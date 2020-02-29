Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) CEO Armin Martens on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Armin Martens - President and CEO

Jim Green - CFO

Kim Riley - EVP of Investments

Jackie Koenig - SVP of Accounting

Phil Martens - EVP of U. S. Operations

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Jenny Ma - BMO

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Armin Martens

Thank you. Good day, everyone. And welcome to our Q4 year-end conference call, happy Friday to us all. Again, my name is Armin Martens, President and CEO of Artis REIT. With me on this call is Jim Green, our CFO; Kim Riley, EVP of Investments; Jackie Koenig, SVP of Accounting; and Phil Martens is joining us as well EVP of U.S. Operations. So again thanks for joining us and we will start off as always, I'll ask Jim Green to review our financial highlights, and then I'll wrap up with some commentary as well. And then we'll open the lines for questions. So go ahead, Jim.

Jim Green

Thanks, Armin, and good afternoon, everyone. So going back to our third quarter earnings press release in November of 2018 now it seems like it was a long time ago, but it's been a very time since. So we've announced a series of new initiatives at that time for the REIT and we're now over one year into that plan, and it's been a very busy time executing on the strategy.

The impact of executing that strategy continues to impact our metrics and will for a few quarters yet to come, and we are nearing the end of it but we have some more assets yet to sell. We look forward to the continuation of the strategy in future quarters as the next steps will consists mainly of asset sales with the proceeds used for debt reduction and that should demonstrate continued improvement in our balance sheet metrics.

Artis is a diversified commercial REIT office, retail and industrial, we have assets in five Canadian provinces and six U. S. states. Based on the Q4 NOI, it was 52.3% weighted in Canada and 47.7% in the United States. And as the majority of future assets sales will likely be in Canada, we expect this ratio to continue to move such that greater than 50% of our assets will be in the United States. On an asset class basis we’re 48.6% weighted in office, 17.9% weighted in retail and 33.5% weighted in industrial.

Artis continues to be active in both new developments and redevelopment of our existing properties. We have at the year-end roughly $103 million invested in projects currently under development. During the quarter, we invested a further $15 million roughly into the development projects and transferred one property completed at the value of about, $42 million from under-development to completed properties.

As detailed in the MD&A, we have several new development projects that remain underway, including a new mixed use residential tower at 300 Main Street in Winnipeg, new industrial space in Houston and a small retail development as additional density in one of our retail sites in Winnipeg. Also detailed in the MD&A, we have several development projects in the pipeline and the planning stages for construction has not yet actively started, and these projects are progressing well through the development stages.

We've been actively marketing our Calgary office properties with the goal of selling into the market at the best prices we can achieve in the current gathering market. And pro forma the Q1 2020 dispositions that have now closed the sector is down to a very small ballpark 2.1% of our total portfolio NOI. Disposing of assets in the Calgary market today has caused some write downs in value. However, we feel it's still the right decision as we think the Calgary market will require several more years to recover and stabilize before it sees growth again.

We've been able to maintain our balance sheet with debt improving slightly from 52.6% last quarter to 52.3% this quarter, so small change but moving in the right direction. Despite incurring a fair value loss this quarter, largely by the sale of those Calgary office properties and also a foreign exchange loss, both of which affected our GBV. Debt to GBV is up a bit from 15.6% at December of last year and the main driver of the increase in debt to GBV has been the timing of purchases for the prime unit buybacks as the asset sales, which will continue to happen in future quarters. We continue to target a range of 45% to 48% for debt to GBV over time.

Our EBITDA interest average also remains healthy despite carrying a bit higher debt at the current time and with debt to GBV improving slightly this quarter, we also achieved an improvement in the debt to EBITDA ratio as well. We're pleased to see that trending in the right direction. Despite the dilutive effect of asset sales, the unit buyback program combined with good same property growth and completion of some of our development property is having a positive effect. And FFO came in at $0.37 this quarter, up from $0.34 last quarter and up from $0.33 in the comparative quarter last year. AFFO for the quarter was $0.25, up a penny from the same quarter last year. The payout ratios for the year are very conservative 38.3% of FFO and 51.4% of AFFO.

So just coming back to those initiatives for a moment on November 1st, the series of initiatives announced included increasing unit values by increasing NAV and continuing to focus on the quality of the portfolio. The distribution was reset at that time to $0.54 annually, resulting in a very conservative payout ratio and freeing up cash to fund our development pipeline. Plan also included noncore asset sales of between $800 million to $1 billion and this process is well underway.

We've completed and closed on $603 million of sales at December 31st and have closed the $118 million subsequent to the quarter end. We have a further $22 million under unconditional contract set to close in February. Basket of properties has listed as held for sale at December 31st was $222 million, including the properties just mentioned as closed and some furthers that are in various stages of sale with some under conditional contract. We anticipate most of these will sell over the next two to maybe three quarters.

Initiatives also included using a portion of the sales proceeds to buy back our units under our NCIB and we accelerated this progress -- portion of the plan by starting immediately after the announcement in November in advance of asset sales and from last November to December 31st, we’ve purchased almost 16 million units at cost of just over $173 million. We used our line of credit to fund these purchases and plan on repaying the line as assets are sold.

In addition to the NCIB purchases, we redeemed the maturing series of our preferred equity at a cost of $78.4 million. If you include the redemption of preferred equity with the common equity, we basically met our target for equity redemption. Proceeds of asset sales will be focused on debt reduction in the near term. However, we have made our NCIB and we are in a position to purchase further equity if circumstances are favorable for that. In our opinion, the plan is on track and ahead of schedule.

Touching just for a minute on a couple of operational numbers, and then I'll pass it back to Arman. So fair value of the investment properties on the balance sheet pack for a value this quarter was a net adjustment of approximately $20 million we did report some further games on our industrial properties. However there’s also some reductions needed to get to the net realizable value in today's market of the Calgary office properties.

We remain very comfortable with our debt to GBV ratio, and starting to show improvements as we continue to sell properties and we expect this to continue into future quarters, still dealing with the temporary effect of these in line of credit to fund our NCIB until such time as purchases are received from asset sales and we also use the line of credit to redeem the Series D preferred units also planning to repay that on asset sales. We've been gradually paying mortgages and reducing our secured debt to GBV. So as of December 31st our unencumbered property portfolio was valued at 1.96 billion.

On the financing side, we have $700 million unsecured revolving credit facility at a syndicate of lenders and two non revolving credit facilities in the aggregate amount of $300 million. Both of the non revolving facilities are growing in full and we placed swaps to fix the interest rates on most facilities as we expect they’ll outstanding for the full term.

Touching briefly on same property, it is a great year and quarter for same property results. So for the quarter, our results were a positive 3.2% this quarter in functional currencies. And when we factor in some foreign exchange gains, it was a positive 3.3% in Canadian. We also presented a stabilized same property calculation, which eliminates both the properties planned for disposition, as well as the Calgary office sector. And on this basis, we had growth of 4.4% in functional currency and it was the same number of 4.4% once FX was factored in.

And our industrial segment continues to show the strongest performance in both countries with 9.4% growth this quarter in Canada and 6.3% growth in the U. S. This now represents six consecutive quarters of positive same property growth for us, and we're pleased to see that progress.

Touching on the net asset value, as we report our investment properties at fair value, we can calculate a net asset value per cost unit just simply using our equity on our balance sheet less the equity held by the preferred unit holders and divided by the number of common units outstanding at the end of the quarter. If you do that math, the net asset value of the trust unit is 1,556, only coming from 1,555 at the start of the year since interesting to see only a one penny change, but there were a lot of moving parts. Foreign exchange for the year contributed negative impact on net asset value of $0.44 and the fair value loss was a further $0.45. Offsetting that is a gain of roughly $0.40 due to our NCIB purchases and the remaining gain from the fact that our income excluding fair value and foreign exchange was in excess of our distributions and also contributed to net growth in NAV.

So Artis ended the quarter with roughly $51 million cash on hand and $112 million undrawn on our line of credit, and we've got several subsequent events detailed in our notes to the statements, which we believe continue to reflect our strategy of intelligent recycling of capital. We plan to continue our focus on a strong balance sheet and the overall quality of our portfolio. And that completes my financial review. We feel the initiatives announced in November of 2018 will make Artis a better and stronger REIT. And we look forward to demonstrating that in future quarters. I'll pass it back to Armin for a little more.

Armin Martens

Thanks Jim, and also additional commentary from me. Again, focus on balance we feel has done very well this year over last year, totaling in total return to investors of about 35%. We’ve made good progress on all fronts and delivered strong performance metrics to our unit holders. So as we've printed out as Jim mentioned, six consecutive quarters of same-property NOI growth, our weighted average rental increases are healthy, our FFO per unit are all solid numbers of growth and growing well.

Our debt metrics improved just a little bit quarter-over-quarter. Looking ahead, given our very conservative payout ratio and the progress we've made on our strategic initiatives, debt reduction will be a top priority for us. We do feel that by the end of this year we can bring it down to 45% to 47% of our book value. And that should be well received by the investment community. Again, you recall some key strategic initiatives we announced over a year ago and of course, we made very good progress on all fronts. Distribution continues to be ultra-low and conservative on both specialties time frame versus maybe for a lot of reasons there are, therefore, a lot of reasons to take a hard look at Artis given our ability to payout ratio.

Again, buyback program went very well. Our property disposition program of course went very well and continues and it has been business as usual. We announced $800 million to $1 billion of dispositions and we're not there yet and we've completed 759 on time and on price to correspond with our IFRS NAV of $15.30. They're a good number which compare very well to our unit price. And we're talking about our assets that are tough to sale. I mean the easier -- the low hanging fruit is still ahead of us. So I think we continue to demonstrate very good value as we progress with our disposition program.

It's important to note of course that our financial metrics improved so as our portfolio properties and it's about real estate. We're reducing our office and retail, increasing our ownership of industrial properties, also reducing the number of secondary markets win with diversifying, if you will. Our Calgary office exposure is consistently shrinking, it will be 2% at the end of Q1 and by the end of this year it'll be down to zero. Our remaining retail investments will be open air service sector properties in Western Canada only, which we feel is a very good focus for us.

Our overall portfolio is performing well and our industrial development pipeline is on track to deliver excellent results also, we would like you to look at our MD&A investor presentations for more color there. So looking ahead, we'll continue to work hard to keep our buildings while screening the rents up to markets and consistently streamline and improving our portfolio of real estate. To be clear, the integrity of our balance sheet, our earnings growth, implementing our strategic initiatives continues to be of utmost importance to us. So that's our report for this quarter and year. We're pleased with the results and the progress we are making on all fronts. And I’ll now ask the moderator to take over your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question just on the, I guess there's $100 million or so left to held for sale on the balance sheet. Would that, will that effectively, once you guys sell a lot effectively and the asset disposition program?

Armin Martens

It'll end the, what was announced under the strategic initiatives. But over the years, we have consistently sold anywhere from $200 million to as much as $400 million of assets per year and recycled the capital, that plan would probably continue. Yes, there is more recycling to be done, to be honest, and it could be and at that point in time the board will take a good look and see what the next step is, it could be we'll double down on our strategic initiatives. It could be we'll discontinue as we have in the past, recycle between say $200 million of properties and improving our portfolio that way.

Jonathan Kelcher

But I'm assuming that would entail either buying or like if you're going to sell $200 million to $300 million, you'd be looking to put that into either development or new acquisitions?

Armin Martens

So primarily debt reduction, we've got to get our debt down that’s -- we can promise much higher price multiple when we do that, and it would get that debt down to 45% and then selectively growing and we would be growing in the industrial sectors primarily.

Jonathan Kelcher

How high a percentage would you like to, are you -- like industrial is around 30 right now? How high would you want to get that?

Armin Martens

At least up to 40, and after 40 we'll take a second look and may be get it up to 50.

Jonathan Kelcher

So sounds like what you guys did when you went into the U. S.

Armin Martens

Well, the opportunities are here. We’re actually acquiring additional development site, investment development sites right now in Phoenix and existing and making bids in office, which expected to grow and go after development pipeline. We're still achieving 7% unlevered yields, and we’re building the buildings, we're planning them all, we’re building them, we are leasing up and delivering great value for our unitholders.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just one little modeling question, the G&A was -- it came in pretty good in Q4. What would be a good run rate for G&A for 2020?

Armin Martens

That's always a bit of a tough one to project. I guess if you take out the swings that can be created by the unit based competition, fair value number and in particular the special committee whatever they choose to spend, and I would say that we’d be running in the $2.5 million to $3 million a quarter range.

The next question comes from Matt Logan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Logan

Armin, on your comments you mentioned that you're targeting 45% to 48% debt to GBV. Did you say that was by the end of 2020?

Armin Martens

Yes, I did.

Matt Logan

And so could you help us reconcile that figure with your comments for $100 million of disposition, because by my back of the math you’d probably do $300 million to $400 million to hit that target?

Armin Martens

Yes, I think you heard me also mention that, traditionally we do $200 million to $300 million a year as well anyways, so that's what I was talking. And so that’s in our plan and then you should expect us to do what we've done in the past another $200 million to $300 million [Multiple Speakers] to get to the 45% is about a further almost $600 million of asset sales.

Matt Logan

And so the $600 million of asset sales will be just kind of what you've gotten held for sale today, plus what you see as normal course dispositions, but without the acquisitions?

Armin Martens

Yes, that would be over the next two years, let's say I think we can hit that.

Matt Logan

And maybe just changing gears here a little bit, your Calgary office exposure is down to just 2%. With that portion of your portfolio effectively in the rearview mirror, do you think negative fair value marks are also thing of the past?

Armin Martens

Yes, we're stabilizing in terms of our NOI very nicely and in terms of our NAV.

Matt Logan

And on the NOI, it seems like the organic growth is trending ahead of your 2% to 3% guidance. Do you see any chance that that might actually come in better than that number in 2020?

Armin Martens

Yes, we're optimistic and we're reluctant to the guidance in the past, so we also make sure that we can beat.

Matt Logan

And would that be driven by the office portfolio, given there's maybe a little more occupancy upside in that segment of the business?

Armin Martens

Industrial will still continue to lead and our retail, we'll do better this year than last year.

Matt Logan

And maybe last one from me in terms of just modeling question. Can you just give us any color on the interest income this quarter?

Armin Martens

So we carried a vendor take back mortgage on the sale of corporate premium, as well as a smaller vendor take back on the bill of 850, so that's contributing to the extra interest income.

Matt Logan

So should we expect that to be recurring next quarter?

Armin Martens

Yes, it's really a term on the PCB.

Thank you. The next question is from Jenny Ma from BMO. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

So I know the Calgary office segment is largely behind you, but I just wanted to get some color on how we should look at valuation. In terms of the Calgary assets you sold, it looks like the cap rate came in at about 9% to 10%. But could you talk to us about the occupancy and the term that's remaining in there and maybe how pricing was determined? Was it still based on in-place cash flow, or was it more on a price per square foot basis?

Armin Martens

You're talking about the TransAlta building or is it…

Jenny Ma

I'm talking about the one that you guys did subsequent to year-end actually, for January, the recent one?

Armin Martens

Yes, I mean they’re behind us. The TransAlta building is the one that, I think that was almost is 100% occupied at three years left to lease to shade under two years. They had already given us written notice that they're leaving. I think they're moving very shortly into another building. And so we just did the math and the sensitivity analysis and we look at the present value of their lease, we look at the value of that empty building, how long would it take for us to lease it up, the costs involved, the IRR, and we just came to conclusion that the price is so that that was the right price. And meanwhile on a short term basis, it's a high cap rate we can certainly know that's too bad that that tenant was leaving anyway, and we were going to experience some pain. We've got the best time to crystallize a value it would be right now and so that's what we do.

Jenny Ma

And can you just give us some general color on how investors are approaching valuation in Calgary office? Like I said earlier, is it really looking at the free cash flow or is it on a price per square foot basis?

Armin Martens

In this case it was a combination, I mean there’s some carrying income, the carry went from there. We get paid while we wait, while we plan to redevelop and lease it. And I'm hoping the buyer has a lot of success there. They had a strategy to lease it to that company and not others. But generally it's a price per square foot for sure, nine out of 10 times and they're looking then at the leasing cost and how long it takes to lease, not just the cost to buy and the IRs and the cost per square foot I’d say come down in Calgary in the last year-after-year quarter-after-quarter they haven't gone up. I don't think we've seen a bottom yet in terms of valuations. In that sense, we’re satisfied we've done the right thing and basically getting out of the Calgary office market.

Jenny Ma

Turning to industrial, I know you've mentioned in past quarter conference call that you've gotten a lot of unsolicited inbound interest on industrial, just given markets this week aside, just given the strength of the demand for industrial assets and versus your desire to grow that asset class. I'm just wondering for a good portion of industrial assets, is there a price that you would be willing to sell it at, or are you more committed to expanding the strategy that you'd want to hang onto all of it?

Armin Martens

Well, it becomes a question of how much it means on the table, 28% percent growth right now, if we bring it down to 4% or 5% and you look at our portfolio of 1.8 [billion], it goes up to about 2.3 million in the five year period, creating NAV increasing the assets, $3 per unit that's just our industrial portfolio, if you just manage it optimally and grow in a conservative manner in the next two years and building more industrial and then in the next five years rather. So then what's that growth that you like give all that away now, let's move to today what’s the present value of that. So I don't know if somebody gave us a four cap of all of our industrial, I guess we'd look at but let’s say next five and all the industrial, we’re going to say well we can do a lot better by holding and managing ourselves that we'll give you a better view on our retail if you want retail.

Jenny Ma

And what has the volume of inbound calls been about the same, or more or less for industrial?

Armin Martens

Yes, it's always yes. I mean we can sell our industrial before dinner time tonight, any night, anytime of the week right. It's always there. But if we were really interested in selling just the industrial that would be based on global marketing process there. I’d just say we have conservatively about [$1.8 billion] of industrial right now, and that's a good turnkey portfolio. It's a great as we all diversified portfolio, in terms of mix in building type and it's an ideal portfolio for anybody, so we're not entertaining it right now.

Jenny Ma

And then lastly, do you have any update on any conversations you've had with the strategic review committee, anything you can share with us?

Armin Martens

So that's a fair question and we have scripted answers for you. So again none of us on the management team are on this members of the special committee nor are we spokespeople for the special committee. You can see by our financial statements that they're busy and they're working in order to hire advisors, and that’s the share, they're being productive and efficient as possible, and that as soon as they have something material to announce we’d be doing that. Otherwise, I can't say anything…

Jenny Ma

I think previously, you had mentioned a time line sort of midyear. Is that still the case?

Armin Martens

I'm not officially -- I can't officially predict anything, but they started last year. And I think the best benchmark you have is to look at industry practice that other special committees have done for 20 weeks and how long it takes, and you can use that as a guideline. But they’ve got started last year in August and I think there's every good reason for investors to be patient and optimistic.

The next question is from Mike Markidis from Desjardins.

Mike Markidis

Just on the tower business center, I guess the industrial property that came on stream in the fourth quarter. Jim, do you have a sense of when like was it a full quarter contribution for the space that came online, or was it back end loaded?

Jim Green

So tower was -- it's two building portfolio, one's a hundred percent leased, the other one is not leased yet. But the first building did come on stream I think it was for the whole entire quarter, for the fourth quarter, October.

Mike Markidis

So there's two buildings that are leased, one came on stream and then the second…

Jim Green

Two building portfolio, one is leased and then the building leased came on stream…

Kim Riley

So Tempur Sealy took the whole of the first building of 289,000 square feet, October 1. And the second building is completed but it is vacant and we are getting very good traction for our lease activity. So we hope to have that leased up this year.

Mike Markidis

And then -- so beyond that, I mean in terms of your plan to keep growing the industrial portfolio, I guess first question would be I was just looking at your developments that you have underway right now. You still got a little bit of space left at Park 895 that you could do, but there isn't anything else active. So should we be expecting some more activities to percolate as the year goes on?

Armin Martens

Yes, so we just got to think the rest of tower leasing up. But you're right, we just bought another 40 acres adjacent to Park Lucero here in Phoenix, and it was 37%. And so we've got plans to do about 400,000 square feet of industrial -- 500,000 square feet. It blends in very well, its good efficiency for our Park Lucero. So we've got that coming up and we'll get that ramped up this year, at least the commencement of it will get mobilized and then we’re bidding on properties in other markets there, such as Minneapolis as well. We're a little bit behind and we’re careful with new investments and new developments. We don't kind of overdevelop, we can’t under develop, because we’re also working on paying down our debt.

Mike Markidis

And then is your future growth in industrial all planned for us and all planned through development, or are you contemplating acquisitions as well?

Armin Martens

And at that point as we get down and go to ramp up our development pipeline, right now we're focusing on the U. S., Canada selectively. The barriers to entry high and the IRRs are pretty low in Canada, but we're doing very well with our development pipeline. And as we pay down our debt, we expect to ramp that up to even more and grow it more.

Mike Markidis

Just thinking about, obviously, you can't give an update in terms of what the strategic committee is doing. But as management group have you given any thought to, in the event that -- well, I guess as part of the strategic review, you must be proposing one alternative at least, which is course of action if this company is not sold. Would that be correct?

Armin Martens

That's always a consideration, that's definitely a strategic consideration.

Mike Markidis

So on that, are you able to discuss what your ideas are in the event that it doesn't result in the sale with how are you achieving -- you put out a plan that you've executed quite well on, the market arguably hasn't necessarily given any credit for it or not the credit you'd want to see. So with that in mind, how does that change or how does that impact your thoughts for the -- I won't call it status quo for the going concern plan if in the event there's no sale transaction?

Armin Martens

So I mean if anything material would have to be approved by the board before we discuss it. But of course the path that we're on now is to is to shrink office selectively, shrink retail selectively and to grow industrial and of course -- and as we dispose it just to pay down debt, fix the balance sheet and then once that is stabilized, we can ramp up growing our industrial. And so I think that gives you a good perspective, I couldn't say much more than that.

Mike Markidis

And then just last one for me before I turn it back, just in terms of the sales, obviously, you've got assets for sale the hundred or so million, I can’t remember the exact number. There’s another hundred or so million left to go but another sort of 600-ish, I think was the number to get down to your planned debt target and I know you're talking about Canada. So can you give us a flavor in terms of what assets would be included in that other 600? Is it specific markets or regions? I mean, sounds like industrial isn't one that you want to look at, but is it specific cities, is it specific -- is it retail versus office given the sense of what you got planned?

Armin Martens

It would be more office I mean as you heard me mention, we want to shrink that down to zero but there'd be more office. And to give kind of city but primarily in Canada and more office and then more retail on both case on a select basis. And when we get to that point we’ll probably identify the properties quite clearly and then we'll get to that at Q1.

Armin Martens

All right. Well, thank you again everyone and Happy Friday to us all, you all and have a good weekend. crying shame about what the markets are doing but there’s life, I'm sure we will all come out of this just as well. So thanks again for your interest and keep saying good things about us and keep showing interest in Artis REIT. And everyone have a good weekend. Talk to you soon.

