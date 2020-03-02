Lots Of Percolation In The Coffee Market

Coffee consumption around the world has been rising, and the prospects for growth over the coming years are high. Each quarter the addressable market of coffee consumers rises by 20 million people. Moreover, the shift from tea to coffee demand in China and the rest of Asia puts additional upward pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for the soft commodity. Over recent years, Starbucks opened 5,000 shops in China, and thousands of copycat stores have popped up all over the world's most populous nation.

Arabica coffee beans trade on the Intercontinental Exchange and the soft commodity can be highly volatile. Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee in the world. While the Intercontinental Exchange uses the US dollar as a pricing mechanism for coffee futures, local output costs in Brazil are in Brazilian real. The dollar has been strong and the real weak and in a downtrend since 2011 when coffee futures last traded above $3 per pound on February 21, they have rallied from below 90 cents last year. Coffee remains a lot closer to the bottom end of its pricing cycle than the top. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) does an excellent job tracking the price action in the nearby ICE coffee futures contract.

Despite the carnage in markets across all asset classes last week, coffee managed to move higher.

A multiyear low in April 2019

A combination of an oversupply of Arabica coffee beans and the low level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship weighed heavily on the price of coffee futures over the past years.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of nearby coffee futures fell to a low of 86.35 cents per pound in April 2019. The last time that coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to a lower price was in 2005 when the bottom was 84.45 cents per pound.

The low came after the price of the soft commodity had been falling steadily and making lower lows since November 2016 when it peaked at $1.76 per pound. In 2014, the high was at $2.2550, and in 2011 coffee futures reached a peak of $3.0625. The all-time high came in the late 1970s at $3.3750. In 1997, it reached $3.18. On a long-term basis, coffee has made lower highs. After trading at the lowest price in fourteen years in 2019, there are some signs that coffee futures may have finally reached a significant bottom.

Higher lows and a higher high

The weekly chart in the coffee futures arena is showing some signs that the soft commodity could be percolating towards the upside after reaching a low last year at around this time.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, coffee has made a series of higher lows and higher highs since last April. The most recent peak on the nearby futures contract occurred in December 2019 when it traded to a high of $1.3840, which was the highest price since September 2017.

After reaching the high, the price backed off and briefly probed below the $1 level again in early February. Price momentum declined into oversold territory, and relative strength was below a neutral reading on February 28. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market has been on either side of 300,000 contracts since November 2019. The all-time peak in the metric was in April 2019 as coffee was on its way to the lows when open interest rose to 357,447contracts.

Coffee sits above the $1 per ounce level

On Friday, February 28, the price of nearby coffee futures was sitting at around the $1.10 level. Over the past decade and one-half, the range in the soft commodity has been from 86.35 cents to $3.0625 per pound. From a risk-reward perspective, the price of coffee is sitting a lot closer to the bottom end of its pricing cycle than the top.

One of the leading issues weighing on the price of coffee as it trades not far above the $1 level is the weakness in the Brazilian currency. The low level of the real continues to cause local production costs in the world's leading producing and exporting nation exceedingly low.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair shows that the foreign exchange relationship moved from $0.65095 in July 2011 to a new low of $0.22260 on Friday, February 28. The real declined by 65.8%. Ironically, the price of coffee moved a high of $3.0625 in 2011 to the $1.10 level on February 28 or 64.1%. In Brazilian currency terms, coffee was 1.7% higher on February 28 than when the price was over $3 per pound in 2011. The weak Brazilian currency continues to be a weight around the neck of the soft commodity. While the currency has been bearish for the price of coffee, it is only one of many factors. Since consumption has been rising around the world as a function of population growth and the shift from tea to coffee in Asia, supplies must satisfy the ever-increasing level of demand each year. As an agricultural product, the weather is the most significant factor when it comes to coffee bean production and fulfilling requirements.

Increased daily price ranges

Over the recent sessions, the daily trading ranges in the coffee market have been substantial.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart displays, after reaching a low of 99.55 cents on the May futures contract, which was a higher low, the price recovered, and the market has experienced wide daily trading bands as the price moved back above the $1 per pound level.

Another factor that is impacting the coffee market is the outbreak of Coronavirus in China and spread to other countries that have created risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes. Last week, the prices of stocks and almost all commodities fell sharply. A flight to safety took bonds higher while almost all other raw material prices moved significantly lower. Coffee moved higher on the week.

JO on dips in the coffee market

The price action in coffee since the April 2019 low has created a pattern of higher lows and higher highs. To keep the bullish trend intact, the price needs to remain above the critical levels of support. On the March contract, the early February low of 97.40, the mid-August nadir of 89.60, and April bottom at 86.35 are the levels to watch on the downside.

The $1 level and lower are close to the bottom end of the pricing cycle in the coffee futures market. The most direct route for a risk position in the soft commodity is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participant in the market without venturing into the highly leveraged future arena that often exhibits wild price volatility, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $81.16 million, trades an average of 157,447 contracts, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The last significant rally took the price of March coffee futures from 99.55 cents on February 6 to a high of $1.1380 on February 18 or 14.3%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over around the same period, the JO ETN product rose from $31.52 to $35.38 per share or 12.2% as the ETN marginally underperformed the price action in the futures arena on the March contract.

If the pattern of higher lows and higher highs remains intact, a scale-down buying approach to the coffee market will provide optimal results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.