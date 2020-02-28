Hasbro A Value On Yield, Entertainment One Potential

Those who are considering buying/adding to a position must keep the virus-risk in mind as Hasbro shares may be taken even lower because of it.

Hasbro (HAS) reported its Q4 numbers recently. It was an okay quarter. There's room for improvement, but one point I am really excited about: the acquisition of Entertainment One. That deal closed (technically in Q1 2020), and while it has affected the accounting, on a go-forward basis, I expect the asset to help the toymaker to further diversify its revenue stream while also providing opportunities for cross-promotion and new-product development.

The stock, given certain metrics, may not be at its most ideal valuation. However, there are a couple points to consider: current dividend yield of over 3%, and the forward EV/EBIT ratio (overall, though, valuation is rated as expensive). That, Entertainment One, and the fact that the stock has retreated from its 52-week high, make the company an idea to consider for long-term purchases, especially if the price further retreats because of the current pandemic risk.

The Fourth Quarter Report

The company beat analyst estimates by a very wide margin, according to SA. Diluted earnings of $1.24 per share, adjusted, came in over thirty cents ahead of expectations. Wall Street must have misjudged the Christmas season, thinking it would be worse than it was. The bottom line did, however, decrease by nine pennies compared to last year's Q4 of $1.33 per diluted share, also on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue of $1.43 billion, representative of a 3% increase, was a little light by $20 million. The miss is not much of an issue to me from a long-term perspective. The press release mentions an inclusion of a negative impact by exchange-rates to the tune of $13 million.

Cash flow didn't see much action. It was essentially flat at roughly $650 million for the last twelve months. There was a little over $130 million in capital spending. Dividend payments were over $330 million. Long-term debt jumped from $1.7 billion to over $4 billion (the acquisition, remember). Interest expense for Q4 was roughly $35 million versus $22 million a year ago. Share repurchases have been cut off at this point, as can be expected. The company declared the same dividend in early February as the previous four payouts, $0.68 per share. I would expect the company to be conservative on the payout in the near term as well.

I was a bit surprised by the sales-growth mix. I have copied the table dedicated to this part of the release:

Net Revenues ($ Millions) FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change Franchise Brands $ 2,411.8 $2,445.9 -1 % Partner Brands $ 1,221.0 $987.3 24 % Hasbro Gaming1 $ 709.8 $787.7 -10 % Emerging Brands $ 377.6 $358.8 5 %

The data show that partner brands did very well during the fiscal year, and emerging brands held its own. But I didn't expect franchise brands to be that weak. Management mentioned in a comment (note 1 to the table) that it is better to view the 6% total growth in gaming (which includes games that are part of the franchise-branded segment) as opposed to just focusing on the 10% decline in the Hasbro Gaming segment, feeling it is a core part of the company's overall shareholder-value proposition. Perhaps it is. But it doesn't spin the overall weakness in the separate gaming segment any differently. Although the Toys R Us bankruptcy is fading into the rearview mirror, it looks to me like Hasbro is still trying to find its way in the current retail environment.

Partner-brands performance reflected the prosperous relationship between Hasbro and Disney (DIS). Toys derived from Marvel, Star Wars, and Frozen sold well, judging by the numbers. This might lead to treacherous comparisons next year since Disney doesn't necessarily have as strong a slate at the box office coming up. One bright spot to that scenario is streaming: the company signed a deal with Disney that specifically mentions some Wars content on D+. The company can focus on merchandising new series from that platform, such as The Mandalorian. This is a big point of consideration since the release of Episode IX signals a potential change in strategy for future Wars releases.

Back to Hasbro gaming, shareholders will note the comment about increases in Dungeons & Dragons (perhaps because of Stranger Things, in part?) and some catalog titles - from my viewpoint, strength in this area shows that the company can successfully manage legacy franchise titles that appeal to older demos. There may have been declines in less complex, fad-prone IP such as Pie Face, but the company will certainly refresh its portfolio over time with new editions and in general manage for the long term.

Here is a second table I'd like to highlight:

Net Revenues ($ Millions) Operating Profit ($ Millions) FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change U.S. and Canada2 $ 2,449.3 $ 2,375.7 3 % $415.4 $370.2 12 % International $ 1,836.4 $ 1,847.6 -1 % $107.3 $39.5 >100% Entertainment, Licensing and Digital2 $ 434.5 $ 356.3 22 % $99.7 $29.1

I wanted to bring this into the discussion to showcase the licensing/digital operation. Revenue here grew over 20% to better than $430 million. Operating profit more than tripled to just under $100 million. Licensing/digital will help all operating segments over time, and it allows the company to look for new ways in which to connect to the age-compressed toy consumer (i.e., kids moving on from play mode at earlier life stages than previously anticipated). Today's on-the-go, screen-addicted youth have many options when it comes to leisure time; Hasbro should continue its focus on digital engagement. Wizards of the Coast was the major citation in this section. Going forward, original filmed-entertainment content will play a bigger role, as I see it.

Entertainment One Potential

Which brings me to the Entertainment One acquisition. I don't know if Wall Street is expecting much from the asset, and certainly it is management's challenge to lose, but the purchase of this studio opens up a lot of opportunity. The cards have to be played correctly, because this is Hollywood, and Hollywood is always on the lookout for big pockets to fleece. (Hasbro may not have the biggest pockets in Tinseltown, but they're big enough.)

Obviously eOne could be characterized as a big risk. That's okay, though, because even though Hasbro is mostly a maker of plastic, that plastic is linked to storytelling, and if you're going to be a manufacturer and distributor of stories in the digital age, then you have to start acquiring your way into the mindshare of agents, talent and exhibitors. eOne may affect the accounting in near-term earnings reports, but the company seems to be, inferring from the conference-call transcript, serious about making a go of its new asset. One thing I especially like is the word deleveraging. Companies should always look to sell whatever they can post a transformative deal.

CEO Brian Goldner didn't speak much about eOne in the call - that's to come later at another conference. But he did talk about the combination of the studio's toy IP (e.g., Peppa Pig) with Hasbro's own and the use of Hasbro IP within the studio's system. Again, there are no details, but some of his commentary seems to suggest the company will be focusing on the television side, presumably with some weight toward streaming, and within the context of the animation format. Episodic certainly can be valuable, as can animated offerings, but my hope is that the company segues as quickly as possible into adult genres that don't necessarily lead to toys and games (although any movie, in my opinion, can spawn some series of collectibles in a targeted retail-merchandising program).

The studio can act as a hedge against toys and age compression and lead to new avenues of growth. When the company presents more details on what it specifically intends on doing, I will be able to talk more about the asset. As I have already stated, eOne will turn out to be risky if management disappoints and does not present an aggressive monetization plan for it - to me, that means increasing its slate output, using Hasbro characters in films as well as episodic, and creating low-budget movies in all kinds of genres such as horror and science fiction. Hopefully the CEO realizes that, if a film doesn't turn out well enough for a theatrical release, it can always be sent out for sale to a streaming entity. Streaming offers a way to back the risk of capital investment in film, in much the same way as VHS tapes and DVDs did decades ago. And you've got to believe that somewhere in the back of Goldner's mind is the idea that maybe Hasbro will grow big enough via acquisition plays to get into the streaming game. It's something to consider.

Conclusion

Here's a chart of recent price action:

Hasbro shares have some good buy arguments attached right now. The share price has retreated well below the high, and the dividend yield is attractive for a big-brand name such as this one. Also, the EV/EBIT ratio is a standout metric. However, overall, the SA quote system gives a weak rating on valuation. The stock could still be considered expensive on a fundamental basis.

And then there is the macro issue of the coronavirus. I believe Hasbro will be affected by this issue even beyond the sell-all-stocks risk in the marketplace...I think there could be supply-chain problems specific to the toymaker. Hard to believe there won't be, actually.

So there are a couple ways to approach this. One could continue to dollar-cost-average into a position, or one could wait for the price to go lower. Obviously trying to predict stock-price movement is difficult, but the above chart, on a technical basis, tells me Hasbro will make new lows. Long-term thinkers on this stock, or those who initiate new positions, will most likely benefit by adding at the current price/dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.