Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. (BOWFF) CEO Sam Kolias on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call February 28, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Ha - VP, Finance and IR

Sam Kolias - CEO

Rob Geremia - President

Lisa Russell - SVP, Corporate Development

William Wong - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. Note that at this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please to note, the call is being recorded today Friday, February 28, 2020.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to James Ha. Please go ahead.

James Ha

Thank you, Saline, and welcome again to the Boardwalk REIT 2019 fourth quarter results conference call. With me here today is Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Geremia, President; William Wong, Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Russell, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; and Lisa Smandych, Chief Accounting Officer.

Note that this call is being broadly disseminated by way of webcast. If you have not done so already, please visit bwalk.com/investors where you will find a link to today's presentation, as well as PDF files of the Trust's financial statements, MD&A, as well as supplemental information package.

Starting on Slide 2, we'd like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk's future operation and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements.

Information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk's publicly filed documents. At the conclusion of today's presentation, we will be opening up the phone lines for questions.

I'd like to now turn the call over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you, James, and thank you everyone for joining us this morning. Starting on Slide3, we are pleased to continue building on our track record with our seventh consecutive quarter of growth in FFO per unit, delivering 16.7%growth in FFO per unit for the fourth quarter. Rental market fundamentals in our core Alberta markets continue to improve and our team continues to deliver exceptional product quality service and experience.

Moving on to Slide 4, provides a summary of our results with total FFO and AFFO growth of 17.5% and 20.9% for the fourth quarter. Resulting in 16.8% and 20.1% growth for fiscal 2019 respectfully. Looking into our same property portfolio performance, our NOI grew by 11.6% for the quarter was 4.3% revenue growth and a decrease in expenses of 4%. For the 12 months of 2019 our NOI grew 8.2% highlighted by revenue growth of 4.1% and a decrease in our operating expenses of 0.9%.

Moving on to Slide 5, Boardwalk offers an exceptional combination of growth and value. Boardwalks focus on delivering strong in a wide growth has resulted in strong growth in FFO per unit. The trust's current IFRS net asset value of $63.72 is significantly higher than our current unit trading price presenting an exceptional opportunity for our investor. Boardwalks high quality overall portfolio equates to approximately 162,000 per apartment door at our current unit price. Recent transactions in Calgary and Edmonton, have averaged over 200,000 a door.

Furthermore, replacement costs are significantly higher than these apartment trading prices. Our exceptional value provides for a unique opportunity for our partners and stakeholders as we continue to focus in on delivering solid growth.

Slide 6, we illustrate current rental market fundamentals for each of the markets where we operate. Boardwalk strives to create value through all stages, other rental markets cycle. Approximately 60% of Boardwalks portfolio is in Alberta, where rental market fundamentals continue to improve and are moving towards a balanced state in our core markets at Edmonton and Calgary. Major refining, upgrading and oil transportation investments were made earlier in the year along with the continued construction work on the trans mountain pipeline as well as the upcoming operation of the Canadian Section of Enbridge's line three pipelines.

The Alberta economy continues to diversify along with increased international migration, continuing to increase the population in demand of housing. Changes by the provincial government to decrease corporate taxes we'll also create a more favorable investment environment in the province.

The Royal Bank expects employment growth to nearly double to 1.1% in 2020 from 0.6% in 2019. Grand Prairie has already seen benefits from an improved economy and continues to move into a strong rental market, almost fully occupied with a strong demand for rentals. Fort McMurray remains in a soft rental market.

Red Deer continues to see improvement as a result of our successful value add investment in this region. For the fourth quarter Edmonton real market fundamentals continue to improve and stabilized NOI growth jumped ahead of Calgary for the 3 and 12 month period.

Our focus on a carrying peak performance culture along with significant value add capital investments continues to deliver significant gains in NOI. Our value add lessons learned in our Calgary market are helping us better allocate value add investments into all our other markets in particular in our larger Edmonton market. Our Saskatchewan region continues to remain in a softer rental market with green shoots of higher occupancy revenue and recent quarter NOI increase particularly in Saskatoon, which is entering into a more balanced market.

We continue to focus in on gaining market share with targeted value at capital improvements and increasing our operating efficiency, which should continue to provide a positive NOI growth into the foreseeable future. Ontario and Quebec represent over 25% of Boardwalk's portfolio with both provinces showing strong performance.

Ontario continues to deliver solid results with market rents increasing and vacancies decreases. We have increased our value added investment in our portfolio is here to further enhance returns with strong demand in London and Kitchener and to better position and compete with any new future supply.

Quebec rental market fundamentals have improved. Boardwalks nun's Island portfolio in Montreal is nearly fully occupied and as reflected in our sequential revenue for the last quarter, which has increased 1.3%.

Moving on to Slide 7, Alberta continues to see high population growth reflecting a world-class standard of living and multi-decade high affordability. Calgary was in fact ranked the world's fifth most livable city by the economist intelligence unit ranking almost a perfect score and stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Job growth continues to reflect a diversifying economy with one of the highest average weekly earnings in Canada.

You may see forecasts improving rental market fundamentals. Our newly elected government is working hard to attract top talent to our province by offering more accessible visas for foreign students targeting taught you as the university graduates, as well as creating an attractive tax environment for health biotech startups firm.

Slide 8, shows our strategy of re-engineering our corporate culture and performance driven team to deliver the best product service and experience building on our brand. Reflecting on 2019 our team is proud of the accomplishments we have made. We have delivered strong organic growth, accomplished brands and products diversification by repositioning and renovating 16% of our common areas in 2019 as well as one lifestyle repositioning in Edmonton. We continue to high grade and geographically diversify. Continue focus on a solid financial foundation and lastly delivering on strong unit holder value with a 2019 total return of over 25%. With our team, we are confident we can continue to build on this in 2020 and we'll provide our outlook at the end of this presentation.

I'd like to now turn the call over to Roberto Geremia.

Rob Geremia

Thanks Dan. Moving on to Slide 9, Boardwalk continues to target 40% increases on new and renewing leases in our non-regulatory markets of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As you're showing on slide nine our reported results are in line with our seasonal expectations. For 2019 the trust achieved an average of 4% increases on new leases and 6% increases on leases renewals.

For our net control markets where we are subject to legislative increases, we target above guideline increases where applicable and to-date have been very successful in achieving these. As it's shown on Slide 10, all key revenue metrics continued the positive trend total revenues continue to increase as it has been for the past consecutive 8 quarters. And with the high occupancy levels, we are able to increase overall occupied rents while decreasing incentives and on lowering vacancy loss.

Slide 11 shows Boardwalks quarterly sequential revenue growth. For the quarter's results. Could you just do the overall trend of positive postings? The trust fourth quarter report is sequential revenue growth at 0.8%

Slide 12, shows more detail on Boardwalks stabilized portfolio. For Q4, 2019 the trust stabilized portfolio full set NOI growth in excess of 11% on revenue growth of 4.3% and cost being reduced by 4%. Boardwalks Alberta portfolio NOI group growth was of over 15% let all regions. Also of note Saskatchewan posted over 10.6% NOI growth for the current quarter. On a year-to-date basis, our stabilized portfolio reported revenue growth was 4.1% and NOI growth in excess of 8.2%

Our law continues to target its value added investment program to enhance the overall experience offer to our resident members. As we continue to selectively invest back into our communities, we are constantly exploring for ways to deliver these programs in more efficient and cost effective ways.

Slide 13, shows our overall progress in our value added strategic investment program. commencing our current program in 2017, we have upgraded across 18% of our suites. The renovation level is different by brand and community and it's driven mainly by demand. Over the last few years, we have seen a material shift toward lower sweet costs, investments with an increased focus on amenity and common area for these our communities.

At the end of December, we have completed approximate 24% of our amenity and common area up rates and as we always have, we have been constantly looking to deliver these investment programs in more efficient and cost effective ways.

Slide 14 is an example of our strategic value added program. [indiscernible] is a 62-unit apartment complex in Edmonton, Alberta. At this community, we upgraded the leasing office and the lobby with a strategic investment of $30,000. Upon completion of this investment, we adjusted market rents just by $10 per month for each unit. Based on our past experience with this type of investment, we are anticipating a stabilized return well in double digits.

Let's turn over the call over to Lisa Russell. We'll update you on a development program. Lisa?

Lisa Russell

Thank Rob. Slide 15 provides an update on Brio of premium mixed use development in Calgary. We are proud to have received our occupancy permit and have taken possession of the property as of February 21. We are in the final stages of fixturing and setting up the experience center, common areas, show sweet, fitness center and amenity areas.

We plan to host a grand opening and have our first resident members move in on April 1, 2020. Our well conditional marketing of the project has been well received and we anticipate leads up to progress over the next 12 months. Our estimated stabilized yield for the project ranges from 4% to 5% with anticipated rental rates of $2.45 to $2.75 per square foot. Stabilized product of his caliber currently trade at cap rates below 4% in Calgary.

Slide 16 provides a brief update on our other active development projects. Construction at 45 railroad, which is located in Brampton, Ontario was progressing well. Underground construction is ongoing and we anticipate your project to be a great in Q3 of 2020. Estimated completion of this two tower 365 unit development remains planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Sandalwood Square in Mississauga, Ontario is our second joint venture partnership with RioCan. Our initial zoning application for a 16 and 25 stories mixed-use development was received positively and the partnership is currently working with the municipality to finalize zoning. Anticipated potential construction is time for 2021. The timing of Boardwalks current development projects are well-staggered to best balance our resources.

Our planned developments for the Peel Region provide an attractive entry into the GTA where market fundamentals remain strong, allowing Boardwalk to enter high growth under supplied markets, providing continued progress towards our long term strategic plan. Further information on each of these developments as well as our previously announced high grading acquisition and non-core sales in 2019 can be found in our appendix of this presentation.

I would now like to turn the call over to William Wong.

William Wong

Thank you Lisa. Boardwalk continues to maintain a strong financial position. Slide 17 highlights for the Boardwalks liquidity position of the end of the year defined here as cash on hand committed up financing, subsequent to December 31st plus the trust line of credit. Boardwalks were recruited the of approximately 258 million represents 9% of the trust total debt. Net of cash was 47% of December 31 reported assets base .

The next Slide. Slide 18 highlights Boardwalks mortgage maturity schedule and interest service coverage. Overall weighted average interest at the end of the year was 2.74% partially 99% of our mortgages are CMHC insured, which are backed by the government of Canada and enjoy advantageous interest rates on the renewal. Based on a rolling full quarter basis, interest rate coverage improved to 2.76 compared to 2.74 at the end of Q3 and 2.68 times at the end of 2018.

Slide 19 shows Boardwalk's mortgage program completed for the 2019 year in summarizing our upcoming mortgage maturities for 2020. In 2019 the Trust renewed approximately 519 million of mature or maturing mortgages at a weighted average interest rate of 3%, while extending the term maturity to 8 years.

In addition, Boardwalk paid off 12.6 million mortgage upon maturity. In 2020 approximately 218 million of mortgages, especially a mature with a weighted average interest rate of 2.52%. To date, we have renewed or forward-locked $41 million at a new weighted average interest rate of 2.35% for an average term of 8 years. Boardwalk have also added 23 million of our financing in the process. Per 5 and 10 years CMHC interest rates are approximately 2.3% and 2.4% respectively.

Next Slide shows Boardwalks announced distributions in the next three months. Continue with its strategy of capital allocation optimization for February, March and April record dates. Boardwalk has maintained its distribution of $8.34 per trust unit which equates to an annualized basis $1 per Trust unit.

I would now like to turn the presentation back to Sam.

Sam Kolias

Thank you William. We have entered 2020 on solid footing and well positioned to continue to deliver solid results and returns to our stakeholders by taking a similar approach as we did in the successful 2019. In addition, we are layering exciting new initiatives to further drive and improve on our product quality service and experience we are providing to all our resident members. While also delivering solid financial results for our stakeholders.

Slide 21 provides a couple of examples of this Boardwalk is proud to launch in partnership with Yahoo a new online resident member portal to all of our resident members. This new portal will provide more self service options to our residents allowing for direct online payments, online maintenance requests or real time chat feature, amenity bookings and much more. By creating more optionality in the way our residents experienced their homes. The Trust believes that further efficiency and 24/7 self service can be gained while also creating new resident friendly forms of communication.

Additionally, Boardwalks had great success in Alberta partnering and selling Boardwalk exclusively priced internet and TV services. If program began in our Alberta portfolio in Q2 of 2019 and has been strong penetration today. The Trust estimates that once fully stabilized the Trust NOI will improve by 200 to 400 basis points in Alberta.

Looking forward, the Trust is excited to begin expanding on this service across its portfolio. The core values of our foundation have always supported a focus on our environment, social responsibility and our governance. From our sustainable self-regulation since 1999 and our energy efficient use of fixtures, appliances, and building envelopes to reduce our carbon footprint and save on our energy costs.

Slide 22 provides a summary of the Boardwalk's ESG initiatives. We are proud that Boardwalk's golden foundation in which we have always operated aligned well with modern day ESG. We are excited to launch our inaugural ESG report along with our 2019 annual reports in the coming weeks.

Looking forward into 2020 on Slide 23 the trust anticipates that continued positive trend, stabilized property and ally growth. If growth is expected to be tempered by upward pressure in certain uncontrollable operating expenses such as property taxes, insurance and utilities. Boardwalk 2020 stabilized NOI growth is expected to range between 4% to 7%. FFO per unit results to range between $2.65 to $2.80 and AFFO per unit results to range between

[indiscernible] per trust unit, excluding onetime non-reoccurring retirement costs we are anticipated in the second quarter.

We are anticipated in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the trust expects to invest between $175.2 million to $194 million in capital investment in 2020. The trust reviews its financial guidance regularly and will provide updates on a quarterly basis. We're especially like to recognize both Roberto Geremia and William Wong are the 26 and 18 years of inspiring service respectfully and together building a strong foundation and well mentored team for an even brighter future, we have as a result of their significant contribution. We will forever be grateful. We wished those Rob and William health love, peace, joy and abundance in their future.

We'd now like to open the phone lines for questions, Sylvie.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And the first question will be from Brendon Abrams at Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Brendon Abrams

I'm wondering, if you could provide some guidance for property taxes for 2020 specifically in Alberta, I know there's been a few changes, in Edmonton and Calgary. I'm just wondering if, you have any color there?

James Ha

Hey, Brendon, it's James here. You're absolutely right, and as Sam pointed out you're one of the headwinds that we have coming into 2020 is uncontrollable expenses and one of those is property taxes, especially here in Alberta. So when we look at Calgary and Edmonton, the dynamic that we're seeing is increased as test values for purpose built rental combined with flat to slightly down assessments for single family homes.

The net result of that is purposeful rental is taking a bigger portion of the residential property tax pool. And that's how that dynamic is happening for both Edmonton and Calgary. When we look into Calgary, there's a second dynamic that's -- that we're going to see where we're seeing a property tax shift from City Council potentially moving more of a tax burden from commercial towards residential and that effective that we're looking at mid-to-high single digit increases in Edmonton and potentially double digit increases in Calgary.

Sadly, I mean that's one of the expense line items that we do as everybody knows, act -- reactively negotiate and work with City Council and work with the assessment departments to negotiate our assessments. But structurally in Calgary, sadly there's a potentially some significant changes that are going to have a negative impact on our property tax expenses here.

Rob Geremia

Brendon it's Robin. Just to add James point, I think he's 100% right. There's upward pressure there. We're doing our best to look at our controlled the costs, to ensure we maintain those and look at downward pressure on those as well too. So we're trying to balance off some of that. We don't know if we can do it fully, but we're sure working hard at it.

James Ha

But we really have to command our industry leaders, Calgary apartment association with all other Calgary apartment providers that are having great discussions with the City of Calgary. And there's already been some flexibility and we've already realized last increases than what originally was contemplated. And so we're very pleased with the friendly discussions we're having with our municipal, civil servants and our Calgary apartment association and all Calgary apartment providers. So we're very happy and the efforts we're all making to control or uncontrollable through friendly discussions.

Brendon Abrams

That's a very helpful, I'm just taking a look at the loss to lease calculation in the MD&A, and it looks like, Quebec and Ontario fairly significant market opportunities $9 million and $14 million respectively. I'm just wondering, if you could remind us again what your turnover is? And your portfolio for those two markets? Just to get a sense of how quickly you might be able to capture that.

Rob Geremia

It's Rob. Ontario has actually decreased our turnover. We're down to about 14% from 17% the year before and Quebec to staying about the same. So we're -- we'll able to get a little more aggressive in the Quebec market to be able and pleasant. But in both of those markets, particularly in Ontario, we've been extremely successful and getting above that line average increases. We've actually won most of the ones we went into to get decrease closed to 5% in some cases higher than Apple, you have to pay -- you have to balance it off as there is a maximum you can give every year on those a challenge. We're having to be honest as we have a lot of backlog files with the Ontario system there to be able to get approved.

But the good news is when they're approved, we were -- they understand that we are having increasing costs. We've invested capital back into our properties and they understand the expectation of getting return.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. And then just last question before I turn it over. And Sam, I don't want to get you in trouble here necessarily, but I mean we had the frontier decision by tech resources. Earlier this week, deciding not to go ahead with the project given kind of the political and regulatory uncertainty.

I just from a business owner perspective, CEO perspective, maybe just your views on the investment climate there and the sentiment in Alberta right now.

Sam Kolias

We're seeing record diversification as we have seen historically in any kind of resource, a down cycle our economy gets more diversified. Very similar to what happened in Denver and even in Texas. And so there's always a silver cloud to -- a silver lining to every cloud. And diversification is definitely one positive. We're seeing more sustainable growth as a result as well. And we've got a city, both major cities of Calgary and Edmonton much, much bigger than historically they were in the 80s. And so there's a urbanization ratchet effect that our urban economists have discovered many, many decades ago. And when a city gets to a certain size, it's experiences what's called the ratchet effect. And that's as a result why we continue to grow and we're seeing market share growth as a result of our brand diversification, where we're moving ahead and we're gaining ground in every effort that we're doing.

And so, we're all about figuring out what to do with the chips that we have to play with. And we really can't thank our team and not for the innovation. The thinking outside the box and blood, sweat and tears that we're all pouring out to deliver exceptional performance in a really, really tough economy. What happens in a better economy is pretty obvious. And when the resource sector does turn around because we continue to consume fossils and as necessary as a bridge to a more sustainable and renewable energy future. When that -- when that happens, and when further diversification kicks in, we'll see even better results and we'll be extremely well positioned with the best team and culture and brand that we've ever, ever had. And so, we're moving ahead with or without tech.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And your next question will be from Mario Saric at Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Just focusing on the guidance the 4% to 7% same-store NOI guidance. Are you able to break that down between the same-store revenue and same-store expense growth?

Rob Geremia

Historically, again, our strategy on the revenue side, Mario was 4% to 8% on renewals and new release. So, probably I argue that's fairly reasonably to say is roughly 4.5% revenue top line growth. And then again, obviously the difference coming to on the expense side? But again, we are really working hard on the controllable expense, which represent about 50% of the total expenses in place. So we are very optimistic that we're going to be able to do better than we think. But we do know and as James really highlights, there's going to be upward pressure on property taxes, utilities, not as much more upward pressure. There is going to be on the new, the carbon tax being replaced back in Alberta. So we don't see massive growth there, but there will be upward pressure and that'll get you down to roughly the range we're looking at.

Mario Saric

So still sounds like you're expecting a bit of margin expansion.

Rob Geremia

Yes, we anticipating continued margin expansion because our revenue numbers aren't going to grow fast and our expansion project.

Mario Saric

Okay. So just on the revenue numbers, I'm just trying to get a sense of your confidence in those figures like WTI is almost down 30%. I guess I haven't checked in the last minutes in terms of what's happened but down little bit this year. So does, how does the sudden drop in the oil price kind of impact your confidence or your ability to shave off the half month to a month of Incentives Per Year?

Sam Kolias

The history is really clear and a really tough economic environment. There's a real increased demand for affordable housing, and we're certainly seeing that and happen seeing that over the last several years. And so we have seen our market share growth as a result of a slight to affordability. And so we continue to experience that along with more stringent mortgage qualification rules. And we've had amazing January and February rental months.

We've rented far more rentals in the middle of [Bridget] January will, uh, have revenue effects in, in February, and we're renting way more, move out then -- move out in February, we'll chill out positive revenue numbers in March. And so we're seeing a very strong response in January and February to rentals. And we're really encouraged as a result of the rental stack that we're currently, seeing. We're very well positioned as a result, a strong seasonal spring. That's typical. And we're seeing our occupancy rise, in the middle of winter, which is a reflection of the, again, phenomenal performance that our team, again, we can't thank our team enough for the innovation and the blood, sweat and tears and, and the value-add repositioning and the brand diversification.

And we've got a lot of choices and we can compete with everybody in the marketplace, especially with a brand new product too that we've introduced with our Brio, and our partner RioCan in the Northwest really exciting, brand new product a very unique product larger unit sizes. And it's a lot different than the brand new product that was recently introduced in that area. And so we're already having great response from that. And renting is back in because of the flexibility that consumers need because of the uncertainty the last thing that an uncertain individual needs is a fixed mortgage and location that's very expensive to move if there is a changing in job. And that's still a big reason why we're doing so well and gaining market share in this marketplace.

New migrants as well, Mario, are another big source of new renters. When a new Albertans or Canadian comes in they typically rent. And so we're seeing good response and demand from migrants and we're working very close with the communities that are welcoming new Albertans and Canadians, to be on top of their list as to where to live.

Mario Saric

Okay. You're 4% to 8%, given kind of a commentary on the brand and the evolution of a brand and stealing market share because of it that 4% to 8%. What was your kind of estimate of what you expected the market, the overall market to do?

Sam Kolias

What in God, we trust everybody else bring data, Pat map or.com, it's pretty well flat. The data and CMHC pretty well slatted to slightly positive. So we're way ahead by 100 of basis points on the market. And what great service, product, quality and experience always win. Always. It's a timeless proven strategy for every business.

Mario Saric

My last question just pertains to Slide 21 of the deck and the [Telus] relationship in terms of incremental revenue coming from Internet TV venture. The 200 basis points to 400 basis points of incremental NOI. Is that are you saying that as on top of the total Alberta NOI delivered in 2019, like the $170 million effectively are you saying the upside potential was a 2% to 4% of the $170 million over time? And how much of that, if so, how much of that would be baked into your 2020 guidance?

James Ha

Hey, Mario, it's James here. That's correct. So we've -- as you saw on the Slide, we actually started this program back in March of 2019 and we've had fantastic success with it. So we've seen some of the benefits of within 2019. Obviously once we get to March, April, we would've had a full year of turning all of our residents onto the program. On the $170 million year I'll say, right to 200 basis points to 400 basis points swing, as a result of our program onto that $170 million. Now we expect that to be fully stabilized for 2021.

Mario Saric

Sorry, for 2021.

James Ha

Correct. There is some benefit here in 2020, like we on the lower end of that range. But once we get into 2021, we can be or strive to meet the top end of that 200 basis points to 400 basis points range for Alberta NOI.

Mario Saric

That's great. Thank you. And I just wanted to take the opportunities to wish Rob and William their next stage.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And at this time, Mr. Ha, we have no other questions. So I would like to turn the call back to you, sir.

James Ha

We would like to end this call by thanking our amazing team, loyal residents and all our stakeholders. We are pleased with the improving rental market fundamentals, the exceptional value we continue to provide our residents, our investors, and for the continued great service from our team. We would again like to thank both Roberto Geremia and William Wong for their invaluable contribution where we will forever be grateful. Thank you again everyone for joining us this morning and god bless.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time we do ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have yourselves a great weekend.