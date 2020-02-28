Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/26/20

Includes: CBL, EPD, GEO, IFF, INOV, KOD, NOG, PLT, SIX
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/26/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Six Flags Entertainment (SIX);
  • Plantronics (PLT);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Inovalon (INOV);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • GEO (GEO), and;
  • CBL & Associates Properties (CBL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Dropbox (DBX);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Marsh & McLennan (MMC);
  • Enphase Energy (ENPH);
  • Dynatrace (DT);
  • Datadog (DDOG);
  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
  • Apollo Global (APO), and;
  • American Electric Power Co. (AEP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ruchim Arik W

DIR

Six Flags Entertainment

SIX

B

$44,052,360

2

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Kodiak Sciences

KOD

B

$21,830,242

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$12,394,046

4

Triangle Private II

DIR,BO

Plantronics

PLT

B

$10,428,000

5

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$7,392,130

6

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$6,215,940

7

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$5,036,580

8

Zoley George C

CB,CEO

GEO

GEO

B

$4,495,177

9

Ashner Michael L

DIR

CBL & Associates Properties

CBL

B

$1,440,000

10

Dunleavy Keith R

CEO,CB,BO

Inovalon

INOV

B

$1,281,100

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

S,JS*

$306,378,526

2

Rodgers Thurman J

DIR

Enphase Energy

ENPH

S

$106,169,200

3

Van Siclen John

CEO,DIR

Dynatrace

DT

S

$14,277,152

4

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO,CB,DIR

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$9,516,943

5

Akins Nicholas K

PR,CEO

American Electric Power Co

AEP

AS

$7,038,751

6

Rowan Marc J

MD,DIR,BO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$6,428,565

7

Yucca Slp

BO

Datadog

DDOG

S

$6,173,296

8

Furner John R

VP

Walmart

WMT

S

$5,825,205

9

McGivney Mark C

CFO

Marsh & McLennan

MMC

AS

$5,454,262

10

Ferdowsi Arash

F,DIR,BO

Dropbox

DBX

AS

$5,331,270

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.