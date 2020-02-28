Carvana: Cash Bleeding Continues

One of the more intriguing names to watch over the past year or so has been online car retailer Carvana (CVNA). While the name has continued to show explosive revenue growth over time, losses have piled up and cash burn has accelerated. On Wednesday, the company announced its Q4 2019 results, with the main takeaway being that investors should expect another capital raise.

(Source: Q4 shareholder letter, seen here)

As the shareholder letter detailed, Q4 revenues were up about 88% to $1.1 billion, which was in-line with street estimates. This finished off a year where the top line more than doubled to $3.94 billion. Carvana has yet to achieve scale, however, and that meant the bottom line isn't looking good. On a non-GAAP basis, the $0.79 per share loss missed street estimates by 13 cents. For the year, the company lost $2.29 per share on that adjusted basis, nearly double what the street was looking for at this time last year.

The street has increased its loss forecast over time because Carvana's operating expenses continue to outpace its gross profits. Throw in soaring interest costs from the rising debt pile, and the Q4 GAAP loss of $41.1 million nearly doubled the loss of $22.4 million from the year ago period. The per share numbers look better only because of substantial dilution spreading out the larger loss over more shares.

The biggest issue right now isn't just those ever increasing losses, even when most of them come from non-controlling interests. To achieve its massive revenue growth, Carvana needs a lot of capital, primarily to increase its facilities and inventory base as it expands across the US. As the graphic below shows, that has resulted in major cash burn in recent years.

(Source: shareholder letter linked above, page 21 contains full details)

In Q4 alone, the cash used in operating activities was more than $322 million, and capital expenditures were another $79 million. The company likely cannot exist forever with this trend in cash flow, and if it does it will mean substantial dilution and debt moving forward. Between equity sales, stock-based compensation, and Class B share conversions, the Class A outstanding share count surged from 41.2 million to 50.5 million in 2019. The company's net debt position has soared as seen in the chart below.

(Data sourced from quarterly earnings reports, seen here)

With US interest rates falling in recent weeks, you might think that the best way to raise money right now would be to issue more debt. While Carvana might get a decent interest rate, I'm not sure management wants to pile more debt onto the balance sheet. With a market cap of nearly $15 billion even after the 11% fall in the after-hours session, selling more shares might be the best way to go. It's not a matter of if the company will need more capital, it's just a matter of how soon.

One other reason why bears were celebrating this report Wednesday afternoon was likely 2020 guidance. Management is calling for revenues in a range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion for this year, well below the more than $6 billion the street was looking for. However, I'm not entirely worried just yet, because guidance has often been conservative. The original 2019 forecast called for revenues of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion, and the company almost got to $4 billion for the year. Unless we get some dramatic economic slowdown, it would not surprise me if the company beats its original revenue guidance when we get full year results a year from now.

In the end, the Q4 report from Carvana continued the recent trend. Revenue growth was spectacular, but losses increased, and cash burn soared. At some point, the company is going to need to cut back on its operating expenses and investments. It needs to get the bottom line moving in the right direction, and it can't burn hundreds of millions of dollars every quarter. We're likely to see another capital raise soon, which could add to some of the selling we saw in the after-hours session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.