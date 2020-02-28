The Coronavirus Sell-Off In Perspective

"Herd behavior" and algorithmic trading are contributors to what has been the worst week for equities since the financial crisis.

This is now a slightly greater pullback than what the SARS virus triggered in 2003 and the Zika virus did in 2015.

The S&P 500 has now declined more than 15% since hitting all-time highs just last Wednesday thanks to growing fears around the coronavirus outbreak.

1500 years ago, everybody "knew" that the earth was the center of the universe. 500 years ago, everybody "knew" that the earth was flat. And 15 minutes ago, you "knew" that humans were alone on this planet. Imagine what you'll "know" tomorrow. - Kay, Men In Black (1997)

"Human beings suck." I don't mean to imply most individuals are horrid human beings by saying that. Although my late father's quip that "a good dog is better than 98% of the human beings you are likely to meet in life" rings truer each year that goes by. I'm talking about the conformist nature of our species and its tendency toward "herd behavior," this is especially true of the market in the age of social media and the 24/7 news cycle.

The market currently is having the worst week since the financial crisis as fears continue to mount as the coronavirus is spotted in more and more countries. These worries are having economic impacts as airlines cancel flights, companies kibosh upcoming conferences, American multinationals close/suspend operations in China, global supply chains shut down and cruise lines suspend scheduled cruises. It's important to remember that the economic impact of the outbreak is coming from "preventative" measures, which only "temporarily" suspend economic activity.

However, given there has not been a single death in the United States months after the first individual contracted the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, investors might be getting ahead of themselves somewhat. Perhaps we have all just watched too many "Walking Dead" episodes. To put things in perspective, some 80,000 American died in what was a very bad flu season in 2018. Anyone remember any "breaking news" headlines around that on CNN?

This is certainly not the first time in recent years that the market had a conniption on the latest new virus outbreak. In 2003, the S&P 500 fell some 13% during the SARS scare, it then rallied 20% over the next three months. In 2015, the S&P 500 again fell 13%; this time on the Zika virus, before rallying over 17% over the ensuring year.

So far, the outbreak of the coronavirus has triggered a more than 15% decline in the S&P 500. From all appearances this outbreak has significantly more potential to cause human and economic impacts than its predecessors mentioned. However, I also think by the end of spring, investors will be worrying about something else - like maybe the prospects of electing a socialist for president come November.

It's hard to believe that the S&P 500 just hit an all-time high last Wednesday. Such is the speed in a market where more than 50% of trading volume is driven by algorithmic trading programs, many of which are based on momentum.

Interestingly, we have gotten several positive domestic economic reports today.

February Consumer Sentiment came in slightly above expectations.

slightly above expectations. Chicago PMI Levels were much higher than the consensus this morning and hit six-month highs.

Levels were much higher than the consensus this morning and hit six-month highs. January Personal Income growth came in at .6% this morning, twice the .3% projections.

As my various Forum members and Real Money Pro readers know, I started the week with nearly a 30% cash allocation in my personal portfolio after last week's February option expiration which saw many of my buy-write holdings expire in the money. I have been putting money to work very slowly and incrementally during this week's decline in numerous ETFS and individual stocks almost entirely using covered call strategies. A couple of which like Amarin (AMRN) I highlighted earlier today.

Here's my plan for the rest of today. I can see one last big flush as people will be extremely nervous being long this market going into the weekend. If we do get a big plunge late this Friday, I plan to put approximately half my remaining cash to work in the last hour of trading knowing that my cash allocation will be go up naturally again on the next options expiration on March 20.

If by Monday there are no new outbreaks or perhaps good news somewhere else on the coronavirus front, I could see a big rebound in the markets. In addition, I can a couple of other possible pieces of good news in the week ahead. First, Joe Biden should win the South Carolina primaries Saturday which could blunt worries about the rise of Bernie Sanders as the 2020 Democratic nominee at least for a day or two before Super Tuesday.

Second, if this plunge continues, I could see an emergency quarter point cut by the Federal Reserve with maybe coordination with other central banks or possibly some fiscal stimulus from the government. This is already started to see some speculated upon. This also was eluded to this morning in a Seeking Alpha synopsis.

Surprisingly, China’s stock market "is the world’s best performer, thanks in part to massive fiscal stimulus in response to last year’s trade war and this year’s virus epidemic," David Goldman observes in the Asia Times. The U.S. and other G7 nations should bring out their cannons with massive fiscal - not monetary - stimulus, such as immediate suspension of tax payments and social insurance payments, he urges.

Yes, the Fed should cut rates substantially, but mostly for the psychological impact, because lower rates "won’t increase borrowers’ ability to post collateral or bankers’ willingness to make loans."

While politics could interfere, Goldman thinks "it would be awkward for the Democrats to oppose a Trump Administration initiative to put money in the pockets of the poorest Americans and to aid small businesses, who employ the vast majority of Americans."

"Natural disasters delay economic activity but do not change the economy’s long-term growth potential," he writes. "The economic impact of COVID-19 stems from preventative measures, which temporarily suspend economic activity. Governments should step in and provide a fiscal bridge. This is no different than storm or flood damage."

As mentioned previously, I will probably wait until last hour or so of the day to put half of my remaining cash to work via numerous buy-writes if this decline accelerates late. Fortunately I still have lots of covered calls that still look like they will expire in the money come March expiration. Anyway that's my quick take on the end of what has been a horrific week for investors.

Note: If we don't get a big sell-off late today, I plan to continue the same game plan in incremental buying on further declines using buy-writes.

All men's miseries derive from not being able to sit in a quiet room alone." - Blaise Pascal

