IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Is A Good Long-Term Core Holdings

Stocks in DGRO's portfolio include companies that have at least 5 consecutive years of dividend growth and payout ratios below 75%.

ETF Overview

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) focuses on large and giant-cap U.S. stocks that have consecutive years of dividend growth. The fund seeks to track the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index. The fund includes stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 5 consecutive years and have payout ratios below 75%. This approach focuses on companies that have better growth potential and financial health. Therefore, we think it is a good long-term investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

DGRO’s focus in dividend growth is beneficial

DGRO seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index (the “Underlying Index”). The index selects U.S. dividend growth stocks from Morningstar U.S. Market Index. In order to be included in the underlying index, stocks must have at least 5 consecutive years of dividend growth with a low payout ratio of 75% or below.

We like this approach because stocks that are able to increase their dividends for more than 5 consecutive years are likely stocks that are able to consistently grow their businesses in different phases of the economic cycle. In addition, with a payout ratio limit of 75% or below, it will minimize the chances of having dividend cuts for stocks in DGRO’s portfolio. In addition, 9 out of 10 stocks in DGRO’s top holdings have strong financial health ratings (see table below). This should minimize the risk of any dividend cut.

Ticker Company Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Weighting MSFT Microsoft Wide Strong 3.41% AAPL Apple Narrow Strong 3.26% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Wide Strong 3.08% JPM JP Morgan Chase Wide Strong 2.87% VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 2.84% CVX Chevron Narrow Strong 2.34% PG Procter & Gamble Wide Strong 2.17% PFE Pfizer Wide Strong 2.11% WFC Wells Fargo Wide Strong 2.08% HD Home Depot Wide Strong 1.99% TOTAL 26.15%

Source: Created by author

DGRO’s top 10 holdings are companies with strong competitive position

We like the fact that DGRO has high exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent 58.5% and 28.71% of its portfolio respectively.

Source: Morningstar

The exposure to giant-cap and large-cap stocks include many high profile stocks that have competitive advantages within their sectors. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Revenues from these services continue to grow rapidly in the past few quarters. Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT) also offers Office suites to business and personal customers. In addition, its cloud services are also growing rapidly. DGRO’s top 10 holdings also include healthcare stocks such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE). These healthcare stocks should benefit from a growing aging population in the world. Procter & Gamble (PG) is a high-profile consumer staples that should be much more resilient in an economic recession.

DGRO is slightly overvalued

Below is a table that shows the forward P/E ratios and 5-year P/E ratios of DGRO’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table, DGROW’s weighted forward P/E ratio of 17.97x is slightly higher than the weighted 5-year average P/E ratio of 16.62x.

Ticker Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting MSFT Microsoft 29.67 22.02 3.41% AAPL Apple 22.03 14.46 3.26% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 15.97 16.28 3.08% JPM JP Morgan Chase 11.59 11.51 2.87% VZ Verizon Communications 11.56 12.17 2.84% CVX Chevron 14.62 23.44 2.34% PG Procter & Gamble 24.15 21.07 2.17% PFE Pfizer 12.89 13.43 2.11% WFC Wells Fargo 11.05 11.77 2.08% HD Home Depot 22.57 20.79 1.99% TOTAL 17.97 16.62 26.15%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

These stocks may not be immune to a dividend cut

DGRO constructs its portfolio by looking at past information (consecutive years of dividend growth, payout ratio below 75%). This backward-looking approach may help reduce risk of any dividend cut. However, companies may still run into trouble in future years. For example, an economic recession may reduce a lot of companies’ earnings significantly. As a result, some companies may be forced to cut their dividends.

Investor Takeaway

We like DGRO’s high-quality portfolio of stocks and believe that these companies will likely continue to grow its dividend in the future. We think this is a good fund to own for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.