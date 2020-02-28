Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/26/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/26/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Six Flags Entertainment (SIX);
- Plantronics (PLT);
- Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
- Kodiak Sciences (KOD), and;
- Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Dropbox (DBX);
- Walmart (WMT);
- RingCentral (RNG);
- Marsh & McLennan (MMC);
- Enphase Energy (ENPH);
- Dynatrace (DT);
- Datadog (DDOG);
- Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
- Apollo Global (APO), and;
- American Electric Power Co. (AEP).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Kinder Morgan (KMI).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Ruchim Arik W
|
DIR
|
Six Flags Entertainment
|
SIX
|
B
|
$44,052,360
|
2
|
Baker Bros
|
DIR,BO
|
Kodiak Sciences
|
KOD
|
B
|
$21,830,242
|
3
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
International Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$12,394,046
|
4
|
Triangle Private II
|
DIR,BO
|
Plantronics
|
PLT
|
B
|
$10,428,000
|
5
|
Rowling Robert B
|
BO
|
Northern Oil & Gas
|
NOG
|
B
|
$7,392,130
|
6
|
Kinder Richard D
|
CB,DIR,BO
|
Kinder Morgan
|
KMI
|
B
|
$6,215,940
|
7
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR,BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$5,036,580
|
8
|
Zoley George C
|
CB,CEO
|
GEO
|
GEO
|
B
|
$4,495,177
|
9
|
Ashner Michael L
|
DIR
|
CBL & Associates Properties
|
CBL
|
B
|
$1,440,000
|
10
|
Dunleavy Keith R
|
CEO,CB,BO
|
Inovalon
|
INOV
|
B
|
$1,281,100
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Pershing Square
|
DIR
|
Chipotle Mexican
|
CMG
|
S,JS*
|
$306,378,526
|
2
|
Rodgers Thurman J
|
DIR
|
Enphase Energy
|
ENPH
|
S
|
$106,169,200
|
3
|
Van Siclen John
|
CEO,DIR
|
Dynatrace
|
DT
|
S
|
$14,277,152
|
4
|
Shmunis Vladimir
|
CEO,CB,DIR
|
RingCentral
|
RNG
|
AS
|
$9,516,943
|
5
|
Akins Nicholas K
|
PR,CEO
|
American Electric Power Co
|
AEP
|
AS
|
$7,038,751
|
6
|
Rowan Marc J
|
MD,DIR,BO
|
Apollo Global
|
APO
|
S
|
$6,428,565
|
7
|
Yucca Slp
|
BO
|
Datadog
|
DDOG
|
S
|
$6,173,296
|
8
|
Furner John R
|
VP
|
Walmart
|
WMT
|
S
|
$5,825,205
|
9
|
McGivney Mark C
|
CFO
|
Marsh & McLennan
|
MMC
|
AS
|
$5,454,262
|
10
|
Ferdowsi Arash
|
F,DIR,BO
|
Dropbox
|
DBX
|
AS
|
$5,331,270
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.