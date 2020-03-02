Natural Gas Continues To Reflect Seasonality

Bearish sentiment in the natural gas market continues to dominate price action over the past week. With the November 2020 election far off in the distance, the energy commodity concentrated on stockpiles that are higher than last year and the five-year average for this time of the year rather than the potential for a dramatic shift in US energy policy.

Last weekend, Senator Bernie Sanders notched another victory in his belt by winning the Nevada caucus by the most significant margin so far during the primary season. The progressive candidate continues to add delegates to his column in his quest for the nomination of the opposition party in the US. If Senator Sanders prevails and faces incumbent President Trump, it will set up the most significant divide between the candidates and their parties in US history. The election will stand as a referendum on the performance of President Trump. Meanwhile, it will also draw a stark contrast between the future of US government policies. When it comes to the energy markets, President Trump is an advocate and supporter of energy independence that has led the US to a leadership role in oil and gas production. Senator Sanders favors the "Green New Deal," which could ban fracking, reducing the output of the energy commodities substantially.

Moreover, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist could even move to nationalize energy production in the nation. Later this year, the significant differences between the future of energy in the US could cause the prices of oil and highly volatile natural gas to move higher and lower with the political polls. Since election day is in early November, it will correspond with the time of the year when natural gas reached seasonal highs over the past two years.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) are short-term highly leveraged trading tools that magnify the price action in the natural gas futures arena.

A failure at $2.00 per MMBtu leads to a lower low

Over the past week, the March futures contract in the natural gas arena rolled to April. The widow-maker spread did not create any significant price volatility during the roll period, as it last traded at around a one-cent per MMBtu for April over March futures as the March contract expired. Both March and April futures traded to lows at $1.753 and $1.788 respectively on February 11, before a recovery took the prices above the $2 per MMBtu level, briefly.

As the daily chart of the now active month April futures contract on NYMEX highlights, the price of natural gas failed at $2.024 per MMBtu. The March contract reached a peak at only one tick or $0.001 high at $2.025. On February 20, the day that natural gas rose to above $2, it only remained there for around an hour or so before selling returned to the market. Since then, the price posted a loss over seven consecutive sessions, and fell to a new and lower low at $1.642 per MMBtu on February 28 and closed the week at the $1.684 level.

The rally on February 20 alleviated the oversold condition in the market, briefly. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength indicators were falling at oversold readings at the end of last week, once again. A signal that the rally would run out of steam on February 20 was the decline in open interest from 1.54 million contracts on February 6 to 1.412 million on February 20. The price recovery likely caused some shorts to take profits, causing the total number of open long and short positions to drop. At 1.434 million contracts at the end of last week, and the recent price action is encouraging speculative shorts to return to the market. A continuation of the bearish trend will entice market participants to push the price towards the technical target on the downside that is acting as a magnet for the price of natural gas.

Inventories remain bearish

According to Estimize, the market had expected a withdrawal of around 133 billion cubic feet from storage for the week ending February 21. On Thursday, February 27, the Energy Information Administration reported a slightly higher decline in inventories of 143 bcf.

As the chart highlights, stockpiles stood at 2.200 trillion cubic feet as of February 21, which was 40.8% above last year's level at this time of the year and 8.9% over the five-year average. The significant amount of natural gas in storage compared to past years continues to weigh on the price of the energy commodity.

Four weeks to go until the injection season

The 2019/2020 withdrawal season is now winding down as the spring season is right around the corner. With only four weeks to go until stockpiles begin to rise steadily until November 2020, inventories would need to decline by an average of 273.3 billion cubic feet to fall to last year's low of 1.107 trillion cubic feet. Since the most significant decline this year was 201 bcf during the heart of the winter season in January, stockpiles will move into the spring at a far higher level than last year. Moreover, the withdrawals tend to tail off at the end of the winter season, so we should see stockpiles at a high base level as injections begin. Stocks could rise to the 4 trillion level and perhaps a record high by November 2020, given the level at the end of this peak season.

A test of the 2016 low is on the horizon

Natural gas a lot going against it these days. High inventory levels support lower prices from a fundamental perspective. The price trend in the futures market remains bearish with any attempt at a rally failing as sellers return to beat the price down. Production has been at record levels given lower output costs. Seasonality favors a low in March or April. However, the price is approaching levels where output could decline.

Meanwhile, risk-off conditions have sent crude oil prices significantly lower over the recent sessions; stocks are falling along with many other markets. The only bullish factor for the natural gas futures market could be an overabundance of trend-following speculative shorts. We could see the specs exit natural gas risk positions because of losses in other markets over the coming days and weeks if selling on the back of Coronavirus continues. Short covering could lift the price again but selling would likely emerge as it did on the recent challenge of the $2 per MMBtu level.

Meanwhile, the target for the natural gas market remains the March 2016 low.

The quarterly chart shows just how low the price of natural gas is these days, and how the target is sitting only 3.1 cents below the lows from last week. In March 2016, the price of the energy commodity fell to a low of $1.611, which was just one tick above the bottom from 1998. With natural gas approaching the low price during this century, we could see the price visit levels below the $1.60 level over the coming weeks. In markets, the trend is always your friend, and in natural gas, the trend remains lower.

UGAZ and DGAZ for short-term positions

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to take leveraged risk in the volatile natural gas market, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural gas ETN product and its bearish counterpart DGAZ are short-term instruments that magnify the price action in the nearby natural gas futures contract on a short-term basis. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

The DGAZ product operates inversely. UGAZ has net assets of $644.15 million, trades an average of over 4.8 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. DGAZ has net assets of $101.3 million, trades an average of over 830,000 shares each day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of nearby natural gas futures rose from $1.753 on February 11 to a high of $2.025 on February 20, a recovery of 15.52%.

Over the same period, UGAZ rose from $38.46 to $54.20 per share or 40.9%. The price then dropped to a low of $1.642 on February 28 or 18.9% from the February 20 peak.

DGAZ rose from $ 211.74 to $361.50 or 70.7% from February 20 through the 28.

UGAZ and DGAZ are short-term products as time decay eats away at their values if the price remains stable or moves in the opposite direction. However, both tools serve as valuable instruments for those market participants looking to take a magnified risk in the natural gas market without wading into the futures arena.

As we move into March this week, natural gas continues to reflect seasonal factors. With the price so close to the March 2016 low, the $1.611 per MMBtu level is a bullseye, and we could see overenthusiastic speculators look to see if they could create a technical vacuum to the downside if the price breaks below that level.

