BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: BCX9930 Results In PNH Patients An Important Near-Term Catalyst

The Street has little confidence in berotralstat, but a small chunk of the global HAE market could go a long way.

I devoted a lot of attention to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) over the last 10 months but have not invested yet. That’s because of the specific set of circumstances the company was in over that time. First, I believed that the BCX7353 (berotralstat) phase 3 readout had more risk than reward and I noted I would be a buyer under the right set of circumstances – decent data and the removal of the financing overhang. Unsurprisingly, the market reacted badly to berotralstat not living up to potential and the stock plunged after the readout and continued to trend mostly sideways to down since then.

In the meantime, the company reported phase 1 results of BCX9930, where we saw potent alternative pathway inhibition but also a somewhat concerning side effect that seemed related to the study drug – rash. And in November, BioCryst finally raised cash but has not done so in a very competent manner and I decided not to take a position at the time.

I was asked about BioCryst in the Growth Stock Forum chat room recently and decided to dig more into the recent events and share my thoughts about upcoming events. The phase 1 readout of BCX9930 in PNH patients is the first and probably the most important catalyst for the stock this year. The rash still has me somewhat concerned, but it appears benign and it resolves over a short period of time with continued dosing. On the other hand, I believe BCX9930 has the potential to report stronger results than Alexion’s (ALXN) danicopan in PNH patients due to better alternative pathway inhibition (but so does Alexion’s ACH-5228, the next-gen factor D inhibitor, an improved version of danicopan).

In this article, I will write about the upcoming events – BCX9930 data in PNH patients and the potential approval and launch of berotralstat. I will also analyze the company’s financial position and will also briefly cover BCX9250.

BCX9930 phase 1 results in PNH patients – the most important near-term catalyst for BioCryst

I covered the phase 1 results of BCX9930 in healthy volunteers in my previous article (available to subscribers), but here is the summary:

The 100mg dose of BCX9930 (twice daily) achieved greater than 95% alternative pathway inhibition, immediately on the first day of dosing and on day 7.

BCX9930 was safe and generally well-tolerated at all doses, but there was a minor safety issue – benign rash in some subjects that was self-limited and resolved 4-8 days post-onset.

Source: BioCryst presentation

The multiple ascending dose part of the study (part 2) is still enrolling healthy volunteers and the 50mg twice a day dose with vaccination has completed 14 days of dosing. The company wanted to find out if vaccination instead of oral antibiotics would reduce or eliminate the rash on study drug, but antibiotics do not seem to be a problem as the rash happened again in the majority of BCX9930 subjects. But the good news is that the rash was once again self-limited and resolved in approximately five days with continued dosing in volunteers who continued dosing. The majority of subjects have agreed to a biopsy and rash was confirmed as benign and defined as superficial perivascular dermatitis with no evidence of vasculitis.

Source: BioCryst presentation

The incidence of rash is not ideal, and I would want to see more data from longer-term exposure, but it does not seem like a major issue and should not affect BCX9930’s potential in treating complement-mediated diseases.

Part 3 of the phase 1 study will test BCX9930 in PNH patients. It will test multiple dose levels in up to 16 patients – poor responders to eculizumab or ravulizumab (Soliris and Ultomiris) and treatment-naïve patients. Initial proof of concept results are due in 1H 2020.

Given the robust alternative pathway inhibition in healthy volunteers, I have little doubt of BCX9930’s efficacy compared to Alexion’s (formerly Achillion) danicopan, due to BCX9930’s improved alternative pathway inhibition over danicopan.

As a reminder, danicopan has reported decent results on top of eculizumab, evidenced by improvements across the board, including increases in hemoglobin and a significant reduction or elimination of red blood cell transfusions. But danicopan’s monotherapy efficacy was suboptimal due to insufficient alternative pathway inhibition despite three times daily dosing (see my analysis of danicopan or ACH-4471 as it was called back then in my first article on Achillion). Achillion (which, again, was recently acquired by Alexion) sought to address danicopan’s limitations with its next-gen oral factor D inhibitor ACH-5228, which should be the real competitor to BCX9930.

Source: Achillion presentation

I believe BCX9930 will deliver similar or somewhat better results on top of a C5 inhibitor (eculizumab or ravulizumab) and I think there is potential for it to work well as monotherapy. However, my interest in BCX9930 is not due to its potential in PNH, as I consider this a small market dominated by Alexion and to be challenged by other players. The results in PNH should serve as definitive proof of concept and should show BioCryst has a very competitive factor D inhibitor. I believe there is significant potential for such a product beyond PNH. If that proves to be the case, BioCryst will be either a fast follower and may look to initiate trials if/when Alexion shows positive proof of concept results (C3 glomerulopathy is next) or the initiator of studies where it may be the first product to reach the market.

The risks of this readout are:

Small sample size which may negatively affect the results - one or two patients responding poorly could be enough.

Additional safety issues, or if the rash observed in healthy volunteers turns out to be more of a problem than it appears to be as of this writing.

I believe berotralstat’s potential pales in comparison to BCX9930 as berotralstat’s potential is limited to the HAE market and there are formidable competitors in that market, while BCX9930’s could be several berotralstats packed in one asset.

Can BioCryst outperform expectations with berotralstat in 2021?

Given BioCryst’s current modest valuation, it appears the market is not assigning a lot of value to berotralstat. The Street consensus for sales in the next three years (starting in 2021) is $53 million, $118 million and $203 million, respectively. But then again, the average analyst price target is $7.1 per share and implies very decent upside for the stock if the company is to meet those sales estimates. Actual consensus for berotralstat itself is probably somewhat lower as these are company-wide sales estimates which include the legacy antiviral royalties on net sales (as a reference, 2018 royalties were $5.9 million and there are other revenues coming from collaborations).

Management has been quite aggressive about berotralstat’s value proposition, but the main advantage they are pushing is telling of the drug’s overall profile – the convenience of a once a daily pill over the injectable competition. The reason for that is clear and is tied to the subpar efficacy profile of berotralstat over Takhzyro which I covered in my previous articles.

However, the surveys the company has conducted look encouraging, and if berotralstat achieves only one-third of what these surveys show, the drug should be a moderate commercial success. For example, almost 50% of Takhzyro patients are willing to try berotralstat based on its presented product profile.

Source: BioCryst presentation

And the next presentation slide shows physicians are potentially willing to prescribe berotralstat to 41% of their patients. If this survey turns into reality, berotralstat could become a blockbuster. But I am skeptical of surveys as a tool for predicting the future use of drugs.

Source: BioCryst presentation

I previously assumed that a sub-50% placebo-adjusted reduction in HAE attacks would translate to a sub-$500 million a year for berotralstat and I still think that’s the case. And getting to $300 million or $500 million would translate to a present value at the time of approval (late 2020) of $5 to $9 per share (model available to subscribers). Management said they don’t plan to price berotralstat at a significant discount to Takhzyro, which is currently selling for $570,000 per patient per year, so, getting to $300 million will not require berotralstat getting significant worldwide market share.

It’s still too early for BCX9250 in FOP

BioCryst expects to report results from a phase 1 study of BCX9250 in FOP patients in 2H 2020. FOP is a very rare disease that affects approximately 1 in 2 million people worldwide. FOP is severely disabling and characterized by the irregular formation of bone outside the normal skeleton (heterotopic ossification or HO). There is no cure for FOP and there are no approved treatments.

BCX9250 is an activin receptor-like kinase 2 ('ALK2') inhibitor in development for the treatment of FOP. Specific mutations of the ALK2 gene are seen in all cases of FOP and an activating mutation in ALK2 is necessary for the disease to occur and this is the reason BioCryst is developing this candidate. In a preclinical model in rats, BCX9250 reduced HO by up to 89% compared to controls.

I think it’s far too early for this candidate to create shareholder value and the patient population is tiny and will require ultra-orphan pricing and significant patient-finding efforts. So, if the candidate does make it to market, I do not see it generating meaningful annual sales. The candidate’s regulatory path at this point is also uncertain as we don’t know what the FDA and other regulatory agencies will want to see in clinical trials.

Financial overview – BioCryst is still vulnerable as it lacks the funds to launch berotralstat

With last year’s funding round and the $22 million upfront payment from Japanese partner Torii Pharmaceutical, BioCryst likely ended 2019 with $140-150 million in cash and equivalents.

BioCryst also has access to an additional $50 million under its MidCap Senior Credit Facility, but I would be careful taking on more debt and $50 million is insufficient to get the company to cash flow breakeven anyway. But the company has to start paying back the outstanding $50 million in 2020 with $10 million in 2020 and $20 million a year over the next two years.

Given last year’s operating cash utilization guidance of $105-130 million and the expected ramp in spending ahead of berotralstat’s approval and launch, I would expect the existing cash balance to be sufficient to last through the end of 2020 which means BioCryst will have to think about raising cash again in mid-2020 or in the third quarter of 2020 at the latest.

I don’t know what the source of the funding will be this year (partnering berotralstat in select territories is an option, along with additional debt or another equity offering), but I estimate the company needs to raise at least $100 million to secure proper resources for the global launch of berotralstat. And as a reminder, the company executed last year’s offering very poorly – providing a very significant discount and doing the offering at 52-week lows.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Conclusion

BioCryst is in a somewhat better financial position compared to six months ago, but the financing overhang has not been fully resolved by the November 2019 offering. Berotralstat’s commercial success is far from guaranteed, but I think BioCryst will be able to carve out at least a small part of the global HAE market. In the near-term, I am most interested and moderately bullish on the phase 1 results of BCX9930 in PNH patients where I think the candidate has a decent chance to report positive results on top of C5 inhibitors but also as monotherapy. The results in PNH patients should provide definitive proof of concept for alternative pathway inhibition, which has the potential to treat many complement-mediated diseases.

