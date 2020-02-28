With A 4.6% Yield, Suncor Is A Rare Triple Threat

Investment Thesis

In 2019, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) generated a record CAD $10.8B in free cash flow and returned 45% of that to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Despite WTI pricing dropping 12% in 2019, Suncor increased its dividend by 11% in February and increased its share buy back program for 2020 by CAD $2B. Suncor's forward dividend yield is now 4.63%; which is a 46% premium over the firm's 5-year average dividend yield of 3.16%. This steadfast commitment of returning capital to shareholders has been enabled by Suncor's resilient integrated business model and its low-decline rate assets. In the current weak commodity price environment, I advocate only owning the highest-quality energy names. Suncor is a shareholder friendly company with high quality assets and a strong balance sheet. At current levels, Suncor is trading below its historical valuation while offering investors a high dividend yield and a double digit dividend growth based on 18 years of consecutive annual dividend increases.

Company Profile

With 12,400 employees, Suncor, headquartered in Calgary, Canada pioneered the development of the Athabasca oil sands. Suncor Energy Inc. is the largest integrated energy company in Canada with significant upstream operations focused on the oil sands and supplemented by conventional and offshore assets off the Atlantic coast of North America and in Europe's North Sea. Suncor also owns and operates Canada's largest refining network as well a 50% interest in the fuel retailer "Petro-Canada", with 1,750 locations across Canada. With a market capitalization of CAD $60B (USD $46B) Suncor Energy trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SU". Suncor has average daily trading volume of approximately 3.3M shares on the NYSE and 3.9M on the TSX. Over 73% of the company's shares are held by institutional investors and short interest is equal to approximately 0.6% of float.

Caption: Suncor's Montreal Refinery

Free Cash Flow Generation

Suncor's long life/low decline-rate assets coupled with its integrated operations buffer FFO generation from short term commodity price fluctuations. Suncor's oil sands operations have an approximately 31-year life expectancy with a 1% annual decline rate. Sustaining capital and cash costs on these assets are break even at approximately USD $30 WTI, with dividend payments covered at USD $45 WTI. This asset type and business model has enabled Suncor to generate significant free cash flow from operations despite challenging oil and gas prices. Having completed a number of capital intensive projects in recent years, Suncor is now well positioned to reap the cash proceeds of its quality assets. In Suncor's Q4 2019 results reported February 5, 2020, the company announced its second consecutive year of annual FFO exceeding CAD $10B. From 2020 to 2023 the company has plans to add an additional CAD $2B in sustained annual FFO through margin improvement, continued cost reductions and growth opportunities.

Vertically integrated operations buffer Suncor's earnings from commodity price fluctuation. According to Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst Joe Gemino "Suncor’s downstream business provides stable cash flows when oil prices are low or differentials widen and hedges against the company’s upstream production". This gives the company incredible resilience to weather the challenges created by low pricing environments or pipeline egress issues. In recent years Suncor has achieved FFO growth per share despite weak WTI pricing and a deep discount of Western Canadian Select "WCS" pricing to WTI.

Source: Suncor Investor Presentation

Dividend Growth

On February 5, 2020 Suncor Energy announced an 11% increase to its quarterly dividend. This increase brings the company's quarterly dividend to CAD $0.465 or CAD $1.86 annually, for a forward yield of 4.63%. This latest increase extends the company's dividend growth streak to 18 consecutive years of annual increases. Over this period, the company has increased its dividend through weak commodity prices, the global financial crisis and all stages of the economic cycle. This steady dividend growth is achieved through stable production from long-term free cash flow producing assets. While not all energy companies have business models that are conducive to long-term dividend growth, Suncor has demonstrated a business model that enabled resilient cash flow despite the price of oil.

Source: Suncor Investor Presentation

Over the past 10-years, Suncor has achieved a dividend growth rate of 18.8% and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 10.5%. Suncor's potent combination of consistent dividend growth and its high yield make it a very attractive dividend growth pick. As a result of weak share price performance and successive healthy dividend increases, Suncor's current dividend yield is now 4.63%; which is a 46% premium over the firm's 5-year average dividend yield of 3.16%. Going forward, Suncor expects to grow its FFO at a 5% CAGR from 2020-2023. With a current payout ratio of 56.66%, Suncor has lots of room to continue its dividend growth for decades to come. This demonstration of commitment to dividend growth from Suncor’s management is a clear sign of the confidence the company has to continue growing its free cash flow over the long term.

Share Repurchases

On December 23, 2019, the Toronto Stock Exchange approved Suncor's request to amend the company's normal course issuer bid to repurchase its stock. This amendment allows Suncor to significantly increase the number of shares the company can repurchase through its current repurchase program. Suncor plans to repurchase up to 78,549,178, or 5% of Suncor’s outstanding common shares, up from 50,252,231 shares, or approximately 3% of outstanding shares the company had previously announced. This increase is likely a result of the company's cheap current valuation and boosts the value of shares repurchased in the current program from CAD $2B to CAD $2.5B. The company has also announced the extension of the program by CAD $2B over the next year. Since May 2017, Suncor has bought back approximately 149.3M shares for CAD $6.6B representing approximately 8.9% of total shares outstanding. When totalling the dividend and buyback yield, the total yield returned to shareholders in 2019 was an impressive 8%.

Valuation

Down approximately 14% in the last 52 weeks, Suncor is trading below its 50-day moving average of CAD $41.99. At current levels, the company looks inexpensive. Low commodity prices and egress issues in Western Canada have weighed on the company’s share price. At 14.88X forward earnings, Suncor is trading at a 31% discount to its 5-year average forward P/E. On a price to cash flow basis, Suncor is currently trading at 5.91X; 70% of the company's average since 2015. Similarly, the company’s Enterprise Value/EBITDA at 5.21X is just over half of the company's 5-year historical average.

Table Source: Author; Data Source: Morningstar

Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst Joe Gemino has a fair value estimate of CAD $48 based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7X. This expectation suggests a meaningful improvement from the firm's current EV/EBITDA of 5.21X. Of the 24 analysts who maintain one-year price targets on Suncor, the mean target estimate is CAD $50.00, suggesting a 27% upside from current levels for a total return of approximately 31%. A reversion to 52-week high of CAD $46.50 would indicate a total return of approximately 19% from current levels. The analyst sentiment for Suncor is overwhelming positive. Of the 27 sell side analysts who cover the company there are 11 "Very Bullish", 10 "Bullish", and 6 "Neutral" ratings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth Projects

With crude oil egress issues plaguing Western Canadian production growth and government mandated production curtailment in place, Suncor has focused its near term growth outside of the Canadian oil sands. While production curtailment has largely been positive for Suncor as it has narrowed the discount between WCS and WTI oil pricing, it has stifled the company's production growth. The company is currently anticipating 5% production growth from current assets in 2020 as curtailment eases. Expansion of the oil sands will likely be limited as long as pricing remains week. Suncor will instead focus on debottlenecking activities and low capital intensity production expansion at its Firebag site. Based on these priorities, Suncor has announced that it will defer Meadow Creek in situ steam assisted project until 2023 at the earliest.

Suncor has a variable capital expenditure plan that scales up or down based on commodity price levels. For 2020, the company is forecasting capital expenditures in the range of CAD $5.4B - $6B. Suncor is currently advancing a number of sanctioned offshore projects in the Atlantic and the North Sea. These projects including: Fenja in Norway, Buzzard Phase 2 in the UK, Terra Nova and West White Rose, off Canada's East coast. These projects are all joint ventures that will help to diversify Suncor's assets away from oil sands and towards Brent crude pricing.

Source: Suncor Investor Presentation

Risk Analysis

Suncor has a long history of maintaining balance sheet strength that has enabled it to make opportunistic acquisitions when in adverse market conditions. At the end of 2019, Suncor retained CAD $2B in cash with CAD $6.7B in total liquidity. The company has a current net debt to FFO ratio of 1.5X, well within its target range of <3X. Suncor has also maintained its investment grade status with following ratings: DBRS - (A Low) Stable, S&P - (A-) stable, and Moody’s - (Baa1) Stable. According to DBRS:

The ratings are supported by the Company’s considerable size; highly integrated operations; long-life, low-decline oil sands assets; and its capital flexibility and operational efficiency. The Company’s capital flexibility has improved markedly since late 2017 following completion of the Fort Hills oil sands mining project and since most of the capital spending at the Hebron oil development, located offshore Newfoundland, has been completed.

A lack of pipeline capacity from Western Canada has exacerbated the differential between WCS and WTI crude pricing. This spread is the result of a transportation bottleneck that has limited the oil sands crude getting to refining sites in the U.S and export facilities on the Gulf Coast. While the spread between Western Canadian Select and West Texas Intermediate has narrowed considerably since its widest point in 2018, the discount is still approximately USD $20/barrel. Additional rail capacity has been added to alleviate some of the glut, however the discount will likely persist until one or more new pipeline projects comes on line. Enbridge Inc's (ENB) Line 3, TC Energy Corporation's (TRP) Keystone XL and the Canadian Government owned Trans Mountain Expansion Project are all in progress with Enbridge's Line 3 the most likely to enter full service first.

WTI - WCS Discount

Source: Government of Alberta

Beyond the risks associated with standard commodity price volatility, Suncor's most significant risk is the capital intensive nature of its future growth projects in the oil sands. While Suncor has significant proved plus probable reserves in the Athabasca oil sands region, future expansion projects in this region may not be economically viable without sustained higher commodity price levels. As seen with the recent decision by Teck Resources Limited (TECK) to pull its Frontier Mine oil sands project, large expansion projects in the oil sands require higher oil prices.

Investor Takeaways

Suncor's combination of strong consistent dividend growth and its high current yield make it a very attractive dividend growth pick. The company's current valuation is attractive based on its historical levels. With high quality energy assets Suncor will continue to generate significant free cash flow that will support the return of capital to investors through share repurchases and dividend growth. Suncor is a good pick for long-term investors in the energy space who are interested in growing dividend income at a reasonable valuation.

