Investors Beware: United Airlines Is Not A Buy Despite Coronavirus Declines

The novel coronavirus has now truly become a pandemic, spreading to over 40 countries beyond just Asia and infecting over 81,600 people.

Source: New York Times

Though initially the financial impact of coronavirus was limited to Asian markets, the threat for a global outbreak has now finally become clear to global investors, causing a sharp dip in financial markets around the world. The Dow, S&P 500, and FTSE are each down around 7% since early February.

United Airlines (UAL) has been especially rocked by this outbreak and the impact of coronavirus has spoiled what was a good run for the company. In Q4 2019, United reported strong full-year earnings of $12.05 per share, up 32%, beating expectations and reaching its 2020 EPS target one year ahead of schedule. This earnings growth was driven by strong top-line performance with total operating revenue expanding 4.7% to $43.3 billion on the year.

Fourth quarter earnings were part of a consistent trend of good news for the company. Throughout 2019, the company raised its guidance twice and was still able to hit the upper end of its October update.

Source: United FY 2019 Earnings Presentation

The coronavirus though has put an abrupt halt on this trend of strong performance. As it continues to spread across China despite mass quarantines, United has decided to cancel all flights to China until at least April 24, giving customers full refunds for previously booked travel. This decision was a huge blow because China is a major market for United and the company operates the most flights of all US airlines to the country. These cancellations have had an instant impact because it immediately cuts 5% of its planned capacity for 2020.

To make matters worse, the company on February 24, 2020 announced that coronavirus was creating so much uncertainty that it threw out its entire 2020 guidance that projected EPS of $11-$13, which actually was unchanged in Q4 despite strong 2019 performance. Such an announcement shows that United, with its high international presence-overseas routes represent 36% of revenue-is particularly at risk to this global issue.

The devastating coronavirus has made United into a very intriguing company. With this decline, the company is now trading at 52-week lows and at a record low multiple, presenting a rare opportunity to invest in a strong company in a growing industry at a great value. At the same time though, the timeframe of this disruption is still in question and should it last for a prolonged period, the investment thesis for United changes significantly.

Positive: Bare-Bottom Prices for a Strong Company

On the bright side, the decline has made United cheaper than ever from a valuation standpoint. The stock is down over 20% since mid-January and is trading at less than 6x EPS, an extremely low multiple even for a company that has historically been undervalued.

Data by YCharts

The company becomes even more attractive considering that it is hitting on all cylinders. As revenue increased, the company has been able to efficiently manage costs as well. This performance allowed pre-tax margins to improve 2.6% to 9% for 2019, margin expansion that was greater than all of its major competitors. This came even as the company continues to invest into its fleet and expand its Polaris business class offering to its entire widebody fleet. United also purchased $1.9 billion of its own stock in 2019, returning capital to shareholders as its business performs well.

United Polaris Business Class Cabin (Source)

This value however must be put into context. Long-term debt, which stands at over $14 billion, is high and growing. Meanwhile, United is faced with a variety of other expenses. First, to support its growth, United continues to buy more planes and took delivery of 49 aircraft in 2019, including eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. Despite these additions though, on the whole, the airline has an aging fleet with the average age of its aircrafts being 15.1 years, older than its rivals like American Airlines and Southwest (though not Delta). As a result of this, it has been spending more on maintenance and other upgrades such as implementing Polaris cabins to improve the customer experience.

These improvements have not been cheap and caused capital expenditures to soar. For FY 2019, United spent $4.5 billion on capex, up 12% from 2018. For 2020, these costs are likely to continue to increase as the company buys more planes, recently signing an agreement to buy 50 Airbus A321XLR.

Caution: Coronavirus is a Major Disruptor for United's Future

United's growth prospects though have been majorly disrupted by the coronavirus. Not only have all of its China routes been cancelled, United-which has the largest Asian presence among all other American airlines-has seen a 75% decline in all of its trans-Pacific routes. This is a major blow because Asia represents 11% of its revenue, making $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter. It also puts an abrupt halt to United's growth ambitions because United previously expected China to be an area of strong growth.

Coronavirus is also not merely a temporary threat. On the optimistic side, if it can be resolved in a few months, United expects that earnings will not differ significantly from what it previously expected. Recovery in that scenario would be quick because, as Ken Herbert of Canaccord Genuity says, "we believe that all things considered, traffic tends to recover relatively quickly after a pandemic outbreak."

However, this is not the likely outcome considering that coronavirus is spreading like wildfire beyond China's borders. The CDC now has included South Korea, with its over 1,200 confirmed cases, into its highest risk level, warning against all non-essential travel. In Europe, Italy has become a hotbed for the disease with over 400 cases. Though the disease is controlled right now in America, it seems more and more likely that its spread domestically is inevitable. As Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said, "It's not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen."

In that unfortunate scenario, if the virus cannot be contained, the impact on United will be severe. Unlike as some have speculated, the excess capacity the company brings back from China is not likely to make up for the losses in China. Instead of offering new flights, the planes that are taken off China routes will likely only be used as substitutes for planes on domestic routes or be put into maintenance, not for new flights. This is because flight schedules are often published well in advance and infrastructure and manpower is needed on both sides for a flight new flight to be flown. In short, "This is going to cost the airlines a chunk of change" (Source). Of the two scenarios presented, this is probably the more likely outcome and is why management took the drastic step of rescinding its annual guidance and scarring all of its investors.

On top of just its Asian-Pacific businesses, coronavirus has the potential to impact its other business regions as well including Europe and Italy, where the CDC has already asked people to reconsider travel. As public worry over the virus grows, people will become more fearful of traveling or gathering in areas with large amounts of people. Both of these are threats to United and create a poor macro environment for the company to operate in.

Conclusion

Before the coronavirus epidemic, United was having a great year. Not only did it carry a record number of passengers, profits were soaring as the company carefully managed costs to improve operational efficiency. Unfortunately, coronavirus has overshadowed all of these improvements. As it continues to spread without sign of containment, it has become a major disruptor for its significant Asian-Pacific business segment and has prompted management to rescind its 2020 guidance. Should the epidemic become quickly controlled though, the impact on United is still manageable. However, the more likely and unfortunate scenario is that it will extend into the busy summer season and continue to be a disruptor whose spillover effects will impact other business regions beyond just Asia, including the Atlantic and potentially the US domestic market. Therefore, investors should stay away from United's stock, despite recent declines making the company's valuation extremely attractive. The uncertainty is simply too great.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.