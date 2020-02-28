Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/26/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/26/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX);

Plantronics (PLT);

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);

Kodiak Sciences (KOD), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Inovalon (INOV);

International Flavors (IFF);

GEO (GEO), and;

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Dropbox (DBX);

Walmart (WMT);

RingCentral (RNG);

Marsh & McLennan (MMC);

Enphase Energy (ENPH);

Dynatrace (DT);

Datadog (DDOG);

Chipotle Mexican (CMG);

Apollo Global (APO), and;

American Electric Power Co. (AEP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ruchim Arik W DIR Six Flags Entertainment SIX B $44,052,360 2 Baker Bros DIR,BO Kodiak Sciences KOD B $21,830,242 3 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $12,394,046 4 Triangle Private II DIR,BO Plantronics PLT B $10,428,000 5 Rowling Robert B BO Northern Oil & Gas NOG B $7,392,130 6 Kinder Richard D CB,DIR,BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $6,215,940 7 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $5,036,580 8 Zoley George C CB,CEO GEO GEO B $4,495,177 9 Ashner Michael L DIR CBL & Associates Properties CBL B $1,440,000 10 Dunleavy Keith R CEO,CB,BO Inovalon INOV B $1,281,100

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pershing Square DIR Chipotle Mexican CMG S,JS* $306,378,526 2 Rodgers Thurman J DIR Enphase Energy ENPH S $106,169,200 3 Van Siclen John CEO,DIR Dynatrace DT S $14,277,152 4 Shmunis Vladimir CEO,CB,DIR RingCentral RNG AS $9,516,943 5 Akins Nicholas K PR,CEO American Electric Power Co AEP AS $7,038,751 6 Rowan Marc J MD,DIR,BO Apollo Global APO S $6,428,565 7 Yucca Slp BO Datadog DDOG S $6,173,296 8 Furner John R VP Walmart WMT S $5,825,205 9 McGivney Mark C CFO Marsh & McLennan MMC AS $5,454,262 10 Ferdowsi Arash F,DIR,BO Dropbox DBX AS $5,331,270

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

