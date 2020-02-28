Buy Ally On The Correction

CardWorks integration, continued improvement in cost control and deposit franchise remain key to achieve better return on tangible equity, and can help in bridging the discount to tangible book value.

Ally Financial’s (ALLY) fourth quarter results were nothing to write home about, as profit rise was mostly driven by trading gains. Except trading gains, revenues were flattish, while operating and credit costs continued climbing. Further, investors were disappointed with the recent acquisition of CardWorks. All these, in addition to coronavirus fears have opened up a buying opportunity in Ally, thanks to the high shareholder returns via buybacks (8-10%) and dividend yield (3%). An improvement in return on tangible equity will be a bonus, helping in narrowing the discount to tangible book value.

Acquisition of CardWorks: Mixed feelings

ALLY recently announced that it will acquire CardWorks – a non-prime credit card and consumer finance provider in the US – for $2.65B in a cash-stock deal (51%/49%). While CardWorks’ balance sheet of $4.7B seems minuscule compared to ALLY’s $180B, the acquisition is still significant at 25% of market cap.

On the positive side, the small size does not add too much to the risk profile, while helping to improve the return profile. Another aspect is that the time and effort involved in building a new card business can be huge, given the competitive intensity, and hence an acquisition looks fair in that context. The price paid does not seem overly expensive at 6-7x adjusted P/E, after considering more normalized levels of capital at CardWorks. Furthermore, card business is a good addition to the existing consumer platform.

On the negative side, we need to always keep in mind that, generally, most acquisitions fail to achieve their announced synergies and other targets. Further, the bank has paid half the deal using its under-valued stock – not an ideal way to pay. We would have liked it more, if the bank had paid cash and thereby not diluted the share base. The bank also cut its existing share repurchase program by $250M to $1B – meaning that the management felt that the acquisition is a better capital allocation than buyback. If it really thought so, then the bank should have cancelled the entire repurchase program and should have bought CardWorks using cash – thereby not diluting existing shareholder base. However, the management might have thought that paying shares to the CardWorks promoter and locking them in for an year, and thereafter allowing sales of 1/3rd of such shares, is an ideal way to have skin in the game for the seller.

Due to the above reasons, we are neutral towards the CardWorks transaction.

Q4 results were not good except continued deposit strength

ALLY reported a 31% jump in fourth quarter profits, driven by gains on investments. However, revenue rise was driven by trading gains, while operating and credit costs continued climbing. Margins contracted 6bps sequentially, as the 17bps yield decline outpaced the 11bps easing of funding costs. Asset growth was flattish, leading to net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) falling 3%.

Average loans were down 1%, as auto finance – the bread and butter business of ALLY – contracted.

Retail auto loans, which constitute more than half the loan book, contracted 1% qoq (+4% yoy). Consumer originations at $8.1B was the lowest in the past five quarters, as the so-called “growth channels” (non-GM, non-Chrysler) slowed down markedly. Used car lending, which has been the growth driver until recently, has also slowed down, now constituting less than 50% of the originations. On the positive side, origination yields have been above 7% for the past seven quarters.

Commercial auto balances were down 4% qoq (-13% yoy) due to lower inventories at dealers

Mortgage book fell 3% qoq (+3% yoy) largely on prepayments induced by lower rates. However, originations at $1B were the highest ever, continuing to grow for the fifth consecutive quarter, likely driven by the partnership with Better.com.

Auto lease grew 3% qoq (3% yoy)

Deposit funding strengthens

Due to its online-only business model, the bank has been lacking a sticky deposit franchise. Nearly the entire deposit funding is interest-bearing, which means that the customers are mostly yield-sensitive, and there is a possibility that they would not stick around. However, contrary to this belief, ALLY has exhibited strong deposit franchise, with retention rate in the retail deposit base as high as 96%.

Furthermore, the bank has been successful in increasing the deposit funding to replace the higher-cost and less-sticky market borrowings. Deposits now constitute 75% of the total funding – thereby achieving the 75% to 80% target - against 66% last year, and just 54% three years back. Retail deposit base jumped 16% over the past 12 months. The bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio (NYSE:LDR) has continued to ease, showing the lower dependence on non-deposit funding. Q4 2019 LDR of 113% is 18 percentage points lower compared to a year ago.

Source: Company presentation

Asset quality stable; Cost control is okay

Asset quality – a constant source of worry in the auto financing space – has been largely stable, with net charge-offs (NYSE:NCO) in retail inching up 1bp yoy to 1.49% (NCOs are seasonally higher in 4Q). The management guided for annual retail NCOs on the low end of 1.4% to 1.6% guidance in 2020. In our view, a likely slowdown or recession will result in a significant spike in NCOs, and this remains the key risk for ALLY. Costs seem to be under control, and the bank has improved efficiency ratio by 20bps in 2019 vs last year. However, the fourth quarter cost control was not encouraging, as opex rose 9% yoy, while revenue growth was dull. The company continues to guide for positive operating leverage and improved efficiency ratio in 2020.

Source: Company presentation

Operating costs

Source: Company presentation

Under-valued stock; Buybacks to slow

The bank expects revenues to grow 6-9%, while also improving efficiency ratio by 50-150bps in 2020, driven by positive operating leverage. Net charge-offs are expected at the lower end of the 1.4-1.6% range, expecting a healthy consumer environment.

The stock trades at 0.6 times forward (unadjusted) tangible book value (NYSEMKT:TBV). Solid integration of CardWorks acquisition towards the end of 2020, and cost control are critical to improve ALLY’s poor return on tangible equity, which remains below par at 10-11%, despite being in riskier business. On the positive side, the bank’s deposit franchise has been improving continuously, now constituting 75% of the funding. An improvement in returns can narrow the discount to TBV.

ALLY has been aggressive in repurchasing its shares, given the steep discount to tangible book value. After the CardWorks acquisition, it announced a 20% cut in the existing $1.25B buyback program. We believe that the repurchases will slow in 2020-21E, and expect $1B in 2020 (10% of market cap) and $750M in 2021 (8% of market cap), given the floor of 9% CET1 ratio. On top of this, the stock offers 3% dividend yield.

All of the above reasons, in addition to the sharp correction in shares recently make ALLY a good investment candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is aimed at informing readers about our views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buying/ selling/ holding decisions. We will not be liable for the actions taken based on this article.