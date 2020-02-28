After The Correction: What's Next For The Outbreak, And The Market

S&P 500: The correction of 2020

(image credit: Yahoo Finance)

At the outset of the novel coronavirus outbreak, our model already rated the probability of a correction in U.S. markets the first half of the year at over 68%; the likelihood of a correction by year’s end was nearly 90%. After obscene 2019 returns, we were sitting on cash on hand and not reinvesting dividends. Sure enough, once the outbreak began to influence measures of manufacturing and production, we rated a correction as imminent. Within record time, a correction had occurred, though it appears that markets may have only begun to price in the effects of a global pandemic. While hedge funds were quick to exit long positions, institutional investors have taken a beating. Once those parties unwind long positions in earnest, a lot more air is going to be sucked out of the room, and quickly.

The markets, half hoping and half panicking at this point, have broadly priced in the effects and potential effects of the outbreak on production. What is not yet priced in, however, are the reasonable follow-on effects of a worsening mid- and long-term outlook: specifically, the effects that the spread of COVID-19 broadly in the United States would have on consumption. That impact brings a full-blown recession very much into play.

While U.S. macroeconomic data has slowly weakened over the course of the last two years, the coming impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak is certainly going to dent a wide variety of trailing indicators. Industrial production and manufacturing will be obvious areas where data reflects the ongoing economic drag. While those effects could undoubtedly be substantial, and even last for the period of months, they are still transitory, in and of themselves. It isn’t until we consider the effects of the outbreak on consumption, and U.S. consumer spending in particular, that this becomes a truly significant, sustained threat to the U.S. economy.

Many Americans are just beginning to consider what it might look like if COVID-19 is reported in their municipality. I suspect most Americans will react as I will. I will work extensively from home. My young children won’t go to school, for perhaps the rest of the semester. My spouse will likely put in sick leave or request an absence for a period of weeks to months. And we certainly won’t be going out or consuming much beyond stocking up on necessary food and household goods. Amazon Prime will undoubtedly get a bounce in Wiles family business. I expect that around half of the U.S.’ 120 million households will respond rather similarly. The balance will either, out of economic necessity or the nature of their work, be compelled to participate more actively and in-person in the workforce, but there is little doubt that their own consumption, too, will be curtailed. Are Americans going to be buying new cars, planning vacations, or replacing appliances while watching their savings and retirement accounts slowly become depleted? I think not.

Suddenly, what was viewed as a production problem, which really only affected some corners of the economy relevant to the average American consumer, will become an inescapable daily reality, and a tremendous brake on the U.S. economy as consumption, representing around 70% of the economy, plunges. Even if the primary impact period is limited to a matter of weeks, the effects may cause a downward spiral. In light of an imploding market, cratering savings and retirement accounts, and severe threats to both production and consumption, how many companies will assume that consumption will rebound quickly, versus hunkering down and waiting for everything to blow over? Capital investment will disappear, payrolls will be cut, wages will drop, and unemployment will rise. Even if my wife and I go back to the office, and my children to school, large swaths of the U.S. economy will be in likely irreversible decline.

Granted, this is something of a worst-case scenario, yet. An acceleration in the rate of new U.S. infections and the spread of COVID-19 to a majority of U.S. states across a broad geographic distribution would probably precede such circumstances. That said, while the current drawdown has been rough on those who weren’t prepared for it, it is a far cry from accounting for what the market will look like two weeks, two months, or a year from now should the above begin to unfold.

In the near term, all eyes will be on Chinese PMI, set to be released Saturday, for a clear indicator of the impact the outbreak has had on Chinese manufacturing. Markets may or may not have the results priced in at this point. Beyond that, infection rates and geographies will increasingly be the story.

This week I’ve continually been asked when an investor should start bargain hunting and beginning to buy back into the market. My general response is that I don’t know who, other than day traders and Fed afficionados, would be buying right now. Once again, from a macroeconomic perspective, it is clear that things will get worse before they get better. For now, I think buying equities is a speculative play, looking for a near-term bounce, at best, and not an investment. The downside presently far outweighs the up.

This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial LLC or Meadowlark Financial Technologies LP. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.