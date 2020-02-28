Assessing If Quad/Graphics Can Turn The Corner

Although Quad/Graphics (QUAD) posted a resounding earnings beat for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, shares have still a lot to do. Although the share price has not been helped by recent volatility in equity markets, Quad's stock remains well down ($1+ per share) from its pre-Q4 earnings announcement.

We actually wrote about this stock prior to the announcement of third-quarter earnings back in October and cited that the downside was limited. The $0.10 per share was not enough, though, to stem the decline back then.

The big calling card with Quad at present is its $0.60 dividend which currently equates to an annual yield of approximately 12.88%. As we can see below, however, shares have now convincingly broke through long-term support which is worrying.

Therefore, the question at present is whether Quad is more of a value trap instead of a potential value play. Looking at the chart above (where there are no apparent divergences in the technicals that price is about to turn around), it appears that something fundamentally needs to change for this firm.

Management (by not cutting the dividend by a higher amount recently) has sent a statement of intent that it can turn matters around. Therefore, let's look at the key dividend metrics to see if there is strong validity to this line of thinking.

The sustained downward trend in the share price was always eventually going to adversely affect the dividend. We expected a bigger cut, though. Whereas the 3-year growth rate comes in at negative 4.35%, the 1-year growth rate comes in at negative 12.5% as a result of that $0.15 per share cut last year.

Many times, in stocks, we see a dividend cut having a stabilizing affect on the company in question. As eluded to earlier, though, when news broke of the dividend cut back in Q3, Quad lost more than 50% of its market cap very quickly.

The difference with Quad is that it has substantial debt as well as real growth problems. When a company, for example, cuts its dividend in order to bring down its leverage, the market sometimes can take this well. Quad in 2019, however, only reported $112 million in EBIT. This number is almost 50% down from what the firm was doing a decade ago. Suffice it to say, margins have collapsed significantly.

Surprisingly, though, the significant drop-off in EBIT in recent times has not affected operating cash flow that much. Investors love seeing high levels of operating cash flow, but it is imperative to find out the source of this cash. Why? Because although cash flow essentially keeps a business running, the sustained patterns we want to see in any company we research is growing assets and reducing (if possible) liabilities. Both of these patterns incidentally decrease cash flow which is why earnings need to be buoyant.

In Quad/Graphics' case, since earnings were negative in 2019, liabilities needed to increase (By $164 million) and assets needed to decrease (By $52 million) in order to generate some type of positive operating cash flow. Although this is good news for cash flow, it is dire news for sustainability and the net worth of the company.

Furthermore, what is worrying is that management has spent consistently in the region of $100 million on capital expenditure over the past decade. Its acquisition record also shows elevated spending. This spending, though, has not converted to income for the company. In fact, shareholder equity continues to decrease at the firm and came in at a paltry $226 million for fiscal 2019.

Remember assets are essentially what create sales and earnings for any business. Quad's liabilities now stand at almost 10 times its equity. Remember, these are real debts which need to be paid eventually.

Suffice it to say, there is only one way forward for Quad and that is that the firm needs to grow its earnings significantly going forward. Asset sales may buy a firm time to keep operations moving, but they do not help the more fundamental problem which is sustained growth. For example, Quad nearly spent of all its EBID last year just on interest payments on its debt. It is very difficult to grow a company with this type of leverage.

CEO Joel Quadracci on the recent earnings call stated that the firm can grow by leveraging their printing expertise, consult more with customers and optimize their manufacturing. We were looking for more specific info on the call. Suffice it to say, the jury is still out as to where sustained growth will come from.

To sum up, despite Quad/Graphics having dropped to a really low valuation, the risk/reward setup here does not look that compelling. Let's see what the first quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.