Shake Shack Is Oversold; Here's Why

Comps will continue to glide down while overall sales increase, as we said would occur when we first wrote our "buy" recommendation nearly four years ago at $35.

NEW YORK (February 26) - Shake Shack (SHAK) took an inordinate beating Tuesday after earnings were released after the close Monday. 2019Q4 operating income margins collapsed 200 basis points, as a percentage of sales, compared to the same quarter last year, and 260 bps for the fiscal year.

Expenses as a Percentage of Gross Revenue and Change in Each

EXPENSE 2019 2018 % POINT ∆ Food and paper costs 29.3 28.3 1 Labor and related expenses 28 27.4 0.6 Other operating expenses 12 11.6 0.4 Occupancy and related expenses 8.4 7.3 1.1 General and administrative expenses 11 11.5 -0.5 Depreciation expense 6.8 6.3 0.5 Pre-opening costsp 2.5 2.7 -0.2

COSTS MUST BE BETTER CONTROLLED

The aggregate of the individual components of costs increased, net, by 290 bps, 30 bps higher than the total expenses as a percentage of receipts.

One of the most costly components of the increases was beef prices, the market prices for which jumped an enormous 31% from January to December, 2019, with a huge jump in November. Chicken Bites also boosted the cost mix, according to the company. Finally, in tangible prime costs was additional paper costs for fulfilling delivery orders, the management said.

Next up in prime costs was labor, which was up another 60 bps, spot-on with the national average in wage increases.

Finally, the biggest hit to expenses came in occupancy and related expenses, which rose the most of all as a percentage of receipts; 110bps. But most of that was likely attributable to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 for operating lease accounting, mandatory for 2019, and so not likely to have a substantive impact on comparables after this year. Nevertheless, we had warned back in November of the problem with SHAK’s occupancy costs, particularly the costs of the headquarters (seen here) and test kitchen in a fashionable section of Manhattan’s West Village.

It’s all well and good to keep the executive leadership there, and to maintain a test kitchen among Manhattan’s sophisticated taste palates, but – overall - the space seems extravagant and costly, particularly given cheaper venues in Manhattan’s boroughs or other parts of the Tri-State region. It seems to us that a better deployment of the headquarters costs would be to put a small executive management office and the test kitchen in an already Manhattan location while leaving back-office staff in less elaborate – and less expensive – locations.

"COMPARABLES" THAT AREN'T

SHAK’s other "problem", at least in the market view, is that traffic fell by 5.4%, although it was offset by a price increase. The market punished that metric, without really understanding it.

The drop was huge, but partly ameliorated by the vagaries of the calendar. In 2018, Thanksgiving fell on November 22nd. In 2019, it fell six days later, on November 28th. SHAK might also have gotten an extra day: 2019 ended on Christmas Day, when few people would likely be eating at Shake Shack. But 2018 ended on December 26th, the day after Christmas, when people often are out and about returning gifts. At an average of $1.365 million per day in the fourth of quarter of 2018 and $1.664 million in the comparable 91 day period of 2019, the effect of big shopping (and shopping return) days in the Thanksgiving to Boxing Day (i.e., the day after Christmas) can be substantial.

We have always presumed that SHAK comps would normalize lower as SHAK expanded its footprint into what we defined as it’s “tent stake” restaurants; those restaurants built out in lower-traffic venues after SHAK entered a new metropolitan area with a “tent pole” location. Randy Garutti, the CEO spoke to this phenomenon of how expansion into existing markets will likely impact comps negatively, but will boost sales:

We're adding nearly $130 million in sales in 2019 overall. That's what we're after. Will it impact same-Shack sales at time from time to time? Yes, it will. We've had that, and we just experienced that, and we're going to expect to experience some of that this year, but we're going after a much bigger opportunity here in the growth rates that we have.

We are seeing that in the 2019 comps already and again implore SHAK management to go to a standardized comps computation instead of the 24 months open standard the company used when it was entering new markets.

SHAK comps also suffered, somewhat, in 2019Q4 from the transition to GrubHub as its exclusive delivery partner, which was announced in August. While the company had indicated then that this would be an exclusive switch over, Tara Comonte, the president and CFO, said the company would be doing the switch-over regionally. As of year-end, only about 25% of Shacks have converted. “The delivery channel experienced a significant slowdown in growth rates in the quarter compared to earlier in the year in the prior year,” Comonte said.

MANAGEMENT NEEDS TO DO BETTER

The comps metric was obviously the most punishing. And likely the most misunderstood by the market. But there are other issues we have with Shake Shack that we’ve had for some time, and some others. Here’s what we would like to see happen with SHAK over the next four to 8 quarters:

Normalize the comps, as discussed above;

Find some means of adjusting for packaging on delivery orders (perhaps packaging surcharge or a reusable, recyclable container?);

Start hedging prime food and other costs, as some competitors do;

Recognize that the headquarters was a costly indulgence and define a glide path for abandoning or downsizing it within the next 12 to 16 quarters;

Standardize the customer experience so that there is zero variance from store to store or even at the same store with different staff. Using the “spatula smash” method to fry burgers creates an inconsistent experience that can go from “the best burger I’ve ever had” to “nothing special.” As we have related previously, right now, and since SHAK’s inception, the likelihood of the former is only about one chance in three. Guests who experience the majority experience – the two-thirds who get a “nothing special” experience are highly unlikely to prioritize a return.

Develop a breakfast option, perhaps as a joint venture or license deal, with either a high-quality, light breakfast-oriented restaurateur like Tim Horton’s (THI) , or even a Village Inn to develop a limited choice, all-day, breakfast option. Innovation doesn't need to come exclusively from within.

Create a points-based loyalty program to drive sales and earn customer data for marketing.

We’ve been fans of SHAK, but we think management has not been a good steward of the brand and we have said so several times. But nearly every entrepreneurial company (Shake Shack started, literally, from a pushcart 20 years ago) reaches a point where entrepreneurial energy meets market reality and must accede to the latter.

The very notion that a hamburger stand was scalable and investible is, itself, something of a miracle. The trust that the market and investors have put into the SHAK enterprise requires an extraordinary level of care to ensure that trust is not misplaced.

SUMMARY

We rate the investment accumulate on dollar-cost averaging for long-term investors. If management announces plans to adopt the developments aforementioned, especially regarding consistency, investors might step-up their investment.

________________________________________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, February 26, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward-looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.