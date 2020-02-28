U.S. Treasury Curve Is Inverting And The Fed Will Have To Cut

As the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) sells off almost 2,000 points in two days, equity markets have suddenly waken up to coronavirus risks and a global recession risk. With Fortune 500 companies warning of supply chain problems, and revenue misses due to the coronavirus, it is inevitable that global economies will slow. One old adage on Wall Street is to pay closer attention to the bond market for better economic cues. The bond markets globally are signaling a global slowdown, with now the U.S. Treasury markets pricing in a U.S. slowdown. With the 1-month Treasury yielding more than a 10-year Treasury, the yield curve is suggesting immediate slower growth going forward:

Investors should prepare for a yield curve that could invert even steeper here, until the Federal Reserve Bank slashes the short-term term Fed Funds rate.

The Yield Curve Shape

The slope of the U.S. yield curve gives an idea of future interest rate changes and economic activity, in the United States. Investors should look for three different types of yield curve shapes: an upward sloping curve (which signals normal growth), a flat curve (which signals slowing growth), to an inverted yield curve, (which suggests an economic slowdown). An increasing demand for longer-maturity Treasury bonds and slowing demand for shorter-term Treasury bonds lead to higher prices but lower yields on long-term Treasury bonds.

This demand for long-term Treasury bonds is being caused by global fears of global recessions and cornonavirus contagion. When traders and global banks can't earn 3% in a German Bund, the trader looks for a better risk-adjusted Treasury bond. Global traders can get higher yields here in the U.S. This demand for long-term Treasuries is a true worry about global deflation, and not inflation, which the Federal Reserve naturally wants. While U.S. equity prices have been pricing in an economic expansion, the bond market is pricing in something else. Let's take a look at the current yield on the 10-year (IEF) and 30-year (TLT) Treasury note:

What worries me the most here is the velocity in the drop of rates, especially for the 30-year note which was at 3% just a year ago, to now only 1.78%. Investors are willing to hold a 30-year Treasury for yields at barely long-term inflation. The question is, who is buying these notes, and who is willing to earn just 1.78%? These buyers are global investors looking for safety of capital and something more than negative interest rates.

The Fed Has No Choice

When the Federal Reserve Bank raised the short-term Fed Funds rates in Q4 of 2018, investors blamed them for a market meltdown. From my vantage point, it was the best decision they had made since the Great Financial Crisis. With increasing short-term Fed Funds rates, the Fed is showing confidence within financial markets, and admitting that an equity market might be overbought. For as much criticism the Fed takes from market participants, the Fed does have a very small option in cutting these short-term Fed Funds rates to spur more financing and investing activities within the economy.

When you look around the world, the Fed sees a global interest rate problem. With global rates decreasing to flat or negative, it is just a matter of time before the long-end of the curve looks more like the U.K. or Austria. Let's take a look below at three Euro nation 30-year government issued notes:

One could argue that the Federal Reserve Bank has no choice in cutting short-term rates. As long as global 30-year yields trade around 1%, I believe it is inevitable before the U.S. 30-year note hits close to 1%. Just like the coronavirus, the low-yield virus will not stay across the Atlantic. Lower-yields are coming to the U.S., as global investors are seeking safe haven. The Fed will have to cut short-term Fed Funds rate in attempt to normalize the shape of the yield curve.

Looking Forward With Bonds

With equity markets looking to sell off more from recent coronavirus fears and a global slowdown, investors have to take a look at where their bond allocation is. The Federal Reserve only has so many choices right now, with the way financial markets are acting, and so does the individual investor. This is the time to play defense, and consider where to invest within the safest asset classes. We have wrote here on Seeking Alpha for months about considering short-term corporate bonds ETFs (MINT), and Barclays Aggregate Bond ETFs (AGG). Investors need to see caution ahead as global rates continue to fall, and continue to put pressure on U.S. Treasuries. Before making any new investment decisions, one should consider what the Treasury curve is saying, and what the Federal Reserve is doing. Listening to the yield curve and the Federal Reserve Bank will serve you well in the near-term.

