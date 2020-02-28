OXXO Carrying The Load For FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA is reaping the benefits of its restructuring efforts in Brazil, and management is looking to address affordability challenges in Mexico.

FEMSA (FMX) shares haven’t been particularly strong lately (even before the recent market-wide selloff), and I believe at least part of the reason is increasing investor concern over the company’s capital allocation decisions. Acquisitions in the pharmacy and fueling space have yet to really deliver, and now the company is going even further afield to invest in wholesaling and logistics in the U.S. and Brazil. On the other hand, the core OXXO business remains a fortress business for FEMSA, generating significant cash flow that buys the company time for these other investments to mature and deliver.

While the share price has declined to a point where the valuation seems very attractive, capital allocation worries remain. Between recent rumors of a potential acquisition in Brazil and a U.S. bond issuance, nobody really believes that FEMSA is done putting capital to work in M&A. While these concerns are valid, FEMSA management’s historical performance should earn it more benefit of the doubt than it is getting, and I believe the shares remain quite attractive.

Mixed Fourth Quarter Results, With OXXO Outperforming

FEMSA’s overall results for the fourth quarter were okay, with a small revenue beat and basically in-line EBITDA performance. On a segment basis, though, the results were more mixed, with only OXXO really delivering a standout performance.

Revenue rose almost 6% this quarter, or a little less than 4% on an organic basis. Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) reported 3% revenue growth, helped by good volume growth in Brazil (up 8%), decent volume growth in Central America (up 4%), and strong pricing in Mexico (up 8%), while South American results were weaker. The drugstore business (Health) reported more than 12% revenue growth, but revenue contracted nearly 5% on an organic basis, and more than 12% on a same-store basis – driven in large part by social unrest in Chile. The fuel business reported a 3% decline, with same-store sales down more than 5% on a nearly 6% volume decline.

OXXO was the notable exception. Revenue rose a little less than 11%, with same-store sales up more than 5%. Once again strong ticket (up almost 8%) offset weaker traffic (down 2%), with weaker traffic not so surprising given the lackluster economic conditions in Mexico. OXXO’s same-store sales growth compares favorably to the slightly better than 3% growth reported for the ANTAD specialty retail segment (ANTAD is a Mexican retail industry group, and these numbers are used as proxies for the Mexican retail sector).

Margins were definitely mixed. Gross margin ticked up slightly, largely helped by the stronger results at OXXO. Coca-Cola FEMSA margins declined 160bp yoy but are still well ahead of the company average (44.3% vs. 39.3%), while OXXO’s margins improved 40bp to 44%. Despite the weak sales performance, Health’s gross margin was basically flat at just under 32%, while Fuel gross margin declined by a point to just under 10%.

Reported EBITDA rose more than 16%, while comparable EBITDA rose about 2% and organic EBITDA rose a little less than 1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA and OXXO accounted for about 85% of EBITDA (with similar margins), with KOF EBITDA down 8% on a reported basis and OXXO up about 12% on an adjusted basis.

What’s Next For Capital Deployment?

FEMSA raised $1.5 billion in a 30yr U.S. bond offering back in mid-January, and then re-tapped that for another $300 million about a month later. Perhaps this is just part of managing liquidity, maturities, duration, and so on, but FEMSA doesn’t really need this cash unless they intend to do more capital deployment in the near term.

On the call, management did mention that it was planning to scale up its operations outside of Mexico to improve profitability (improved operating scale). I don’t think that’s what the market is concerned about, however.

Going back to December, there have been rumors that FEMSA is looking to buy Brazil’s second-largest pharmacy chain – Droguerias Pacheco. Brazil’s pharmacy market is fragmented (the top five companies control about 30% of the market) and it’s a fast-growing market (growing around 8%), so I can understand the appeal. It’s also at least plausible that increasing the size of Health will help FEMSA’s bargaining power for non-drug products and improving margins over time. A deal for Droguerias Pacheco would likely cost something in the neighborhood of $2 billion.

Beyond that rumored deal in Brazil, the field of potential deals is wide open. FEMSA has made its first foray into the U.S. (with the JRD deal) and could look to add other assets in wholesaling and logistics. Likewise with markets like Mexico and Brazil. FEMSA could also look to acquire a pharmacy chain in Mexico and/or expand into a number of retail or logistics markets almost anywhere in Latin America. That is part of the problem – FEMSA management has made it clear from past moves that they have a broad view of their competencies and opportunity set, and I think investors will be reluctant to embrace acquisitions in areas outside of FEMSA’s established specialties (namely c-store retail and Coca-Cola bottling).

The Outlook

OXXO continues to generate strong results for FEMSA, and Mexico’s economy should improve in 2020 provided that Covid-19 doesn’t become a bigger issue. I’m also cautiously bullish on Coca-Cola FEMSA – the turnaround in Brazil has definitely started bearing fruit, and I’m encouraged by the company’s efforts to improve affordability in the Mexican market. The drugstore business inspires a lot less confidence in the near-term, particularly with the challenges in Chile.

I’ve made some tweaks to my model, but no significant changes. My annual estimates work out to a long-term revenue growth rate around 8%, and I’m expecting modest improvement in FCF margin over time (around 100bp) as the company builds scale in its ex-Mexico operations.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back to today, I believe FEMSA is priced for low double-digit annualized returns, and I believe it is attractively-priced as a long-term play on Latin American consumers. Capital allocation remains a risk, but I believe FEMSA has earned the benefit of the doubt, and I’m still happy to own these shares as a long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.