SHY: Fed's Brainard Just Delivered A Message That Bond Bulls Will Love

The Fed's indication that it could begin using interest rate caps and yield curve control as policy measures makes short-term Treasuries look especially attractive.

Investment Thesis

In her recent speech at the 2020 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, Fed Governor Lael Brainard indicated that the FOMC may be prepared to implement some less than conventional policies that could radically change the way that it does business going forward. Using phrases such as "interest rate caps" and "yield curve control", the Fed is preparing to force rates lower indefinitely in order to achieve its inflation target. That's great news for bond investors.

Fed Speak

If you're a Fed watcher, you may have just gotten the strongest signal yet that the "lower for longer" rate policy adopted by the FOMC years ago may continue for years into the future. The market has assumed that the Fed would remain accommodative indefinitely as it tries to manage its huge balance sheet and a federal debt load, which now exceeds $22 trillion.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard recently spoke at the 2020 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum to give us a glimpse into the Fed's current thought process. Here are a few of her more notable quotes:

"...policy may have to remain accommodative for a long time to achieve 2% inflation following a period of undershooting."

Probably not much of a surprise here as it's a generally accepted fact that the Fed will, at a minimum, keep the Fed Funds rate unchanged or, more likely, begin cutting again later this year. Even though CPI readings indicate that the inflation rate is already above the 2% target, the Fed's preferred PCE price index metric is still below that mark. The Fed still feels like it's falling behind.

"This forward guidance could be reinforced by interest rate caps on short-term Treasury securities over the same horizon."

This is a new one. Lowering the Fed Funds rate is one thing, but placing physical caps on Treasury yields in order to actually prevent them from going higher is another thing altogether. I think the markets have assumed for some time that the Fed won't be raising rates anytime in the near future, but this statement suggests that not only could rates be going all the way back to 0%, it could be putting physical structures in place to make sure even free market rates stay there too.

"Flexible inflation averaging would imply supporting inflation a bit above 2 percent for some time to compensate for the inflation shortfall over previous years."

We've heard this a few times over the past several months and it's beginning to sound like the Fed is just using this inflation argument as a justification for keeping interest rates well below historical norms. The Fed is already using an inflation metric that is out of sync with other more commonly used numbers, such as the CPI. The fact that it may begin using a, say, 2.5% inflation target instead of the 2% target indefinitely gives the Fed more wiggle room to keep the money printing machine working overtime.

Stick With Short-Term Treasuries

With the Fed seemingly onboard with adopting non-conventional policy in order to force a "lower for longer" scenario with interest rates, I view this as a strong bullish signal for Treasuries. Gold also makes for a good safe haven trade here, but keep in mind that precious metals are uncorrelated assets, not negatively correlated assets. As we earlier this week, gold can drop $50 an ounce even when the Dow is plummeting 1,900 points over the course of two days. Treasuries are the ones moving inversely to stocks, thus making them the better investment to hold.

I'd stay on the short end of the curve, however, with the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY). It's not necessarily going to provide the total returns that a long-dated Treasury portfolio, such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), would in a falling rate scenario, but I find a better risk/reward profile in shorter-term notes given the uncertainty in the current environment.

Let's run down a few of the factors for staying on the short end of the yield curve.

Total Risk Is Significantly Lower

This goes without saying, but the degree may be a bit surprising.

Data by YCharts

With respect to daily share price movements, SHY is about 6 times less risky than intermediate-term T-notes and 10 times less risky than long-term T-bonds. I think that matters in an especially volatile environment.

If it were just a potential global economic slowdown we're dealing with, then it's easier to make the case for longer-term Treasuries since the data and the economy move more slowly and we have a good general sense of where the data is taking us.

If you add something, such as the coronavirus, into the equation, the number of pure unknowns grows significantly. Will this be a short-term event or a long-term pandemic? Will it impact the economy for a quarter or a year? Will it slow economic growth or will it grind to a halt?

The answer to those questions could swing Treasury yields significantly in either direction. From my point of view, it's better to eliminate that risk and focus on safety.

You Get A Much Better Yield For The Risk Assumed

Nobody's really investing in Treasuries for their yields right now, but since it should at least be a consideration, short-term Treasuries easily win the yield/risk argument.

The current yield on SHY is a modest 1.3%. In comparison, IEF yields 1.4% and TLT yields 1.8%. Why would someone take on 10 times the risk for an extra 0.5% yield?

Plus, we need to acknowledge the fact that longer-term Treasury yields just may not have much more room to fall, limiting some of the rising share price potential. Both 10-year and 30-year yields are already at record lows. Bears will argue that Treasury yields could could join the rest of the world and fall all the way to 0%, but it seems unlikely even in very bearish outlooks.

Coronavirus Rebound

While we don't yet understand the depth or length of the current coronavirus scare, it's likely that it's a temporary health concern much in the same way that SARS and Ebola were in years past. Most agree that the economy can return to pre-virus levels of output once the precautions that are impeding growth in the short term get lifted.

Given the sharp drop in the equity markets we've seen recently, it seems likely that we could be setting up for a corresponding rebound once we get a sense that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing. We just don't know when that is yet.

Loading up on long-duration Treasuries before this occurs comes with significant risk. Better to stay on the conservative side.

Conclusion

Overall, the Fed's position is increasingly clear. Ultra-low interest rates are here to stay. The idea of capping interest rates is a new policy feature that essentially puts a downside floor on short-term Treasuries that only improves the risk/return profile of these notes.

Long-term Treasuries are still highly exposed to changes in market sentiment and could be risky at current interest rate levels. SHY certainly won't blow the doors off in terms of yield, but it could be an ideal landing spot for investors who want to focus on safety without the undue interest rate risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.