at all to be worried about there.

Source: BLS/JOLT

This confidence can also be seen in the numbers of people coming back into the workforce and the Labor Force Participation Rate. January saw 574,000 unemployed and 180,000 discouraged workers re-enter the labor market. The Labor Force Participation rate increased another 0.2% and extended gains began early last year.

Source: own work

Ironically, the number of businesses not able to fill positions is a cause both of activity deceleration and momentum increase. Businesses aren't hiring as fast as they want to, but the competition for workers is drawing more Americans into the labor market.

The Most Recent Data We Have

Most of the data I've covered is at least a month old, some more, which makes it hard to truly gauge the state of the labor market today. The most current data we have is the jobless claims data and that has been holding up pretty well.

Source: BLS

The latest report shows a small uptick in Initial Claims and a small downtick in Continuing Claims but no change in the overall trends. Both metrics have been trending sideways for over a year and at historic lows. The flattening of previous downtrends coincides with a flattening of the Total Claims figure I have associated in the past with labor market tightness. The flattening also coincides with the acceleration of wage gains and that, too, is a sign of labor market tightness.

Source: own work

Consumer Confidence Is On The Rise

I have spent my time now focused on the labor market. The labor market is the foundation of consumer health. If the labor market is not healthy, if consumers aren't earning and happy about it, there won't be a lot of consumer spending.

The Conference Board's index of Consumer Confidence rose 0.3% in February after rising in December as well. The index stands at 130.7% of its baseline and is trending near the post-Great Recession highs. The index shows a high degree of confidence among consumers and should underpin GDP growth in the 1st quarter at least.

Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said this in the statement: “Despite the decline in the Present Situation Index, consumers continue to view current conditions quite favorably. Consumers’ short-term expectations improved, and when coupled with solid employment growth, should be enough to continue to support spending and economic growth in the near term.”

CEICData.com

The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment is also trending higher. The index trended sideways during 2019 but at post-Great Recession highs, bottomed late in the year and is now moving higher. Bottom line, consumer confidence is higher than it's been since before the Housing Bubble burst.

Source: FRED

GDP Growth Might Accelerate In The First Quarter

The final read on GDP for the 4th quarter of 2020 is 2.1%. The outlook for GDP in the 1st quarter is positive if a bit mixed and points to a possible acceleration. If the Coronavirus doesn't scuttle the economy that is.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool is tracking consensus at 1.5% for the quarter but that's a low-ball figure. The ISM is targeting 2.4% for the quarter and the Conference Board 2.0%. The Atlanta Fed has the highest target, near 2.7%, showing a solid acceleration from the previous quarter.

The Risk - Coronavirus

The U.S. economy and labor market is not without risk, far from it, and the coronavirus is the clear and present danger. The risk here is two-fold, spillover of economic weakness from affected countries and the probability we'll have an epidemic of our own.

In the first case, supply chains around the world face major disruptions due to the virus. China's ports, not to mention manufacturing, have been largely shutdown for a month and that will cut into business revenues and profits for those down the line. If the impact lasts long enough, employers will have no choice but to begin laying off employees.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the easiest to mention; the tech company has already warned of a 10% impact on revenue due to the virus. The impact is partially due to Apple's business in China and partially due to supply-chain issues. If they can't get all the pieces to their phones, they can't sell phones in China or anywhere else.

In the second case, the virus is expected to gain a foothold in the U.S. It's already reared its head in California and the latest reports are 8,400 people are under observation. If the virus spreads here as it did in China, the impact would be profound and the labor market is only the tip of the iceberg.

China's 1Q and 2020 GDP growth is in serious doubt, estimates for the 1st quarter are as low as 0.05. Goldman Sachs (GS) has already lowered its 1st quarter GDP target to 1.0% because of the virus. If it spreads, the reality of recession becomes very real.

Goldman has also lowered its target for 2020 EPS growth for S&P 500 companies. The new target is 0.0% and that is the real risk the market faces today. If full-year 2020 EPS growth for the broad market dwindles to zero percent as it did in 2019, the market will have no leg to stand on. The last two years of rallying will have been for nothing. Look out below.

Where To Put Money In 2020

A key point of my investment thesis for the last year has been to focus on U.S.-centric business. I came to this conclusion because of earnings disparities caused by the trade war, disparities that will be accentuated by the coronavirus. Basically, S&P 500 (SPY) companies with more than 50% of their revenue from China/international saw their EPS decline in 2019 while those without saw modest gains.

