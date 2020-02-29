Cornerstone OnDemand To Acquire Saba For Talent Experience Tech

Given CSOD's high price even after the recent selloff, my bias is NEUTRAL.

Saba has developed a talent experience platform to assist enterprises in recruiting, developing and retaining employees.

Cornerstone OnDemand said it will acquire Saba Software for nearly $1.4 billion in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) has announced the proposed acquisition of Saba Software for $1.395 billion in cash and stock.

Saba has developed a machine learning-based talent experience platform for enterprises.

Give those uncertainties and CSOD's high stock valuation, my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Dublin, California-based Saba was founded to help businesses of all sizes improve their talent management processes.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Phil Saunders, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously SVP at Gemalto after the acquisition of SafeNet in early 2015.

Below is an overview video of Saba's approach to enhancing the employee candidate experience:

Source: SabaSoftwareTV

Saba’s primary offerings include:

Learning

Performance

Engagement

Recruiting

Workforce Planning

Company partner categories include:

Technology

Content

Reseller

Service

Investors have invested at least $30 million and include Sequoia Capital, Crosslink Capital and Berkeley International Capital Corporation.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for human capital management will reach an expected $26.5 billion by 2024, growing from $16.7 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing adoption of HCM technologies by large enterprises, with consumer goods and retail organizations expected to produce the greatest growth during the period.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Workday (WDAY)

Ultimate Software

Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Meta4

Infor

Bamboo HR

Namely

Workforce Software

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Cornerstone disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $1.395 billion in cash and stock.

From the form 8-K, CSOD is planning to pay $1.33 billion in cash (95% of the deal) and 1.1 million shares of common stock for the deal.

The firm is taking out new debt to pay the cash portion of the transaction.

With Saba’s annual revenues of $260 million, CSOD is paying a Price / Sales multiple of 5.36x for the deal, or about an average of $423,000 per Saba customer (3,300).

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction, but said it is ‘on track to achieve the Rule of 40 on a standalone basis.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Cornerstone had $417.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $807.6 million in total liabilities of which $293.2 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $98.4 million.

In the past 12 months, Cornerstone’s stock price has fallen 27.8% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 20.4% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 5.2%, as the CSOD chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,540,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,490,000,000 Price / Sales 4.31 Enterprise Value / Sales 4.31 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 50.64 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $91,380,000 Revenue Growth Rate 7.18% Earnings Per Share -$0.07

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the CSOD would need to generate EPS of $2.30 for the shares to justify their current valuation.

Since management is declining to discuss the projected earnings of the combined entity, we don’t know what the earnings picture is until the deal is done.

Commentary

CSOD is acquiring Saba in an attempt at a large acquisition to position the firm to take advantage of increasing demand for machine learning driven talent development in the enterprise.

As CSOD founder and CEO Adam Miller stated in the deal announcement,

Saba and Cornerstone have always shared a passion for people development, and together we can accomplish great things. The additional depth of expertise and capability from Saba is an ideal complement to Cornerstone. With the combination, our product development team is expected to significantly expand, giving us the ability to develop faster, further increase competitive differentiation, and help millions of people around the world to overcome the skills divide.

The deal almost doubles the size of CSOD’s customer base, assuming no client overlap, but the price CSOD is paying for those customers is an average of $423,000.

I don’t have the number of seats per customer in order to do a per seat cost, but $423K average sure seems high and will likely have a lengthy payback period on the face of it.

Given the lack of visibility into the effects of the proposed deal on CSOD’s forward guidance and the apparently high price CSOD is planning to pay for Saba, even after the stock’s recent drop, I still see no upward catalyst for CSOD in the near term.

There are too many moving elements at this point so my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.