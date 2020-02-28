Hedging For Corona - How We're Playing The Weekend

We'll see if this rumor of more Fed bailouts will do the trick but I doubt anyone is going to go into the weekend long in HOPES (not a valid investing strategy) that the Fed now has the power to wipe out viruses and fix Global Supply Chain issues. Fortunately, we have some really good hedges protecting our portfolios, which began with our Jan 23rd Seeking Alpha post titled: "How We Are Hedging China's Coronavirus Crisis" where our first hedge was:

Buy 20 FXP June $50 calls for $7 ($14,000)

Sell 20 FXP June $65 calls for $2.50 ($5,000)

Sell 5 FXP June $50 puts for $4.30 ($2,150)

Sell 5 CHL Sept $45 puts for $4 ($2,000)

That was a net $4,850 spread and, so far, with the China Ultra-Short (FXP) now at $61 and CHL at $40, the $50/65 spread is $12.25/5.25 for net $7 ($14,000) and the short $50 puts are $2 ($1,000) and the CHL puts are $6 ($3,000) for net $10,000 - that's up $5,150 (106%) in the first month and it's a $30,000 spread so another $20,000 still to be gained if all goes well - that's a nice hedge!

Since that spread can still return $30,000 on $10,000 - it's still a good hedge to protect us from a further downturn and it makes sense to stick with FXP as China is the epicenter of the outbreak (for now) and their economy is likely to be seriously impacted through Q2 ((June)).

I still love China Mobile (CHL) as a long-term hold but now there are a lot of U.S. companies on sale as well but we'll stick with CHL for now and set up a new FXP hedge as follows:

Buy 30 FXP June $55 calls for $9 ($27,000)

Sell 30 FXP June $65 calls for $5.25 ($15,750)

Sell 5 FXP June $55 puts for $3.50 ($1,750)

Sell 10 CHL Sept $42.50 puts for $4 ($4,000)

We got a better price on CHL so we're selling more and our net entry on this $30,000 spread is $5,500 and the spread is $15,000 in the money to start so not too bad with a potential gain of $24,500 (445%). The risk is being assigned 1,000 shares of CHL at $42.50 ($42,500) and those are already down $2,500 but we can roll them along and CHL is probably not going to disappear with their 900M customers any time soon.

Our other primary hedges are the long Nasdaq Ultra Shorts (SQQQ), and we also shorted Tesla (TSLA) and Chipotle (CMG) as well as our Trade of the Year, which was a long on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and that, of course, is working out fantastically for our Seeking Alpha readers.

.

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

Disclosure: I am/we are short CMG, FXI, QQQ,TSLA, SPY, DIA, IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise slightly bearish mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas).