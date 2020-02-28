Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) CEO Brent Binions on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Binions - President, CEO & Trustee

Karen Sullivan - COO

Vlad Volodarski - CFO & CIO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Troy MacLean - BMO Capital Markets

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Operator

Please stand by. Your meeting is ready to begin. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Chartwell Retirement Residences Q4 and Year End 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Following the formal comments, we will hold a question and answer session. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brent Binions, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Please go ahead Mr. Binions.

Brent Binions

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. There's a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our website at Chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Joining me are Vlad Volodarski, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer; and Karen Sullivan Chief Operating Officer. Let me remind everyone that during this call, we may make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures. I direct you to our MD&A and other security filings for information about the assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking information and details of such non-GAAP measures. These documents can be found on our website or at sedar.com.

Before we discuss our Q4 results, I'd like to take a few minutes to reflect on the progress we have made in 2019 in executing on our strategy. Our strategy statement is, in 2023 we will achieve in our retirement residences, employee engagement of 55%, highly engaged; resident satisfaction of 67%, very satisfied; and same property occupancy of 95% to drive strong IFFO per unit growth by providing exceptional resident experiences through personalized services in our upscale and mid-market residences in urban and suburban locations.

The sequence of the key targets in our strategy statement is deliberate. We believe that only highly engaged employees will deliver the exceptional resident experiences that will drive high resident satisfaction. Exceptional experiences are always personal. We get to know our residents before they come in to reside with us and tailor our service offering to their individual preference and needs.

Only very satisfied residents and their friends and families will become Chartwell ambassadors in their communities and will generate a growing number of referrals. Referrals is our most important source of new resident move-ins. Operating our properties at high occupancy rates will drive strong cash flow per unit growth. And lastly, an even more focused geographical footprint and service offering will make us more efficient in our ability to deliver exceptional services to our residents and deliver on a vision of making people's lives better.

In 2019, we made solid progress towards achievement of our 2023 goals in our retirement residences. Our employee engagement scores increased to 48% highly engaged from 47% highly engaged in 2018. And we were extremely pleased with the significant improvement in our resident satisfaction score to 63% very satisfied in 2019, up from 58% very satisfied in 2018.

In 2019, we continue to put the building blocks in place to drive results in these 2 areas. The most important one being the development of our proprietary multiyear Customer Experience Program, which I have no doubt will set us apart from competition and help us deliver on our goals.

The first phase of the customer experience training for our corporate and retirement residents is in progress and will be completed by the end of Q3. The second phase is in development now and the training will begin later this year.

We are moving ahead with the implementation of our human capital management system, which when fully rolled out over the next few years, will allow us to standardize payroll, improve our ability to analyze employee related data and enhance our ability to recruit, train and develop our employees.

In early 2020, we completed the development of our new corporate office, the Chartwell Hub, a 130,000 square foot state-of-the-art building with numerous green features and training and collaboration spaces and our own Bistro 7070, which serves as a training kitchen for our residences' chefs. We are already seeing how this new space changes the way we work, making us more creative and efficient.

I'd also like to highlight the great results that our long-term care achieved in 2019. Our long-term care operations provide Chartwell stable cash flows, meaningful economies of scale and significant operating expertise, particularly in the area of nursing care and infection control and remain important part of our business.

Our Long-term care team has been consistently implementing programs to drive employee engagement and residence satisfaction, which is especially difficult to do in their highly regulated environment, that's heavily dependent on government funding. These rising above the regs programs include our innovative Imagine training program for management and frontline staff and they're producing exceptional results.

In 2019, our long-term care team achieved a 59% resident satisfaction score, an 8 percentage point increase from their 2018 score of 51%, which exceeded their initial 2023 target to 57% and we have now reset that target to 67%. Their employee engagement score increased to 43% in '19 from 42% and in '18 and all quality and compliance metrics in our Ontario Long-Term Care residencies are better than provincial averages.

In 2019, our teams opened 7 new residencies, including 2 residencies managed for Batimo in Quebec and the newly acquired Chartwell Emerald Hills Retirement Residence in Edmonton, Alberta. In addition, our partner, Signature Living, commenced operations at Kingsbridge Retirement residence in which we owned a 60% interest. These new state-of-the-art projects will add significant cash flows and value to our portfolio over time.

We also continued to streamline our property portfolio in accordance with our strategy. And in 2019, completed sales of 3 non-core assets and entered into a definitive agreement to sell 4 non-core older LTC residences.

I would now like to turn it over to Karen Sullivan, our Chief Operating Officer to talk about some operational initiatives that she and her team are working on. Karen?

Karen Sullivan

Thanks, Brent. Turning to Slide 7, as I reported last quarter, despite increasing competition in some markets, we started to see improvements in our leading indicators. This improvement continued with a 12% increase in initial contacts and a 7% increase in personal visits compared to Q4 of last year.

Our contact center also continues to be a very effective differentiator, including now having contact center agents in our Vancouver office to add to those working in our Mississauga and Montreal offices. This will allow us to have coverage over a longer period each day and will also enhance the personalized service for our Western Canada prospects.

Our concerted efforts to focus on business development strategies have led to agreements with a number of national and provincial organizations that will enhance our opportunity to increase referrals. We now have much more purposeful plans for business development and community engagement in our properties.

Our 2019 brand awareness survey conducted by Ipsos Reid shows that awareness of Chartwell is at an all-time high, including top of mind awareness, known as unaided awareness. Our most statistically significant gains have been in the last 2 years. Against the competition, Chartwell dominates in English Canada and since 2015 our unaided awareness has tripled in Quebec where we now rank second. Based on all of these encouraging results, we believe that our sales, business development and marketing efforts are effectively helping us to stand out from the competition and will lead to increased occupancy going forward.

Turning to Slide 8, in Q4, we also continued to focus on the customer experience as our unique value proposition, this included completing a 2-day training session for all of our retirement home managers across Canada and beginning our frontline training program that is delivered directly in our retirement homes by one of our 4 directors of cultural experience. To-date we have trained over 3,000 employees and expect to have all 9,000 employees trained on this first unit by the end of Q2.

Ongoing training of both our managers and frontline staff is a key element of this multifaceted approach that is designed to improve employee engagement and resident satisfaction with the goal of increasing both resident and employee referrals.

In addition, on the long-term care side of the business, we have developed a program called Imagine, which is being delivered to managers and frontline employees in our Ontario Long-term Care Homes. This 4-day training program helps participants understand and support those living with dementia, introduces Montessori techniques, helps make fans of families, assist in overcoming resistance and improves leadership skills.

Finally, with respect to controlling expenses, our supply chain management team negotiated a number of national contracts in 2019 that led to annual savings of $2.8 million. Also, recently, we entered into a new contract that begins on March 1, which will yield future savings with respect to the purchase of medical supplies and equipment and incontinence products.

I would now like to turn it over to Vlad Volodarski, our Chief Financial Officer to talk about our financial results. Vlad?

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you, Karen. As you can see on Slide 9, in 2019, we continued to build financial flexibility. We increased our unencumbered asset pool, which at December 31, 2019 had value of $915.6 million compared to $676.9 million at December 31, 2018. This allowed us to add a new $125 million unsecured loan, further expanding options to finance our growth.

In 2019, our real estate finance team arranged $269.2 million of new mortgages, which carried interest at the weighted average rate of 2.92% and had a 10.1-year term to maturity. The majority of these new mortgages are CMHC insured. Our mortgage maturities remained well staggered with an average term to maturity of 6.8 years at December 31, 2019. At the December 31, 2019, our liquidity amounted to $414.7 million, which included $22.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $391.8 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities. In addition, at December 31, 2019, our share of cash and cash equivalents held in our equity-

accounted at JVs was $5 million.

Interest coverage ratio was 3.1 on December 31, 2019 compared to 3.2 at December 31, 2018. Our indebtedness percentage calculated using historical costs of assets was 51.7% at December 31, 2019 and our debt to capitalization was 45%.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 8.3x compared 7.8x at December 31, 2018. The increase in this ratio is primarily due to financing of 5 new developed and one acquired properties, those have not yet achieved stabilized occupancy and EBITDA contribution. In 2019, these properties collectively contributed negative $1.7 million of adjusted NOI. Upon achievement of stabilized occupancy of 96%, these properties are expected to contribute $22 million of adjusted NOI.

Our result in 2019 continue to be impacted by new competition in certain markets. We expect the pace of new construction to moderate in second half of 2020. In the meantime, as Karen discussed, the implementation of our branding, sales and marketing strategies resulted in a strong improvement in our leading indicators, which positions us well to begin occupancy recovery in 2020.

As shown on Slide 10, in 2019 net income was $1.1 million compared to $18.5 million in 2018, primarily due to higher direct property operating expenses, finance costs, depreciation, amortization expenses, impairment losses, lower gains and asset sales, partially offset by higher revenues remeasurement gains and lower deferred tax expenses.

In 2019, FFO was $199.7 million or $0.92 per unit compared to $193.6 million or $0.90 per unit in 2018. The increase in FFO was primarily due to higher adjusted NOI of $11.7 million, including a $3.9 million increase in our same property portfolio, higher interest income, lower G&A expenses, lower lease and lease termination costs, partially offset by the increase in finance costs and other and higher corporate depreciation of PP&E and intangible assets.

2019 FFO was impacted by $8.2 million of lease-up losses and imputed cost of debt related to our development projects compared to 2018 amount of $4.1 million. Included in 2019 FFO is $1.6 million of recovery of prior year's property taxes and related interest income. Same property occupancy was 90% in 2019 compared to 91.2% in 2018.

As shown on Slide 11, in Q4 2019, net loss $11.5 million compared to loss of $13.1 million in Q4 2018 primarily due to lower deferred tax expenses, impairment losses and higher contributions from property operations.

For Q4 2019, FFO was $51.9 million or $0.24 per unit compared to $48.5 million or $0.23 per unit in Q4 2018. The increase in FFO was primarily due to higher adjusted NOI of $2.1 million consisting of $0.2 million increase in same property adjusted NOI and $1.9 million increase in contributions from acquisitions and development, higher management fee revenue, lower G&A expenses, lower lease termination and lease expenses, partially offset by higher finance cost and higher corporate depreciation of PP&E and intangible assets.

In Q4 2019, FFO was impacted by $1.8 million of lease-up losses and imputed cost of debt related to our development projects compared to 2018 amount of $1.3 million. Same property occupancy was 89.9% compared to 91.4% in Q4 2008.

Turning to our operating platform results. As shown on Slide 12, in 2019 -- in Q4 2019, our Ontario platform same property adjusted NOI increased by $3.4 million and $0.6 million or 2.4% and 1.7% respectively as rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions were partially offset by lower occupancies and higher staffing costs.

Occupancy in both '19 in Q4 2019 of 84.8% compared to 86.5% and 86.7% in 2018 and Q4 2018 respectively. In 2019, our Western Canada same property adjusted NOI decreased $0.1 million or 0.1%, primarily due to lower occupancies and higher staffing costs, partially offset by rental rate increases, in line with competitive market conditions.

In Q4 2019, our Western Canada same property adjusted NOI increased $0.1 million or 0.9% primarily due to rental rate increases, in line with competitive market conditions, partially offset by lower occupancies and higher staffing costs. Occupancy in 2019 and Q4 2019 was 95.1% and 95% respectively compared to 96.2% and 96.3% for the respective periods in 2018.

In 2019, our Quebec same property adjusted NOI decreased $0.3 million or 0.6% primarily due to lower occupancies, higher staffing costs, further repairs and maintenance expenses, partially offset by rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions and lower property tax expenses as a result of successful appeal of certain prior years' assessments.

In Q4 2019, our Quebec same property adjusted NOI decreased $0.2 million or 1.8% primarily due to lower occupancies and higher staffing costs, partially offset by rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions and lower utilities expenses. In 2019 and Q4 '19, same property occupancy was 90.9% and 90.6% respectively compared to 92.2% and 92.3% for respective periods in 2018.

Our Ontario LTC platform same property adjusted NOI increased $0.8 million or 2.9% in 2019, primarily due to higher preferred accommodation revenue. Adjusted NOI decreased $0.3 million or 3.5% in Q4 2019 compared to the same period in '18, primarily due to timing of expenses. 2019 and Q4 2019 same property occupancy was 98.6% and 98.5% respectively compared to 98.3% and 98.5% for the respective periods in 2018.

While we expect that competition in some of our markets will continue to be robust in the near term, we are looking to 2020 with optimism. We believe that our initiatives in employee engagement, customer experience, branding, sales, marketing, recruitment and information technology will continue to move Chartwell forward. Our 2020 Outlook is based on our expectation of a stable Canadian economy and housing market, and continuing strong labor market and slowly rising interest rates.

We expect our operating platforms to deliver solid operating results in 2020 with gradually improving occupancies, rental rate growth in line with competitive market conditions between 2% and 3% and ongoing expense optimization through our centralized supply chain management progress.

We expect G&A expenses to grow in line with inflation as we fund new corporate initiatives within the existing cost footprint. Development will continue to be one of our core growth strategies. Of the 3 projects currently in construction one is scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2 in 2021. We expect to commence construction of 3 to 4 new project in 2020 and number of other projects are undergoing design municipal approval and feasibility activities. We continue to source and evaluate other opportunities, including development opportunities, in our own lands with an estimated development and redevelopment potential of close to 2,500 additional suites.

We will continue to search for opportunistic acquisitions and we'll continue to evaluate our property portfolio and sell properties that do not fit our strategic direction. 2 of Chartwell's Batimo developments in Quebec have now achieved stabilized occupancy and we expect to acquire interests in these projects in the coming months. And other, Chartwell Le Teasdale Phase 2 is expected to achieve stabilized occupancy later this year.

Slide 17 shows the history of our distribution increases and I am pleased to report that yesterday our Board approved Chartwell's sixth consecutive annual increase in monthly distributions. Monthly cash distributions will increase by 2% from $0.05 per unit $0.60 per unit on an annualized basis to $0.051 per unit, $0.612 on an annualized basis effective for the March 31, 2020 distribution payable on April 15, 2020.

In 2019, 100% of our distributions were classified as return of capital for tax purposes. Based on our current forecast, we expect to have sufficient deductions and losses carried forward to eliminate any cash SIFT taxes in 2020.

Long-term prospects of our industry, in general and Chartwell in particular, are very promising. In the 4 provinces Chartwell currently operates, the sector needs to add 262,000 retirement suites by 2039 as you can see on Slide 18.

We believe that the retirement living industry has a great opportunity to create and service additional demand over and above the demand resulting from the seniors population grows along. The demand for government funded long-term care is similar to the demand for retirement accommodation. If governments are unable to fully address such demand growth, retirement operators will need to step up to serve people who cannot access government funded LTCs.

As an example of such opportunity. In Ontario, today there are approximately 36,000 people on the wait list for LTC accommodation, many of whom reside in retirement residences. The existing inventory of 232,000 retirement suites in our 4 provinces, includes a number of smaller, older homes, which are likely to become obsolete over time, further increasing the need for new retirement suites.

The acceptance retirement living is significantly higher in Quebec than the rest of the country with the penetration rate, defined as a ratio of available retirement suites due to number of people over the age of 75, of 18.4%. This compares to 5.5% penetration rate in Ontario; 5.7% in Alberta and 8% in B.C.

We believe the introduction of more flexible service offerings and pricing options, including Ã la carte services across the country may increase the acceptance of retirement living and further drive demand. So we see many opportunities to leverage our leading position in the Canadian retirement living market to continue to make people's lives better and to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

I will now turn the call back to Brent to wrap up.

Brent Binions

Thanks, Vlad. As previous announced, I will be retiring in 2 weeks. I recently sold my family business to Chartwell in 2003 and after holding several positions with the company, I was appointed as President and CEO in 2009. It has been a great run. I'm proud of our achievement, not only in bringing the company back to health after it's tough early years and financial crisis, but more importantly, in putting solid building blocks in place for its future success.

I know I leave the company with an exceptional culture, clear vision, mission and strategy. A company with world-class corporate governance and a strong and committed Board, a company with experienced and dedicated senior leadership team, and most importantly, a company of 15,300 engaged and dedicated people that come to work every day with a goal of making people's lives better. I know that I'm very pleased that I will continue to serve Chartwell as a Board member.

Thank you for your time and attention this morning. We would now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question is from Jonathan Kelcher with TD Securities.

Jonathan Kelcher

Congrats Brent and hope you enjoy the retirement.

Brent Binions

Thank you very much.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question is just on your outlook. I guess, you are looking for a little bit of occupancy gain in 2020, and in 2% to 3% revenue growth. Is there anything on the costs side or any costs pressures that would prevent that from translating into same property NOI growth in the 3% plus range?

Vlad Volodarski

We do not expect that there'll be anything on the cost side that would preclude us from achieving that kind of NOI growth. We spoke before about some pressures in certain markets in terms of recruitment, and we're incurring additional overtime and agency costs. We expect these pressures will continue in 2020, but that should not be driving a significant growth in the labor costs.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just on the occupancy, you're talking about the increasing leading indicators, and that translated into some occupancy growth in Q4. Are you seeing further occupancy growth into Q1 or is there a seasonal slowdown there?

Karen Sullivan

Yes. No, we are seeing the same types of trends with respect to our initial contacts and personal visits and the number of leases is up January 2020 over January 2019.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just lastly on the longer term 95% occupancy target. Is that -- do you see that as being sort of a linear progression or more back end weighted as new supply slows down and demand picks up?

Brent Binions

We see it as a more back end weighted not just because of the supply slow down and demand picking up, but because the initiatives that we're putting in place right now will take time to help to take hold. We're confident that they will make a huge difference in our resident satisfaction, employee engagement and by extension occupancy. It will take time for us to roll all these things out that we have planned to do. So the growth in occupancy, we see more robust at the back end of this now 4-year period.

Operator

The next question is from Himanshu Gupta with Scotia Bank.

Himanshu Gupta

On the outlook for Ontario region you expect around 3% rent growth in 2020. So are the market rents growing at the similar rate or do you expect to be higher, or lower than the market?

Vlad Volodarski

No, this will be in line with what our expectation for the markets would be.

Himanshu Gupta

And what rental growth rate did you achieve in 2019?

Vlad Volodarski

About the same.

Himanshu Gupta

And then on the new supply and the projects in preconstruction. So if I look at a disclosure Chartwell at Oshawa is no longer in the consideration, so what has changed your decision and, yes, any color there.

Vlad Volodarski

Yes, we've been talking about it for a while that we have delayed a number of projects that we thought would be in construction by now and we are revisiting them again, because of the acceleration in the pace of construction cost, and in some cases the competitiveness of the markets. So the projects that we're showing in preconstruction, we still expect to commence construction, it's just going to be a little later. There is a number of projects that are not on this chart that we're working through municipal approvals and feasibility analysis that we might also begin construction in 2020. But this is really just out of abundance of caution and making sure that we're comfortable with the cost and projected returns.

Himanshu Gupta

And on the same subject of new supply, so with respect to the new supply data information which was released yesterday. So now earlier there were 40 projects which were competing with your properties and now there only 30 projects. So do you know if these 10 projects they got cancelled or they got postponed compared to the last year?

Vlad Volodarski

No. So what we're showing in this chart, Himanshu, is the projects that are currently in construction. So whatever was in construction last year, some of these projects have been completed and so they're off that chart. And then some new projects have started, so they were added to the chart, so it's a fluid situation. But if you start analyzing it from year-to-year, you will see the impact that it has on these -- on our properties in these top 15 markets. So you correctly pointed out that last year, we had 7,200 competing suites within 5 kilometer radius of our properties in those markets. And this year, that number is, I think, 5,200. So there's a little lower number or quite a bit lower of competing suites in those markets. Having said all that, you'll see that Durham and Ottawa markets continue to be competitive.

Himanshu Gupta

And just staying on the new supply data, so it's focused on 5 kilometer radius of your existing chartered properties, do you internally track, like, new supply with respect to say 10 kilometer or a broader radius as well?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes, we absolutely do track internally all supply around our properties. In terms of disclosure, it's -- the rule of thumb that about 70% of the people that come to live with you come within 5 kilometer radius of the properties. So this is pretty indicative of the immediate competition for these properties. So that's why we selected that that reporting.

Himanshu Gupta

And may be just last question, like, development continues to be an important priority in this year as well. So are you looking for some disposition of older properties in your portfolio in this year?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes, this is an ongoing program where we analyze and review our property portfolio every year. And as part of those reviews, we may determine that some assets do not fit strategic direction of the company and we'll dispose them. You'll see our track record. We've been pretty active seller every year of the properties that you should expect that that will continue.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Couprie with CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Couple of questions. First on the Batimo projects. Couple of them have seen their stabilization dates pushed out a little bit. Are these related to delays in construction or is lease-up going slower than expected?

Vlad Volodarski

Probably a combination of both. The ones that been open for a while are because of the lease-up going slower. The ones that recently opened there were few -- some delays in construction.

Chris Couprie

And then the two that L'Unique and St-Gabriel, what's the timing for you guys with respect to your requirement to acquire those properties?

Vlad Volodarski

Out expectation is that St-Gabriel will close shortly in the next week or so, and L'Unique probably shortly thereafter in the next month or so.

Chris Couprie

And then a question on The Sumach. So, I think, we're 51% leased compared to 48% in the prior quarter. Just curious, if the leasing is going according to your expectations? And with the -- what you've kind of experienced so far, what your eagerness is to do more of these same types of properties?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes. We started, I guess, a little bit behind. Our expectation is that on opening we would have a bit higher preleasing ratios. We had some issues with construction delays on this project that impacted that. The current lease velocity is satisfactory, in line with what our expectations are, and our desire to build more of these is pretty big. We want to continue to do that. We think there is a big potential for this type of model outside of Quebec and we are searching for more sites to do more of these.

Chris Couprie

And how much of your portfolio could you see these type of asset be coming?

Vlad Volodarski

Well, I mean it takes time to build these projects. So, everything -- almost everything that we build now has some component of these apartments. They may not necessarily all be as large as Sumach, but everything that we're building has some components of these apartments within Ã la carte service offering. So we expect that that part of the portfolio will continue to grow and we will continue to own and operate 160 other retirement residences. Those are not going away.

Operator

The next question is from Troy MacLean with BMO Capital Markets.

Troy MacLean

You mentioned an increase in leading indicators, is that true for markets where you're seeing a lot of oversupply?

Karen Sullivan

Yes. It's a pretty consistent, absolutely.

Troy MacLean

And then he mentioned -- I was kind of curious, with the rising construction costs, are you starting to see -- how are other developers dealing with that? Are you seeing any accepting lower development yields just to get a project started? Or is most of the industry taking the same approach that you are then holding off on getting on the ground?

Vlad Volodarski

I think if we do the averages, we see the same sort of reaction from the rest of the people who are developing. As we mentioned numerous times, majority of development at the present time is being done by experienced developers and/or operators.

And so people are more disciplined in this development cycle than they were in the past development cycle. So we're seeing people deferring their projects as well when they see the acceleration of construction costs or occupancy pressure on the existing inventory given the competitiveness of the markets.

Troy MacLean

And then what's the biggest driver of employee engagement in a survey, is it wages, opportunities for advancement, training? What do you think, where do you get the best bang for your buck in trying to improve the score?

Karen Sullivan

I would tell you, it's all about leadership. And we put a lot of effort into developing our local leaders and making sure that they are very good at recognizing and communicating with our employees and allowing them to make a difference in homes. And we see those scores going -- being important, and also increasing year-over-year.

Troy MacLean

And then just with a tight job market. Is it getting tougher to keep employees? And I was wondering if you could, comment on both the LTC and the retirement homes.

Karen Sullivan

So, yes, there are definitely pressures around that in particular markets. And we have a number of strategies that we are putting in place. Some of our employee engagement initiatives are to retain the people that we have. I mean, I think that those are effective, including that training we're doing for customer experience for frontline employees. The feedback from the employees has been tremendous. But in terms of recruitment, we're also developing a number of strategies, including programs to train people to become PSWs in our homes. Partnership with schools, additional recruitment advertising, doing job fairs, those types of things.

Operator

The next question is from Brendon Abrams with Canaccord Genuity.

Brendon Abrams

Just on the supply charts in your MD&A, I think, your answered Himanshu's question on why the 5 kilometers. I'm just wondering what that might look like in terms of the impact on number properties, suites or NOI, if you extended the competitive set from 5 kilometers to say, 10 kilometers?

Vlad Volodarski

Brendon, I won't be able to answer that question, because we haven't done the work to put these consolidated stats together. We are tracking, as I mentioned, competition in all of our markets that is outside of 5 kilometer radius. We all must -- often feel the most pressure from the properties that are within that 5 kilometer radius and that's why we choose to report it that way. So I will not be able to give you any sense of the 10 kilometer radius issues or 15 kilometer radius issues, because that data is not available on a consolidated level.

Brendon Abrams

And just in terms of the completed projects in the, I guess, forecasted, stabilized NOI. Just to confirm the NOI you referenced, the negative $1.6 million, I assume that's for 2019 and $14.2 million would be upon stabilized occupancy, obviously, looks like about two years from now give or take?

Vlad Volodarski

It depends on the subset of properties that we're talking about. So I was referring projects that we opened in 2019 and a project that we acquired in 2019 that was right after development. Those projects contributed and negative $1.6 million of NOI in 2019. And they expected to contribute $22 million of NOI on stabilization. They will achieve that stabilization at different times. But once they all stabilize at 96% expected occupancy, they will be contributing $22 million of NOI.

Brendon Abrams

And just going back to, I guess, lease-up in these recently completed projects, maybe The Sumach and Wescott specifically. Sumach, looks like occupancy increased 3% quarter-over-quarter, which would translate to about 10 suites. Is that in line or with your expectations or are below expectations? And, I guess similarly, the Westcott, I guess, moved from 36 to 38.

Vlad Volodarski

On Sumach as I mentioned, we see pretty good velocity of traffic and people coming through in high interest and the -- it's just a question of closing these sales. We believe that this -- newness of this model in the Ontario marketplace is what's causing a bit slower than what we originally expected in terms of the lease-up of the property. But, generally, it is in line with expectation right now. Wescott is a bit slower than expected. We are expecting to pick up on occupancy later in the year.

Brendon Abrams

And, I guess, a lot of talk on the fundamentals focused on the supply, just turning to the demand. Wondering if -- you may not have the exact stats now. But directionally with respect to, let's say, leads or traffic or conversion -- conversions. Would you say that, that's up, flat, down to what it was a year ago?

I guess, my question being. Is it an issue with getting the traffic and prospective residents through the door or -- and they're just choosing to go with one of your competitors, or is the traffic maybe not up to your expectations?

Vlad Volodarski

Well, right now, as Karen mentioned, we have seen now for 5 months, a significant increase in leading indicators, so that means traffic, initial contacts, that means personal visits, people who come visit us, and our closing ratio actually have been increasing as well. So right across the board, we're seeing pretty positive signs in terms of the demand. And we are closing these people more than what we had before. Now, it's only 5 months' phenomenon. During the early days of 2019 the situation was different. So right now, that's what causes us to look with optimism to 2020.

Operator

The next question is from Pammi Bir with RBC Capital Markets.

Pammi Bir

Just in terms of the comments around new supply, perhaps long in the back half of the year. What signs are you seeing that -- give you that confidence for, I guess, the back half? And then, is it based on stabilization, perhaps, as some of the competing properties or your own initiatives. I'm just curious, what gives you that confidence?

Vlad Volodarski

Thanks Pammi, what we're talking about is the pace of new construction starts. And what causes us to believe that this will slow down at the back end of 2020 is the escalation of the construction costs. And the fact that, the projects are taking longer to lease-up in this environment and some of the competitive markets. So we've been mentioning that we were deferring our own project starts because of these issues, and we know that others are doing the same thing. So those 2 things cause us to believe that it will slow down. The pace of new construction starts will slow down at the back end of 2020.

Pammi Bir

So this is, I guess, been happening for probably the last 6 to 9 months. I guess, that gives you that visibility?

Vlad Volodarski

That's correct. The projects are currently in construction they will be delivered.

Pammi Bir

And just on that, can you maybe provide some context and perhaps, how lenders are altering maybe their underwriting standards for development? Are you seeing any change in the availability of credit for development?

Vlad Volodarski

So it would be difficult for me to comment on others. For us, it's never been a problem to borrow for development or otherwise. But our situation probably is different than the majority of individual developers out there. But for Chartwell it's always been not very hard to borrow the money for the projects. And you should note that projects that we're developing on our own balance sheet, we usually do not borrow specifically for the project, which is financing with our existing credit facilities or other sources. And then we refinance projects with CMHC insured financing when it's built and achieved stabilized occupancy.

Pammi Bir

Maybe just one last one. In terms of the changes or I guess, possible changes in the long-term (technical difficulty) compliance premiums. Has your outlook changed at all for same property NOI growth in that segment? I know it's a small piece, but just curious?

Vlad Volodarski

No we still think that we can do between 1% and 1.5% -- 1% and 2% same property NOI growth in our long-term care portfolio. The initiatives and successes that Brent and Karen talked about will translate to the same kind of same property NOI growth.

Pammi Bir

So, I guess, overall, just going back to the earlier comments. It sounds like you're sticking with your typical, call it, 3% to 4% same property NOI growth for the year?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes, our expectation is that we should be within that range.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the next question is from Tal Woolley with National Bank Financial.

Tal Woolley

I just want to say congratulations on a good quarter in a tough market and congratulations, Brent here is to a successful retirement?

Brent Binions

Thank you.

Tal Woolley

I wanted to start and just ask and maybe take advantage of your -- this -- I'm assuming this is going to be your last time on the call. And so, if you talk about -- if you think about the last 10 years and the future trajectory of this industry, how is your thinking about development as a growth factor for Chartwell evolved over that 10 years? Because one of the things I've been impressed with this year is how sort of judicious you guys have been at managing the pipeline.

Taking projects off the board is not an easy thing to do. And you have to worry about signaling and stuff like that. But -- and I think it's been a real positive to sort of exercise that financial discipline. And so maybe if you can walk me through, like, how you think this evolves on development over time.

Brent Binions

Okay. I think if we go back before I was CEO, I think our process was any and all development is good, no matter what. And we all saw the results of that, it was not -- that was not the case. So we decided to take a much more judicious approach. As a strategy development we still believe quite strongly that development was a terrific mechanism for growth for us. We get the buildings that we want and the markets we want. Built the way we want.

But we wanted to do it on our own terms and, and certainly at a much more cautious level. So we kind of set a target 3 to 5 in any given year to start up and we've stayed with that. That's what we believe we can effectively manage, build, and then open with the teams we've had. We've added some people during that period of time on the openings side. We have our real estate integration team, which was a adjustment to our strategy a couple years ago, and that's proved tremendously successful.

So we think the pace that we set for ourselves is appropriate. We're not looking to do more than that, and where the numbers don't pencil out, as they're getting tougher in this market with construction costs. We've said, you know what, if it doesn't meet our standards, it doesn't meet our standard on the return side. So I don't think there'll be any change on that strategy as we go forward. We're going to continue to be judicious in our developments and take advantage where we can to grow the company.

Tal Woolley

And Vlad, do you have anything to add to that?

Vlad Volodarski

I can confirm the previous statement.

Tal Woolley

Okay. The next question is just regarding capital budgeting. You've got about -- I think about $70 million committed to the Batimo acquisitions this year. Could you just talk maybe about what you see the spending envelopes would be for your regular CapEx and what you would have committed for development spending this year?

Vlad Volodarski

So a regular CapEx is easier, it will be in line with what we've been kind of trending over the last couple of years between $80 million-$85 million a year. That's what you should be expecting us to invest back in our existing property portfolio.

Development is trickier. We will complete, obviously, the projects that are in construction right now. But the rest of the development spend will be dependent on the timing of the construction starts, and that is always uncertain, because some of it is our reevaluation of the projects feasibility and in some cases its redesign and some cases it's just timing of getting approvals, and getting shovels on the ground. So I will not guide you to that number, because whatever the guidance would be is going to be different.

Tal Woolley

And then any like acquisitions -- are you anticipating this to be an active year for you guys or not, apart from the Batimo side?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes, apart from the Batimo side, it's going to be just like it's been every other year. We are opportunistically looking at acquisitions. If we have a great opportunity that fits our strategy where we can create a difference and create value by utilizing our management platform, we will do it, otherwise we won't. So it's the same, it's not going to change. We do not have any specific targets about the volume or the size of acquisitions that we do every year. But if you look at the track record, there hasn't been a year where we haven't done something. So my expectation is that something will come up.

Tal Woolley

And then this is a more of an accounting question than anything else. But a lot of the other companies we follow who have development arms, capitalized certain expenses, and a lot do sort of capitalize the G&A. Do you guys capitalize any of your G&A right now?

Vlad Volodarski

Of course, we do. We have people who are specifically dedicated to the development activities and we capitalize the time of these people. A lot of people are invested in development activities since they are part of our company because of the fact that we have these development activities. So those people's time capitalized and expenses that are related to that.

Tal Woolley

Do you have the rough amount that you guys are capitalizing right now annually?

Vlad Volodarski

No, I do not have that amount with me right now. And it fluctuates depending on the volume of the development activities that we have every year.49856049

Tal Woolley

Okay, maybe we can follow up with that offline.

Brent Binions

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Binions.

Brent Binions

All right, that wraps up today's conference call. Thank you again to everybody for joining us. Now, I want to note if you should join us at our Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 this year, make note, it will be held at our new offices located at 7070, Dairy Crest Drive in Mississauga rather than Downtown.

So as always, thank you for your questions. Anything else, give us a call. It's been a pleasure working with all of you and goodbye.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.