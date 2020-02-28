Why Clorox Will Outperform Its Peers

Although demand for sanitizing products could temporarily increase due to the Covid-19 outbreak, investors should ignore such moves and focus on the long-term narrative.

Industry leading return on invested capital likely to improve further over the long-term.

Clorox is not valued at a premium in relation to its peers, although the business is in much better shape.

Investment Thesis

People avoid Clorox (CLX) for the wrong reasons. Many quote the elevated multiples as a reason to stay away on the grounds that CLX is being overvalued. Although the company might appear generously priced on historical basis, this is not the case within the context of consumer staples industry. Risks associated with investing in home and personal care industry could be easily reduced as part of a diversified portfolio.

CLX has superior cash flow generating ability and one of the safest free cash flows among its peers. The company also has sustainable competitive advantages in the face of its strong and well-established household brands, while also expanding successfully in the higher margin personal care space.

Currently, CLX is among the sector leaders in terms of return on invested capital and is likely to move ahead in the rankings as it scales up its recently acquired personal care brands and earn larger proportion of its revenues from high margin products.

Finally, the Coronavirus outbreak would surely provide a temporary boost for Clorox's sanitizing products. As CLX's CFO Kevin Jacobsen indicated:

"We are taking up inventory levels [to] be prepared for the potential increase in demand for some of our bleach products"

There is a real possibility for the company to see a depletion of its inventory levels and a boost to sales, should the situation in the U.S. gets worse. However, as we saw this Friday with a big movement downwards, such expectations could easily falter. Therefore investors should avoid any short-term hype and focus on the long-term narrative.

Looking at historical multiples in isolation is misleading

When looking at historical valuations in isolation, investors could easily get the wrong idea about a company's valuation and ignore its strong business model and overall standing within an industry.

With a P/E of x25.9 at historical highs, negative sales growth of -2% over the last quarter and a dividend yield of only 2.5%, Clorox could easily appear as overvalued and unattractive at first glance.

Source: morningstar.com

The first thing that investors should keep in mind is that there is an inverse relationship between bond yields and consumer staples performance vs. the S&P 500.

In other words, the observed P/E expansion of Clorox and other consumer staples is largely linked to the loose monetary policy. Naturally, as yields go down, investors look for bond like substitutes and staples' stable earnings and high dividend yields make them a perfect fit. As a result lower bond yields drive investors into the staples sector, thus moving valuations up.

What that means is that we can't conclude whether or not CLX is overvalued by simply looking at the company's historical multiples. Yes, the sector is indeed expensive at the moment, but when looked within the context of interest rates - valuations make sense.

Every single of CLX major peers now trade at significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple it did 5-years ago which underlines the fact that multiple expansion is a sector wide phenomenon.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

As a matter of fact, CLX is priced in line with the peer median on all key valuation metrics.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

In a nutshell, one could argue that consumer staple companies are now very expensive relative to their historical prices. There are also a number of risks associated with investing in the sector, such as the risk of higher inflation, increasing real interest rates and trade tensions.

Holding consumer staples companies as part of a diversified portfolio, however, could significantly reduce the risks listed above. For example, contrary to consumer staples, banks & financial services companies thrive during periods of rising interest rates. Thus adding exposure to banks could significantly reduce the risk of holding consumer staples companies.

For the most part of the last decade the consumer staples sector has exhibited a negative correlation with financial services.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

Exposure to gold is another way to reduce the equity and inflation risks associated witch consumer staples companies. I covered my reasons for holding gold in addition to my equity portfolio here, here and here.

Healthy Free Cash Flow generation

CLX has achieved 25% free cash flow growth over the past 5-year period, which is one of the highest rates of increase among its direct competitors. More importantly, however, the company has achieved that mostly through organic sales growth and without lowering its reinvestment in the business.

* calendar year

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

Only CHD, PG and UL grew their free cash flow at similar or higher rates than Clorox over the past 5-year period. In the case of CHD, however, this growth came on the back of extremely low and unsustainable levels of capital expenditures. Unilever on the other hand has significantly reduced its capital spend in relation to depreciation & amortization expense over the past few years.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

Only CLX and PG from the peer group managed to deliver consistent free cash flow growth, without compromising on capital expenditure and reinvestment within their businesses. From an earnings quality standpoint, CLX is also one of the best performing companies as I noted in my previous analysis of the sector.

On top of that, CLX has been growing mostly organically, without engaging in excessive M&A activity. Goodwill and intangible assets make 46% of CLX assets which is the third lowest after CL and KMB.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

As I will cover later on, the company's recent large acquisition of Nutranext is paving the way for CLX to further expand into the high margin personal care space and replicate the success of Burt's Bees acquisition in 2007.

Clorox Competitive Advantages

Strong brands in growing product categories

Sales growth has been one of CLX's major free cash flow drivers as both metrics experienced a similar growth rates over the past 5 years.

* indexed using 2013 as base year

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

In addition to strong organic growth, CLX management also has a good track record at successful acquisition deals. Back in 2007, the company acquired Burt's Bees - a natural personal care & beauty product producer. Since then the brand has been one of the key revenue drivers of the company's Lifestyle segment and is now ranked 3rd by Gartner L2 Digital IQ Index in the Personal Care space in the U.S.

Source: Gartner

CLX's recent large acquisition of Nutranext should start to benefit the company's topline over the next year as management has made the decision to exit some of the private labels that came with the acquisition and focus on strategic brands such as NeoCell, Rainbow Light and Natural Vitality. These brands are now showing encouraging results in an attractive high margin categories. That is why investors should look past the temporary low single digit growth caused by product portfolio restructuring.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

On top of that some of CLX more commoditized product categories, such as trash bags and charcoal, are also experiencing headwinds.

While we're pleased with the results we're seeing in three of our four segments this quarter, results in Household were disappointing. Q4 sales were down 11% and full year sales were down 5%, driven mainly by declines in Charcoal and Glad. Turning around these businesses is as a top priority for us and we expect to see improvements in the back half of FY 2020. Source: CLX Q4 FY 2019 Earnings Call

In grilling, consumer demand shifts to lump and pellets has been affecting Kingsford briquettes sales as customers prefer pellets with less additives. Therefore, second half of the fiscal year 2020 will be key to assess CLX management efforts in moving towards alternative fuel segments and differentiate Kingsford from competitors.

Finally, the Cleaning segment also saw similar developments - strong performance in home care offset by headwinds in the laundry segment. In the latter the management is taking the right decision to shift focus on fabric sanitization where the Clorox brand has high brand equity and is once again leading in the digital space.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

In spite of the temporary setback in topline growth, CLX could easily once again reinvigorate growth over the long-term by:

focusing on Clorox branded sales in fabric sanitization - an area where CLX would have a clear competitive advantage with its high brand equity

further expansion into personal care segments on the back of its strong and established Burt's Bees brand and newly acquired NeoCell and Rainbow Light

entering into high growth product segments of its Kingsford brand

Strategic brands will also improve overall profitability

* trailing twelve months ** FY 2011 to FY 2020

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

CLX will also continue to improve on its operating profitability as higher margin products increase as a percentage of sales.

Over the past 10-years CLX gross margin improved from 42.1% to 44.2% as sales of high margin products in Cleaning and Lifestyle segments saw an increase of 30% and 52% respectively. As I said earlier fabric sanitization represents an important growth area for the Cleaning segment, where the Clorox brand has a tremendous opportunity to not only drive volume growth, but also to command higher premium.

In Lifestyle, CLX management has achieved similar results with its Burt's Bees acquisition and is now busy on replicating that success in other strategic brands such as NeoCell and Rainbow Light. Even though the overall segment margins have suffered as a result of these acquisitions, they remain higher than the company's average.

Best-in-class return on invested capital

Clorox has one of the highest returns on invested capital among its peers.

Source: Clorox investor's presentation

This is due to CLX's high asset turnover caused by the company's efficient operations focused primarily in the U.S. and the fact that the business has been growing mostly organically.

Within the peer group CLX has the second highest asset turnover after KMB.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

As we can see in the graph below, high asset turnover is negatively correlated with the amount of intangible assets booked as a result of acquisitions. Although strategic acquisitions play a key role in the slow growing consumer staples segment and companies should take advantage of the low interest rate environment, too much M&A deals present a huge operational risk. That is why CLX management seems to have found the perfect balance between growing through acquisitions and sustaining high asset turnover.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

The overall ROIC would face tailwinds over the next couple of years as operating profitability improves due to the factors mentioned in the previous section and as CLX ramps up sales of the newly acquired Nutranext and Renew Life businesses. Following the acquisition of Nutranext there was a drop in CLX fixed asset turnover which drove ROIC down over the recent years.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-K and 10-Q SEC Filings

Conclusion

Clorox has achieved one of the highest free cash flow growth rates over the past 5 years and is positioned to continue that trend in the coming years due to a number of factors.

Firstly, CLX grew its FCF mostly through organic sales and did not engage into inefficient M&A deals as many of its peers did. The effect of that was twofold - firstly total asset turnover remained high and debt levels stayed at sustainable levels. In contrast to some peers, CLX continued to invest heavily into the business by increasing capital spend.

Secondly, Clorox is now among the strongest digital brands in the home care segment, while Burt's Bees is among the leaders in the personal care space. Both of these brands have further room to grow both domestically in the U.S. and internationally. On top of that, expansion into adjacent categories, such as fabric sanitization for the Clorox brand, present unique opportunities for growth where CLX has sustainable competitive advantages.

Finally, the business could further increase its top-tier return on invested capital by improved operating profitability as higher margin products make a higher proportion of sales and higher asset turnover as sales of newly acquired businesses are ramped-up.

