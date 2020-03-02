Bank CIMB Niaga: Still Cheap With Upside To Dividend Payout

Bank CIMB Niaga has guided for a dividend payout ratio of "up to 40%" for FY2020, versus a dividend payout ratio of 20% for FY2019.

Higher loan growth and a further increase in the CASA ratio are expected to be the drivers for earnings growth and ROE for Bank CIMB Niaga in 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Indonesia-listed mid-sized bank Bank CIMB Niaga (OTC:PTNAF) [BNGA:IJ].

Bank CIMB Niaga currently trades at 0.45 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to the stock's historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples pf 0.73 times and 0.67 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.6%, with Bank CIMB Niaga guiding for a dividend payout ratio of "up to 40%" for FY2020, versus a dividend payout ratio of 20% for FY2019.

Higher loan growth and a further increase in the CASA ratio are expected to be the drivers for earnings growth and ROE for Bank CIMB Niaga in 2020. If Bank CIMB Niaga can achieve its FY2020 ROE target of 11%-12%, it should drive a positive valuation re-rating for the stock. A key downside risk is weaker-than-expected economic growth for Indonesia as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

This is an update of my initiation article on Bank CIMB Niaga published on November 6, 2019. Bank CIMB Niaga's share price has declined by -20% from IDR990 as of November 5, 2019 to IDR785 as of February 27, 2020.

Readers are advised to trade in Bank CIMB Niaga shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker BNGA:IJ, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $150,000 and market capitalization is above $1.3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Expectations Of Higher Loan Growth Next Year Driven By Consumer Loans

Bank CIMB Niaga's loan growth was lackluster in FY2019 at +3.1%. But it is important to look at the performance of the bank in terms of its different business segments.

While loan growth for the MSME (Micro-Small-Medium Enterprise) banking segment and corporate banking segment were +1.9% and +2.9% respectively for FY2019, Bank CIMB Niaga's consumer banking segment was the clear out-performer with a loan growth of +10.6% last year. Specifically, mortgage loans and credit cards posted excellent growth rates of +12.5% and +12.8% respectively for FY2019.

As of end-December 2019, consumer, MSME banking, commercial banking and corporate banking loans comprised approximately 28%, 20%, 15% and 37% of Bank CIMB Niaga's loan book.

The relatively low overall loan growth and the comparatively higher consumer loans growth for Bank CIMB Niaga in FY2019 is a reflection of the bank's focus on prioritizing asset quality over loan growth. Bank CIMB Niaga has become more prudent in extending loans, and also chose to focus its attention on the relatively lower risk consumer loan sub-segments like mortgages and credit cards.

Nevertheless, Bank CIMB Niaga expects overall loan growth to improve from +3.1% for FY2019 to +6%-8% in FY2020. The main growth drivers are mortgages and credit cards which are expected to maintain double-digit growth into this year, while auto loans (part of the consumer loans segment) could offer upside surprise.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 19, 2020, Bank CIMB Niaga highlighted that it expects "high double-digit growth for auto (loans)", which would represent a significant improvement from auto loan growth of +3.9% last year. NPL (Non Performing Loans) ratio for Bank CIMB Niaga's auto loans has declined from 1.4% as of end-December 2018 to 0.9% and 0.6% as of end-September 2019 and end-December 2019 respectively. The improvement in asset quality for the auto loans segment is likely to give Bank CIMB Niaga more confidence to be more aggressive on driving auto loan growth.

Net Interest Margin To Benefit From Improvement In CASA Ratio

Indonesia cut the benchmark interest rate by -25 basis points to 4.75% last week, which could possibly put downward pressure on Indonesian banks' net interest margins.

Bank CIMB Niaga's net interest margin improved by +19 basis points from 5.19% in FY2018 to 5.31% in FY2019. This was impressive, considering that average net interest margins for Indonesia banks declined from 5.1% to 4.9% over the same period. This was largely attributable to the fact that Bank CIMB Niaga grew its CASA (Current Account Savings Account) by +7.9% YoY in FY2019, compared with a +5.9% YoY growth for the Indonesian banking industry as a whole. Bank CIMB Niaga's CASA ratio increased from 52.61% in FY2018 to 55.35% in FY2019.

Looking ahead, Bank CIMB Niaga is conservatively guiding for a net interest margin in excess of 5% for FY2020, versus a net interest margin of 5.31% for FY2019. Notably, the bank expects its CASA ratio to further improve from 55.35% in FY2019 to 56%-58% in FY2020. This should be positive for Bank CIMB Niaga's net interest margin, as CASA is a relatively lower source of funding compared with other funding sources such as term deposits.

Bank CIMB Niaga's focus on digital banking has been a driver of the improvement in the bank's CASA ratio. Bank CIMB Niaga's online banking or internet banking portal, CIMB Clicks, saw a +11.4% YoY increase in the number of transactions from 1.67 million in 4Q2018 to 1.86 million in 4Q2019. Bank CIMB Niaga's mobile banking application called Go Mobile also witnessed a +18.8% YoY increase in the number of transactions to 2.6 million in 4Q2019. Furthermore, the number of users on Go Mobile has more than doubled in the past year from 4.3 million to 10.2 million in the past year.

Potential Upside To Dividend Payout With Strong Capital Position

Bank CIMB Niaga has guided for a dividend payout ratio of "up to 40%" for FY2020, versus a dividend payout ratio of 20% for FY2019.

There is a strong case for an increase in dividend payout ratio which is supported by Bank CIMB Niaga's strong capital position. Bank CIMB Niaga's capital adequacy ratio was 21.47%, and the bank expects its capital adequacy ratio to remain at above 18% this year.

The market has adjusted Bank CIMB Niaga's dividend expectations upwards, and the stock now offers an attractive consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.6%.

Higher ROE For FY2020 Could Drive Valuation Re-rating

Bank CIMB Niaga trades at 0.45 times P/B based on its share price of IDR785 as of February 27, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples were 0.73 times and 0.67 times respectively.

Bank CIMB Niaga is the cheapest stock among the 10 largest Indonesia-listed banks (in terms of total assets) on a P/B basis. While there is justification for Bank CIMB Niaga being valued at a discount to larger peers which have larger asset bases and higher ROEs, Bank CIMB Niaga also trades at a significant discount to its smaller peers as well despite comparable trailing and forward ROEs in the high single-digit range.

Indonesia's Top 10 Listed Banks In Terms Of Asset Size

Stock Total Assets (USD million) Market Capitalization (USD million) Trailing P/B Trailing Twelve Months ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT OTCPK:BKRKY) (OTCPK:BKRKF) [BBRI:IJ] 103,413 39,442 2.45 17.7% 18.6% Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ] 95,077 25,482 1.68 14.2% 15.5% Bank Central Asia Tbk PT (OTCPK:PBCRF) (OTCPK:PBCRY) [BBCA:IJ] 65,369 56,490 4.45 18.1% 17.4% Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCPK:PTBRY) (OTC:PBNNF) [BBNI:IJ] 60,989 9,717 1.08 13.3% 14.2% Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk PT (OTC:PKTBF) [BBTN:IJ]. 22,824 1,357 0.78 0.9% 10.0% Bank Cimb Niaga Tbk PT 18,733 1,372 0.45 8.8% 8.9% Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk PT [PNBN:IJ] 15,535 1,985 0.68 8.9% 8.0% Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT (OTC:PBDBY) (OTC:PBDIF) [BDMN:IJ] 13,958 2,358 0.72 8.6% 8.7% Bank BTPN Tbk PT [BTPN:IJ] 13,322 1,657 0.75 9.7% 9.9% Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk PT [BNII:IJ] 12,944 1,027 0.53 7.4% No consensus estimates available

Source: Author

Bank CIMB Niaga also trades at 5.4 times trailing twelve months P/E and 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E. In contrast, the bank's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 8.9 times and 10.7 times respectively.

Market consensus expects Bank CIMB Niaga to deliver ROEs of 8.9% and 9.7% for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. But Bank CIMB Niaga is guiding for FY2020 ROE in the 11%-12% range. The bank expects higher loan growth of +6%-8% (+3.1% for FY2019), a higher CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio in the 56%-58% range (55.35% for FY2019), and a lower cost-to-income ratio below 49% (49.07% for FY2019) to be the drivers for higher earnings growth and ROE for FY2020.

If Bank CIMB Niaga can achieve its FY2020 ROE target, it should drive a positive valuation re-rating for the stock.

A key downside risk is weaker-than-expected economic growth for Indonesia as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani spoke to the media last week, and highlighted that "a drop of 1 percentage point in China’s economic growth (due to the coronavirus) will result in a drop of 0.3 to 0.6 percentage points in Indonesia’s growth." Sri Mulyani thinks that Indonesia's GDP growth could potentially weaken to +4.7% this year, versus the government's target of +5.3%. This week, Indonesia announced a IDR10.3 trillion stimulus package to counter the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bank CIMB Niaga include weaker-than-expected economic growth and loans growth due to the current coronavirus outbreak, poorer-than-expected asset quality, a higher-than-expected cost-to-income ratio, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.