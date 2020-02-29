Volatility Is Back: Doubling Dow Dogs' Dividends For 14%-29% Yields, Sub 52-Week Low Breakevens

Two of these trades offer breakevens below these stocks' 52-week lows.

We detail four trades which offer attractive yields of 18% to 29% annualized, and downside protection.

Volatility, which had been at very low levels for the past year (with the VIX mostly in the teens), has returned with a vengeance, as the market has been reeling from coronavirus-related selling.

The VIX was $46.56 near Friday's close, up 173% over the past week, reaching levels it hadn't reached since the autumn crash of 2008.

With that volatility comes higher option premiums, which investors can utilize to gain some protection vs. falling prices, via selling covered calls, and/or entering new positions at much lower prices, via selling cash secured puts below a stock's current price.

In a falling market like this, the challenge is to find the acceptable balance between option premium earned and your desired breakeven or downside protection.

We looked at two of the current Dogs Of The Dow (i.e. the highest-yielding stocks in the DJIA), to gauge how much option income you could earn, given the heightened option premiums.

Pfizer (PFE) and Verizon (VZ) have very similar dividend yields, at ~4.65%, and are among the highest yielding DJIA stocks:

Dividends:

PFE has a slightly higher dividend payout ratio, but a much higher five-year dividend growth rate of 6.72%, vs. VZ's 2.5`% growth rate. PFE should go ex-dividend next on ~5/8/20, and VZ should go ex-dividend on ~4/9/20:

Selling Options:

Covered Calls:

You can see more details for the following four trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

PFE pays $.38/quarter, going ex-dividend in early May. It has April and June expirations, but none in May, so we went with the June $33.00 call strike, in order to capture the May dividend.

The June $33.00 call strike pays $1.44, over 3X PFE's quarterly $.38 dividend. In a static scenario, where your PFE shares don't get assigned, the $1.82 in dividend and option money gives you a nominal yield of ~5.6% in a bit under four months, or 18.14% annualized.

Another way to look at it is that the $1.44 in option premium gives you 4.4% downside protection - not a huge percent, but some coverage at least.

The flip side of covered call trades is that your upside gain is limited by your choice of call strike - the closer you come to the stock's price/share, the more option premium you'll collect, but your potential price gain will be lower, and there's a greater chance that your shares may be assigned/sold away before they go ex-dividend.

The stock/strike price spread in this trade is $.31, a bit under the $.38 quarterly dividend.

VZ also has options available, with higher yielding premiums. With VZ going ex-dividend in early April we chose the April $55.00 call strike, which pays $1.31, over 2X VZ's quarterly $.615 dividend.

The total potential static profit is $1.93, similar to the $1.82 in the PFE trade. However, the shorter time period raises annualized static yield in the VZ trade to 26.52%.

There's a much larger stock price/strike price spread in this trade of $2.02, which offers you more protection against the shares being assigned before the ex-dividend date. The call premium offers downside protection of 2.47%.

Cash Secured Puts:

Conversely, if you want to achieve a lower entry point, you could sell cash secured puts below the underlying stock's price/share.

We chose PFE's April $32.00 strike price, since if you were to get assigned PFE shares, this would set you up for collecting the early May dividend. The nominal put yield is 3.95%, in under two months, or 29.43% annualized. The breakeven is $30.71, which is 5.6% below PFE's 52-week low:

Like PFE, VZ has some weekly options available, so we went with one expiring in the first week of April. If you got assigned VZ shares via this trade, it would set you up for collecting the $.615 quarterly dividend on ~4/9/20.

The annualized put yield is 26.91% in this six-week trade, with a $50.62 breakeven, which is ~3% below VZ's 52-week low.

Performance:

Oddly, for a couple of "doggy" stocks, PFE and VZ have outperformed the S&P during the past week's downturn. However, they've underperformed in the past month, quarter, year, and year to date.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Are analysts' price targets still relevant in an epidemic-related market downturn? The answer may lie in regional and business exposure to corona virus-related risks. If the virus is largely contained within China, that would be easier to assess, but no one knows how far it will spread. What we do know is that the market hates uncertainty.

PFE is ~9% analysts' lowest price target and 21% below the $41.40 average price target. The PFE covered call trade we detailed above has a call strike of $33.00, which is 8% below the lowest price target of $33.00. There are other, higher strikes available for PFE with lower premiums.

VZ is closer to its price targets - at $52.98, it's just 1.89% below the $54.00 low price target, and 15.9% below the $63.00 average price target.

Valuations:

In addition to having a higher dividend yield, PFE looks undervalued vs. its sector median valuations, particularly on a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis.

VZ also has lower valuations compared to its sector, excepting its P/sales and P/book. Its dividend yield is higher than the median, but not by as high of a spread as PFE's.

Financials:

Both stocks' financial ratios look better than their respective sector medians, particularly their ROE and EBITDA margins. VZ's debt/equity leverage is ~ equal with the sector median, while PFE's is much lower.

