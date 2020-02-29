Natural Gas: Fundamental Balances Suggest Higher Prices But Market Fixated On Bearish Weather

On a technical level, the current breakdown also leaves open the very possibility that natural gas would retest the 2016 lows of $1.6/MMBtu. Given the market's persistent bearish momentum, we would rather wait for the shakeout to happen before going long on our fundamental value calculation.

So while our fundamental value calculation shows a fair value of $2.3+ (at least for summer contracts), we are not going long just yet.

With the exception of GFS-ENS turning more bearish, ECMWF-EPS was mostly flat during the last 24 hours.

Natural Gas Daily!

For the week ending 2/28, we have a storage draw of -115 Bcf. This would be compared to -107 Bcf for the five-year average and -149 Bcf last year.

EOS is now projected at 1.87 Tcf.

Fundamental Balances Suggest Higher Prices But Market Fixated On Bearish Weather

With the exception of GFS-ENS turning more bearish, ECMWF-EPS was mostly flat over the last 24 hours. The sell-off we saw today took natural gas prices down close to the lows we saw back in 2016.

Without a bullish weather forecast, it's going to be hard for natural gas prices to stage a rally. This is especially in the case of the bearish 15-day outlook.

Source: WeatherModels.com

While the fundamental balances continue to tighten as we have previously suggested, the market in the short term will remain fixated on the incoming bearish weather. And despite the incoming bearish weather pattern, fundamental supply-demand is undersupplied by ~1.53 Bcf/d.

(Note: 2019 was undersupplied because of bullish weather projections.)

A big reason for this is that the control member in the ECMWF-EPS continues to be very bearish relative to the mean for the middle of March. Given the pattern set-up, it's likely that the warm spell could continue over the weekend leaving the market very helpless to the bears.

So for now, it's the sidelines for us. Bearish weather and concerns over demand destruction continue to grip the market, but a good long opportunity set-up is presenting itself.

