Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Should Continue To Benefit From Increasing Demand For Data

ETF Overview

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) tracks the Communication Services Select Sector Index. The fund's portfolio of stocks include traditional communication services providers such as Verizon Communications (VZ), and Comcast (CMCSA) as well as higher growth technology stocks such as Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX). These are stocks that generates consistent cash flows and hold competitive advantages over their smaller peers. Stocks in XLC’s portfolio should benefit from higher data consumption and the need for more bandwidth. XLC is currently undervalued against its historical average. Given the strong growth outlook, we think this stock is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.





ETF Analysis

These are moat stocks that generates consistent cash flow

XLC’s portfolio include only about 26 stocks. Its top 10 holdings represent nearly 74% of its total portfolio (see table below). Therefore, concentration risk is real. Fortunately, its top 10 stocks are stocks that have competitive positions over their smaller peers. Its top two holdings Google and Facebook are large-cap technology stocks. We like the fact that Google and Facebook generates consistent cash flow from its advertising revenues. Facebook’s social network continues to have billions of active users every month and is growing its advertising revenue at a rapid place. Similarly, Google’s cloud services such as Youtube, Gmail, and Google Drive, are sticky for its users.

Ticker Name Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating Weighting FB Facebook Wide Strong 19.06% GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A Wide Strong 11.83% GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C Wide Strong 11.80% NFLX Netflix Narrow Moderate 5.19% CHTR Charter Communications Narrow Moderate 4.68% ATVI Activision Blizzard Narrow Strong 4.34% CMCSA Comcast Wide Moderate 4.32% T AT&T Narrow Moderate 4.24% VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 4.13% DIS Walt Disney Wide Moderate 4.11% TOTAL 73.70%

Other companies in XLC’s portfolio include traditional telecommunication services providers such as AT&T (T), Verizon Communications (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA), and Charter Communications (CHTR). These are companies that offers communications services (e.g wireless and wireline Internet services) to their customers. These are essential services that most consumers need. Therefore, these companies generate stable and predictable revenues.

XLC will benefit from the increasing demand for data

XLC should benefit from several technological trends. According to a report by Grandview Research, North America’s video streaming market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% from 2019 to 2025. Stocks in XLC's portfolio such as Netflix (NFLX), Walt Disney (DIS), and Alphabet should benefit from this trend.

As there are more and more people relying on Internet to handle day to day activities (e.g. video streaming, e-commerce, social networking, etc.), data traffic is also expected to grow rapidly in the next few years. As can be seen from the illustration below, internet users are expected to reach 94.3% of the total population in North America by 2022. The average Internet speed is also expected to increase from 43.2 Mbps in 2017 to 94.2 Mbps in 2022. Similarly, average traffic per capita per month is also expected to increase from 115.6 GB in 2017 to 289.4 GB in 2022. Stocks such as AT&T, Verizon, Charter Communications, Comcast, etc. will continue to benefit from these trends.

XLC is slightly undervalued

Below is a table that shows XLC’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 24.36x is below its 5-year weighted average of 26.86x. Therefore, we think XLC is undervalued.

Ticker Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting FB Facebook 20.75 27.02 19.06% GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A 24.04 22.60 11.83% GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C 24.10 22.26 11.80% NFLX Netflix 62.11 71.32 5.19% CHTR Charter Communications 36.23 47.78 4.68% ATVI Activision Blizzard 24.45 23.02 4.34% CMCSA Comcast 12.72 15.86 4.32% T AT&T 9.88 11.58 4.24% VZ Verizon Communications 11.14 12.16 4.13% DIS Walt Disney 21.98 17.82 4.11% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 24.36 26.86 73.70%

Risks and Challenges

Alphabet and Facebook represent about 42.7% of XLC’s total portfolio. Therefore, there is considerable concentration risk. Since a large portion of their revenues are advertisement revenues, we may see their revenues decline especially in an economic recession. In addition, regulatory agencies around the world may impose limitations on these companies from accessing their users' data.

Investor Takeaway

We like XLC’s portfolio of quality stocks. Its shares are currently undervalued. Given the strong growth outlook, we think this is a good fund to own especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

