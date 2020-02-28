U.S. Oil Production Disappoints To The Downside In December

We are estimating that US oil production will likely bottom around the ~12.4 to ~12.5 mb/d range before inching back higher in H2 2020. If oil prices remain in the mid $40s, however, it's likely we decline to ~11.8 mb/d by year-end. If oil prices rebound like we think it will in the second half of 2020, then we see production finishing y-o-y flat at around ~12.8 to ~12.9 mb/d.

EIA 914 came out today and it was a doozy. US oil production fell in December to 12.779 mb/d, down from 12.863 mb/d. Not to mention that November volumes also were revised lower from ~12.88 mb/d from the previous report.

The drop in US oil production came as a surprise to us as we had a moderately flat US oil production reading for December. This downside surprise has now pushed revisions lower for January and February US oil production figures.

January US oil production is now pegged at ~12.7 mb/d while February US oil production is averaging ~12.625 mb/d.

The divergence between the weekly estimates is becoming ever more apparent, especially in February. The divergence has totaled ~375k b/d and our volume modifier adjustment chart is capturing this.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

But following the release of the latest EIA 914, there are still far more questions than answers. For starters, what exactly is in this adjustment that's currently inflating the implied US oil production?

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Historically, EIA's weekly US oil production figure including the adjustment figure has predicted whether or not EIA was underestimating or overestimating production.

For example, if US oil production was 12.5 mb/d, and EIA's weekly figure is forecasting 13 mb/d, the adjustment would capture -500k b/d as the balance.

But ever since October 2018, the adjustment + weekly US oil production has never reverted back to the EIA 914. In fact, since October 2018, the weekly + adjustment has averaged 440k b/d higher than the EIA 914.

For now, we are forced to assume that this is just plant condensate that's not being captured by anything else, but an answer from the EIA would be much appreciated.

Now looking ahead, it's clear that US oil production rollover should continue, but the speed of the decline is still up in the air.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

For the time being, we have US oil production steadily declining to ~12.5 mb/d by May 2020. This would push y-o-y growth down to just +427k b/d y-o-y.

We are estimating that US oil production will likely bottom around the ~12.4 to ~12.5 mb/d range before inching back higher in H2 2020. If oil prices remain in the mid-$40s, however, it's likely we decline to ~11.8 mb/d by year end. If oil prices rebound like we think it will in the second half of 2020, then we see production finishing y-o-y flat at around ~12.8 to ~12.9 mb/d.

This year's production trajectory will look like a U-shape, so we don't expect the decline to be consistent throughout this year unless oil prices fail to rebound.

