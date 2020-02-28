Mondelez To Acquire Majority Stake In Give & Go For Snack Growth

The stock is still highly priced even after the recent drop, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the acquisition, MDLZ is seeking to acquire growth opportunities in adjacent areas.

Mondelez International said it would acquire a majority stake in Give & Go for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Mondelez International (MDLZ) has announced the proposed acquisition of a significant majority interest in Give & Go for an undisclosed amount.

G&G has developed a North American bakery products business focused on fully-finished sweet baked goods.

With the deal, MDLZ is allocating resources to growing adjacencies in a bid to reignite the firm’s growth, which has sagged in recent years.

Given the high valuation of the stock even after the recent sell-off, my bias at its current level is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Toronto, Canada-based G&G was founded to manufacture a range of baked goods for snacks and cookie & gingerbread house decorating kits.

Management is headed by President and CEO Joel Flatt, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously Owner at Upper Canada Soap and Danielle Exclusive Creations.

G&G’s primary offerings include:

Two-bite

Create A Treat

Mason St. Bakehouse

Kimberley's Bakeshoppe

The Worthy Crumb

Investors in the firm include funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, a private equity firm.

Market & Competition

According to a 2013 market research report by Packaged Facts, the U.S. market for packaged sweet snacks was $12.7 billion in 2012 and grew at a 2.5% CAGR from 2008.

Smaller packs have higher per unit costs, so will tend to drive increases in revenue over time as changing consumer tastes and buying habits impact revenue.

The main drivers for this expected growth However, consumers have also increased their preference for freshly-made rather than packaged foods, acting as a brake on market growth.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Mondelez didn’t disclose the stake acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so we don’t know the price the firm intends to pay.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

However, G&G did generate net revenues of $500 million in 2019, so based on an NYU Stern School basket of comparable publicly held firms in the Food Processing industry which indicated a Price / Sales multiple of 1.71x in January 2020, I estimate the price paid to be under $900 million, reduced to the percentage stake MDLZ is actually purchasing.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Mondelez had $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and $37.2 billion in total liabilities, of which $14.1 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $3.0 billion.

In the past 12 months, Mondelez’ stock price has risen 15.3% vs. the U.S. Food industry’s rise of 4.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 5.2%, as the MDLZ chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $78,040,000,000 Enterprise Value $96,000,000,000 Price / Sales 3.04 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.71 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.11 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $2,900,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate -0.27% Earnings Per Share $2.65

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $44.12 versus the current price of $52.57, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

MDLZ is acquiring G&G to broaden its snacking brands in adjacent categories.

As North America EVP for Mondelez Glen Walter stated in the deal announcement,

Our ambition is to lead the future of snacking by offering consumers a broad range of snacks in key growth channels and categories. Give & Go’s leading position in the large and fast-growing in-store bakery channel gives us a unique opportunity to expand into new, on-trend consumer spaces. Similar to our recent acquisitions of Perfect Snacks and Tate’s Bake Shop, this is yet another great example of our bolt-on acquisition strategy to establish foundations in faster growing snacking adjacencies.

So, while we don’t know how much MDLZ is paying for G&G and how much of a stake MDLZ is acquiring, the deal promises to generate growth opportunities for the firm.

That’s good, since MDLZ’s growth trajectory has been a negative (5.46%) over the last five years.

MDLZ has compensated for this contracting revenue picture by improving its five-year EPS by nearly 16% and its free operating cash flow by 9.4%.

However, my DCF, with generous assumptions for future growth, still pegs the stock as overvalued even after the recent sharp drop with the overall market swoon.

With its planned acquisition of Give & Go, management appears to be on the right track in seeking revenue growth in adjacent segments, but until I see actual revenue growth, my bias on the stock at its current level is NEUTRAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.