Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) CEO Mark Kenney on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Kenney

Thanks, David. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Scott Cryer, our Chief Financial Officer, is also on the call today. 2019 was another significant year of accomplishment for CAPREIT. We achieve record portfolio growth. We generated record operating and financial results. We delivered strong and accretive growth for unit holders and all while maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in our business. These accomplishments point to the continued growth and strong performance going forward. Let's look at some of our accomplishments for the year.

Looking at our three operating platforms, Canada, Ireland and the Netherlands, we see on Slide 4 that all achieved record operating and financial performance in 2019. We continue to increase our size and scale in each market, generate solid growth in our key financial benchmarks. barely demands demand for quality rental accommodation remains strong in all our chosen markets, and we believe these solid fundamentals will continue going forward.

Our presence in the Netherlands continues to drive value for unit holders, as shown on Slide 5. By the end of 2019, we sold all of our Netherlands properties to ERES through our pipeline agreement, generating a stable and growing base of fee revenues from our asset and property management services.

CAPREIT now owns 66% of the ERES, fully aligning our interest with all ERES unit holders. For the year ended December 31, 2019, we earned $56.2 million in NOI from the properties in Europe. ERES has strong presence in the vibrant Netherlands market, further diversifies our business and provide the opportunity for additional growth going forward.

We also continue to be pleased with our performance in Ireland as you can see on Slide 6. Asset and property management fees for the year ended December 31, 2019, increased more than 10% to $8 million, driven by acquisitions, and NAV appreciation.

We expect our fee revenue will increase as IRES continues to grow its portfolio. IRES also completed a successful equity raise in 2019, through which we increased our ownership position in IRES to 18.3%. This retained interest continues to generate a solid stream of dividend income, amounting to $7.3 million in 2019.

Turning to Slide 7, CAPREIT regenerated record portfolio growth in 2019, further increasing the size and scale and diversification of our portfolio through accretive acquisitions. During the year, we acquired 9,240 residential suites and MHC sites in Canada and the Netherlands, totaling approximately $1.4 billion.

These acquisitions have strengthened our market presence and are driving further economies of scale and operating synergies through our experienced and proven property management teams. We also sold 2,710 of our Netherlands suites to ERES. As of year-end, all our Netherlands properties were owned by ERES. Looking ahead, we continue to evaluate further accretive growth opportunities both in Canada and in Europe.

Turning to Slide 8, we significantly expanded our presence in the manufactured home community business. We are now Canada's second largest owner and operator of MHC properties with the acquisition of over 5,180 sites across Canada in the first half of 2019. Our MHC portfolio now represents approximately 19% of the total portfolio by suite and site count and 6.2% of our total NOI in 2019.

We really like the MHC business. Revenues are highly stable which residents owning their homes, capital requirements and maintenance needs are significantly reduced. MHC properties also provide another level of diversification within our portfolio. From a geographic standpoint, they enable us to have a presence and smaller markets we wouldn't normally enter.

Finally, they allow for greater operational efficiency, as we are able to leverage the same platforms that people used across our other properties. We are also investigating the opportunity to sell manufactured homes to current and new residents in MHC properties. This will generate further potential growth in our MHC business. Looking ahead, we believe the strong market presence will generate solid, stable and growing returns for our unit holders over the long-term.

Moving to Slide 9, we also continue to modernize our asset base by targeting the purchase of more modern recently built and brand new properties in key growth markets. These new build properties generate better and higher rents, attract stronger residents, require much less ongoing maintenance and capital spending and strengthen the overall long-term diversification of our portfolio.

As an example, during the year, we completed the purchase of a one-third interesting King's Club in downtown Toronto. This brand new luxury property is situated in the trendy part of Toronto, containing 3 residential towers 506 suites in total. The property also contains commercial retail and office space. Suites range across a number of sizes, with some designed for families. Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on purchasing newer recently constructed properties that further strengthen our asset base and reduce the average age of our portfolio.

Turning to Slide 11, you can see our proven property management programs continue to drive strong operating performance in 2019. Occupancies remained at effectively full levels in both the residential and MHC segments of our business while net average monthly rents continue to rise, driven by solid increases on turnovers and renewals. Our track record of organic growth also continues the same property NOI, up 4.9% for the year with strong growth in our NOI margins.

Looking ahead, we are confident that solid operating performance will continue going forward. Driving this growth is our continuing ability to increase our average monthly rents in all of our markets. As you can see on Slide 11, we are seeing solid increases in monthly rent on both turnover and renewals in Canada, the Netherlands and then our investment in IRES rate in Ireland. Overall, the strong fundamentals and demand in all of our markets resulted in an overall 4.1% increase in our total stabilized net average monthly rent as of December 31, 2019.

Our diversification also allows us to capitalize on the attractive spread to end cap rates and interest rates in our markets as you can see on Slide 12. The spreads in the Netherlands in IRES are particularly attractive at roughly 2.4% and 3% respectively, and we don't believe we will see any major negative change in these spreads for the foreseeable future. Our fourth quarter results demonstrated the significant growth we're generating in our operating and financial performance, as shown on Slide 13.

Revenues were up over 16% over the same quarter last year, driven by the positive contribution from our acquisition, increased monthly average rents, and continuing high occupancies. NOI rose almost 21% with NFFO up a significant 25%. We also generated another quarter of strong organic growth with same property NOI up 5.7%.

In addition, our growth continued to be creative as NFFO per unit was up 11.2% despite the 12.4% increase in the weighted average number of units and standing resulting from three bought deal equity offerings we completed during the year. Significant accomplishments we achieved in 2019, combined with the continuing strong market fundamentals in the residential rental business growth record financial performance for the year.

As shown on Slide 14, revenues were up 13% driven by the contributions from our portfolio, continuing near full occupancies and increased monthly rent. This revenue increase generated a 15.3% increase in NOI, which in turn drove a 17.2% increase in our NFFO. Again, our growth was accretive as NFFO per unit rose 5.7% despite almost 11% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding. Looking ahead, we are confident that strong performance will continue.

I'll now turn things over to Scott for his financial review.

Scott Cryer

Thanks Mark. Turning to our balance sheet on Slide 15, we continue to maintain a strong and flexible financial position. With conservative leverage, strong coverage ratios, and historically low interest costs on mortgage portfolio. Debt to GBV strengthened to 35% at year-end providing the financial resources and flexibility to continue our track record of strong portfolio growth. If we adjusted for the proportionate consolidation of IRES and the $450 million of cash on our balance sheet, our leverage is approaching under 33%.

Our mortgage portfolio remains well balanced as shown on Slide 17. Looking ahead, our ability to top up renewal mortgages through 2034 will provide significant liquidity to fund our acquisitions and development pipeline. In 2020, we have 308 million in mortgages maturing with an average interest rate of 2.7%. Expected mortgage renewals and re-financings for 2020 are between 480 million to 530 million, excluding finance on acquisitions.

We are looking at additional debt strategies to lower all in financing costs, increase the weighted average term of the portfolio and maximize top-up. With recent drop in GoC rates we have seen 10-year financing costs drop back below at 2.5% range, creating a tailwind for continuing lower interest costs. Our most recent deal was at 2.07% for a 7-year term.

On the liquidity front, Slide 18 demonstrates that we will make well positioned to continue our growth program. To fund our growth in 2019, we completed 3 successful bonds field offerings, raising a total of 1.1 billion in funds, including the over allotment options. As at December 31, 2019, we had approximately 146 million available borrowing capacity on our credit facility, which bear an interest rate of 1.1% after factoring cross currency swaps.

And we have over 440 million of cash and short-term investments generating interest revenue, at a rate of 1.5%. In addition, CAPREIT has investment properties with a fair value of over 940 million as at December 31st that are not encumbered by mortgage. Finally, our operating lease buyout is successful to provide significant top-up financing in the coming years.

As you can see on Slide 19, our exposure in Europe, including our investment in IRES and a proportionate share of ERES as well hedged at 83% by European debt. We are managing European exposure by utilizing a number of different tactics with favorable impacts, including obtaining local euro third-party mortgages at very favorable interest rates, utilizing our euro acquisition and operating facility and entering into cross currency swaps to further hedge our euro exposure.

Currently, we have over €1.2 billion of denominated debt after factoring in the swap. During 2019, due to the use of these swaps, cap rate realized interest rate savings by borrowing and swapping into euros at a blended rate of 1.1% instead of borrowing Canadian dollars at an interest rate of 3.4% a significant financial benefit.

I'll now turn things back to Mark to wrap up.

Mark Kenney

Thanks Scott. There are also a number of long-term initiatives that we've undertaken to continue to add value across the business. On the development front or updated pipeline includes over 8,700 rental suites that we are targeting to go into the approval process this year. These units we primarily located in the strong markets of Toronto, Vancouver, and Quebec, where demand remains high and monthly rents for profitable investments.

Over the next few years, we'll be focusing on pushing multiple application submissions and seeing through the approval process at the municipal level as required. The focus on multiple application submissions with associated approval processes is designed to add significant value to these properties. Even if we do not move forward with construction all at once, these properties will be much more valuable with its new zoning provisions.

In 2019, we completed the conversion of an existing unoccupied commercial space at 2525 Cavendish Place, Montreal, into 52 rental suites which are now fully occupied. The total project cost came in at $6.9 million, which is under the estimated budget of $7.5 million. In addition, we've previously shared with you are two most active applications in the GTA, 100 Wellesley and 141 Davisville in Toronto. These properties have been in approvals throughout 2019.

For 100 Wellesley, the Toronto City Council on December 18th endorsed the settlement option. The hearing will take place in the first quarter of March 2020 at the local planning Appeal Tribunal. For 141 Davisville, the applications have been submitted and we expect to receive zoning approval in July of this year. These two applications will add over 270 new suites to be constructed on land that we currently own. Adjacent are connected to existing rental buildings.

In addition, we understand that investor expectations are constantly evolving. And over the years, we have observed an increasing interest in ESG disclosure within the real estate market. Slide 22 outlines our progress on implementing measurable ESG initiatives. Although CAPREIT has been applying sustainable practices for over a decade, we see value in developing an overall ESG strategy to help deliver programs and services to all of our stakeholders.

It's with this in mind, an internal and dedicated ESG team was established in early 2019 to further align our operations with the corporate strategy of being the best place to live, work and invest. We're also happy to share the subcommittees were also formed as part of this initiative and we formalize an ESG policy effective 2020.

In conjunction with the release of our annual report, our debut 2019 corporate ESG report provides a strong narrative around our performance disclosure. The report is made available on our website and we welcome you to review.

Looking ahead, our focus for 2020 is to prepare for inaugural submission into the global real estate sustainability benchmark and we look forward to sharing our results with you at the end of 2020. With our record operating and financial performance in 2019, we continue to focus on our long-term goal of making CAPREIT the best place to live, work and invest.

To become the best place to live, we strive to enhance the lives of our residents by building strong relationships through our hands on approach to management, a relentless focus on attracting and retaining the best residents and the use of new and innovative technologies to deliver on a resonant experience.

To ensure we attract and retain the best people, we continue to use new and updated tools to help each other. And our team members stay connected and up to date on CAPREIT and industry information. As one of Canada's best employers, we continue to cultivate our talent pool and promote innovative leadership development programs to engage and help enhance their careers.

While implementing state of the art tools and technologies to become more efficient and promote a more collaborative working environment. Most importantly, our ultimate goal is to enhance unit holder value and CAPREIT has been one of the best places to invest for more than 22 years.

Thank you for your time this morning, and we would now be pleased to take any of your questions that you may have.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question, just on, the gains that you guys have been getting on turnover have been pretty consistent the last six or seven quarters. Do you expect any changes in that heading into 2020?

Mark Kenney

No, there's really no change in overall trend. We're seeing very strong increases in DC, but they're moderating slightly. We're seeing increasing turnover results in places like London, Ontario and suburbs that the GTA, but overall we would be indicating no change in trend.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then, just secondly, I guess, switching to the development today, I know it's still early days for you guys there. But assuming you get the approvals for Wellesley and Davisville, would you be looking to go into the ground on either one of those in 2020 or 2021?

Mark Kenney

I think as you know, we are exercising the great deal patience with municipalities on this. As we get close to entitlement will revise our performance and make decisions at that point. I still remain cautious about Toronto with the current price of development fees and hard costs. Our goal right now is to get the zoning in place, we will pro forma with updated construction costs at that point. We'll be getting better guidance as we get closer to those approval days.

Jonathan Kelcher

Scott, on the G&A in Q4, I know you called out some costs there. What's a good run rate going forward?

Scott Cryer

I mean, I think definitely, you need to adjust for ERES, we were obviously consolidating all their corporate G&A as well as, we did have some one-time cost. So we provided some guidance for ERES within the ERES from G&A. So you can look through there to adjust that. And I would say generally, our run rates pretty good this year compared to next year, just regularly inflationary increases. So it's probably a good basis right now.

Our following question is from Mike Markidis from Desjardins Bank.

Mike Markidis

Just on the, I guess this year, you guys experienced a fairly significant amount of volatility on the OpEx line. The decline of 2% or 1.9%, I should say on your stabilized portfolio this quarter. Would that reflect sort of the year-end true-up adjustments or was that just a normal quarter so to speak?

Mark Kenney

I'd say, it's a normal quarter. Like each quarter, you'll see it has own seasonal characteristics. And as you've seen, the fourth quarter is traditionally quite light because moving activity stops pre-Christmas. It's also a matter of when we decide to take on preventative maintenance measures. We would prefer and I know this is complicated quarter-by-quarter, just to take the annual run rate approach, which we feel is completely intact.

Michael Markidis

Maybe just switching to the focus on the top line sort of one of the areas we wouldn't expect to see as much volatility might be top line revenue, and I guess year-over-year the fourth quarter sort of 3.2% versus you were trading at about 5% and 4%, the last few quarters. So just wondering, if there was something specific there to explain why that would be flowing on a year-over-year basis?

Mark Kenney

Again, I wouldn't see seasonal adjustments. Again, we're seeing no change in trend going into 2020. The rental markets are strong across the country and in Europe, but Canada's leading the charge here, obviously, and we're very, very comfortable. And we're very comfortable with the new markets that we've gone into, that will just help the processor from delivering strong increases.

Scott Cryer

The composition of growth is definitely a little different. Mark noticed that BC has -- it's still very strong, in high single-digit, low double-digit growth, but that has come back in from where we were seeing quarter-over-quarter. But we're seeing additional strengthening in Montreal markets, Halifax markets, and some of the other ones that Mark was talking about outside the Greater Toronto Area.

Mark Kenney

We also in BC, it's noteworthy, that that's where we had a lot of new construction acquisition activity and the mark-to-market on those new construction assets are not the value add mark-to-market. That's what we're going with stronger CAPREIT, but just growing the modernizing portfolio aspect of our business in BC will naturally moderate increases.

Michael Markidis

Just, I can't remember if you remind me though, last quarter, I think you alluded to maybe getting in place versus market rent estimates for your portfolio. Is that something you guys are progressing closer to now or?

Mark Kenney

We will continue to push forward on that, yes.

Scott Cryer

You'll hopefully see better disclosure from us in 2020, on those gaps, it's an ongoing question. Obviously, now, given the current environment that we're in, we've always been cautious about doing it. But seeing no change in trend, it should be not difficult for us to give you some guidance on that. Give the market guidance in general.

Michael Markidis

Last question for me before I turn it back, there's probably no specific question here. But just given the continued emphasis on affordability, I was wondering if when you guys do give a, when you do your underwriting on new leases. Presumably, if you've got better terms coming in. Have you been monitoring sort of income coverage on leases in your portfolio? Or maybe if not, stated alternately, when you underwrite a least general rule where you say, at a certain level of coverage, we just wouldn't approve the standard?

Mark Kenney

I'm really thrilled you actually asked this question, because what sets CAPREIT apart from every other read out. There is the fact that the majority of our apartments now are at 50% replacement cost, okay. That's put our rents, our core market rents at 50% of new market rent. So when CAPREIT define modernized assets, we target the $2 rent market $2 to $2.30 market. So from an affordability point when you look at the overall CAPREIT portfolio, relative to Canadian census family income, our affordability index is a bit low 20%.

So traditionally in housing use a metric of around 35%. In the new construction market and some of the assets we're seeing in Toronto, you're seeing upwards to 60%, 70% in some cases. But the CAPREIT portfolio, because of the nature of what it is and how we bought the buildings, and the fact that they're significantly below replacement costs. We have a very affordable MHC segment. It's highly, highly defensive from an affordability point of view.

Scott Cryer

Just to add to that, as far as tracking the data, though, we're due to privacy we don't maintain income levels of our tenants. So we're not able to say specifically what our income levels are by building relative to rent. So in our investor decks, we've provided general population examples around our key cities and relative rent affordability. So those are investors wise, but we can't maintain that data unfortunately.

Mark Kenney

That's exactly, what Scott says exactly correct and just to further clarification to that, we look at Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and as Scott said, we take the family income for those particular nodes where our buildings are located. And we match that against our actual average rents and that's where you'll see an affordability scale in the 20% range. So that is very unique characteristic of CAPREIT and something to watch for when there's new construction assets being built there. Because certainly, the affordability index on $5 rent is very, very different than the CAPREIT portfolio.

Our following question is from Johann Rodrigues from Raymond James.

Johann Rodrigues

What was the portfolio wide turnover in 2019?

Scott Cryer

It was 19%, down from 21 last year, and probably down from 35, 10 years ago. So, we've definitely seen in the markets with the strongest mark-the-markets. On rents, we've seen low-double-digit 10% to 15% turnover. We still maintain some markets that are higher turnover like Albert, et cetera, but yes '19…

Johann Rodrigues

How do you expected to fall for 2020?

Mark Kenney

I would say much of the same, and I would actually also -- I think the characteristic we got to point out here is that despite the fact that we're getting lowest term, we're delivering highest ever, revenue results. And Johann as you know, what that does, it just dries the mark-to-market even higher. It churn slows down and the market continues to drift upwards. The mark-to-market in the portfolio continues to grow. So the incredible benefit of the slowing churn rate is that the runway for deliverable rent increases gets longer.

Johann Rodrigues

I know Mike asked the question, you guys were planning on disclosing in 2020. But if you were to take a stab in the darkest with that mark-to-market would be, but what's the range?

Mark Kenney

I'd rather give you the market-by-market what those are. We will undertake to get that out. I think it's important for the market, I understand. But you can simply look at the rent increases by region. And essentially, that is the mark-to-market. There's a little bit more work to develop. But if you want general idea, look at the rent increases in each market and that will be revealing to you what the market, mark-to-market is when you blend in old leases with new.

Scott Cryer

But definitely, I mean, we're showing 13% on turnover nationally, we think as well in excess of 15 probably approaching more like 20, but we'll get some more detail on that.

Mark Kenney

Because it is growing.

Johann Rodrigues

How many zoning applications are you planning on submitting this year?

Mark Kenney

Well, there's 8,700 in the pipeline in total, 8.700 units.

Johann Rodrigues

Do you have a sense as to how many you'd be applying for zoning this year?

Mark Kenney

Those are all in progress.

Johann Rodrigues

Oh, they're on progress. Okay.

Mark Kenney

Yes, they were initiated in 2019, they're going to continue throughout 2020.

Johann Rodrigues

And last question, can you just explain what was going on with the greater Vancouver area? There's like a stabilized NOI decline there?

Scott Cryer

Yes, I think there was definitely a little bit of impact from energy cost was a small piece of it. Also our staffing model changed a little bit they're really like we're almost understaffed and we kind of changed our regional model out there. So we saw a little bit of incremental cost as a result of that.

Mark Kenney

And then you also have the effect of when you buy buildings that require lease up, you take vacant possession. And as you go through that lease up cycle, it starts to have an effect. It makes the results a little bit choppy from a revenue point of view, but the vacancy there obviously started 100% and grinds themselves down, so once buildings are fully have a more stable model. But those are the buildings we're able to buy at higher cap rates. Like we had one in particular that we had model, vacant possession for 4.5 cap and worked at over a 5 cap because we ended up getting stronger rents than possible. So, there's a give and take when it comes to taking the lease up.

Scott Cryer

I would say where we are today is probably a good representation of next year, we wouldn't expect to have continued cost pressures. Yes, might be there year-over-year.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our following question is from Troy MacLean from BMO Capital Markets.

Troy MacLean

For the large acquisition you made in Halifax, I was kind of curious, what level of market rent growth did you underwrite? And how would that compare to kind of the previous 3 or 4 years in that market?

Mark Kenney

Well, we always model from a very conservative point of view, so I believe we've modeled NOI growth in the neighborhood of about 4%. However, we are extremely optimistic over what we think the rent increases can be there, and we are very confident investing in that marketplace because it's quite. As you know, Troy, quite landlord friendly rents increase legislation, we can ultimately determine where we want to go there with that.

Properties are definitely in a value added state. There's one brand new construction Apple two years old now and the rest are, are very much what we call our traditional value add. And we think that we will have a strong return on our capital investment in those assets. We are the dominant landlord now on the Peninsula in Halifax. There isn't a landlord with more sweets in the core walking distance to the towers and our portfolio.

Scott Cryer

In 2018, we saw Montreal start to take off with mid-to high-single digit turnover growth and we started to see that same phenomenon in Halifax this year.

Mark Kenney

Halifax has become one of the tightest markets east of Toronto.

Troy MacLean

On the 2020 CapEx budget, you're forecasting to spend less on suite improvements than you did last year, but tenant turnover is expected to stay the same. What's driving the decline? Is it just the type of investment you want to make? Or are you getting better pricing on some of the improvements?

Mark Kenney

Reduced churn is a big factor. Reduced churn, the suites that turn most frequently tend to be newer leases. So the investments that are going into the real mark-to-market rents are the larger ones. So it's very difficult to look at the sweet program holistically when you've got all these different factors by region going on. I wouldn't read anything into it. Other than the fact that if that number is driven by a number of factors.

Scott Cryer

It's very hard to budget suite improvement to be completely honest because you don't know what suites are going to turnover. We definitely see trends by region of which types of buildings we're doing, but you don't know what units are going to turnover. Sometimes it's the same units and sometimes it's old one. So it is a bit of a guessing game, unfortunately, but…

Mark Kenney

There's nothing to be read by the date though Troy.

Troy MacLean

And then, I know this is probably hard to answer. But in Toronto, for example, what's the range of value that can get added to a property when you get zoning in place for development?

Mark Kenney

It's not a bad question. We know, the reference point for that would be land cost in my mind. And we know that land is trading on a per unit basis 150,000 to 180,000 per unit. So, from a condo perspective, you can use that number. From a rental perspective, it's got to be very close to 150,000 a door.

Troy MacLean

So as you get the approvals in place, do you expect to have a fair value gain?

Mark Kenney

That was the point we were trying to make in the presentation, it's regardless of what we do with our development ambitions. Once the properties are zoned, we have created the value is there for someone will likely be asked but the value will have been created. And I just want to add that on the 2 properties, the ones that I never stopped talking, because I'm taking so long 100 Wellesley and 141 Davisville, there's the additional value add Troy of the underground parking spaces.

So today in Toronto, it cost north of $70,000 a parking space to build. So in terms of the competitive advantage, we have the land costs, and we have the cost of not building parking, which we believe gives us over $200,000 unit in value to get started, makes for a very viable rental.

Troy MacLean

And just one more question. I was kind of curious, just on the AGI process, is it taking longer to get through because of an increased level of applications? Or are things pretty much steady versus the last couple years?

Mark Kenney

Well, CAPREIT portfolios in exceptional shape. So the AGI opportunities are declining as we go each year by here. Because the properties are in such good shape, you have a window of time to add up your spend. And so we're dragging that window as long as we possibly can to make optimal application. That's got a little bit to do with it as well.

Our following question is from Mario Saric from Scotiabank.

Mario Saric

Just maybe sticking to the operations, specifically the market to market that Scott highlighted, the 15%, maybe closer to 20%, that we'll get a bit more information over time. What would the estimated spend per door be to capture that, ballpark? Is it $3,000, $4,000 a door, or is that pure…

Mark Kenney

It really varies. Again, this is a so complicated we'll sit down maybe with the analyst community to help us here. But when we're getting 30% plus increases in rent, then you're talking a $30,000 renovation. When we're getting 10% increases in rent, it all is specific to the condition of unit. So because this is not our first year of operation, we've got 20 years of rental programs behind us.

And those rental programs, we're doing various stages of work, depending on what the market needed or the unit needed. So sometimes we take on a unit that has a kitchen that needs to be done and that's all the transitions been done. It's just cleaning the unit. So it really there's not a binary calculation to say x equals x, except I will tell you that what we have our market rents in our system and existing rents that get turned over.

Our staff has approval if they can get rent over the established market rent. They do not require a budget if it gives a three year payback. So the way we gear our staff is unit is going to add virtually no renovation costs, deliver the market rent, if the field renovation could give us a three year return, they are allowed to run that, that budget however they deem fit. And that's the programs work very, very effectively that way. And that's what we're doing in 2020.

Mario Saric

And then, maybe sticking to 2020 Mark, I appreciate your commentary on kind of looking at things on an annual basis, given timing on a quarterly basis and whatnot. So in 2019, you did almost 5% same-store NOI growth, 64.3% margin. Like when you look at 2020, given the increasing strength the increasing strength that you're seeing in some of the suburban markets, potentially offsetting a bit of moderation in Vancouver, do you think that 2020 can see similar type growth in terms of same-store? And then, do you think that there's margin expansion potential, if you're able to hit that at gross?

Mark Kenney

I will do it, the margins can move around. If we buy more MHCs, if we buy more new construction assets, that'll naturally migrate our margins. If we got insurance pressures, in terms of cost, we have to really tax pressures in terms of cost. But all that being said, I would prefer to answer the question this Mario, we're very confident the portfolio can deliver more than 4% growth.

Mario Saric

And then, from a capital deployment standpoint given the increasing rents or the stronger rent growth that you're seeing in the suburbs, is the plan to potentially allocate more capital to the suburban markets given your very kind of downtown core type portfolio? Is that changing over time?

Mark Kenney

We, I would love to be able to target acquisitions like that. Instead, we target markets and we underwrite everything that comes to market, which is limited. So CAPREIT has established markets. We consider ourselves the urbanizing apartment REIT. So, markets that are going through significant urbanization, those are the ones that we've identified. You won't see us going into any new markets. That's certainly not in the plan you never say never.

But if it's not an urbanizing market, large Canadian urbanizing market, we cover those markets completely. We model with discipline our acquisitions. And if we see accretion and growth, then we will bid to achieve the right results won't overpay, but we'll cover the markets. But to answer your question, I would love to find opportunities in those suburban type locations, but we'll be covering the markets of CAPREIT currently in.

Mario Saric

And then, just shifting gears to the development pipeline, you're providing a pretty specific number at 8,790. It's a bit below kind of the in excess of 10,000 that you were talking about previously. Can you maybe reconcile those two numbers for us?

Mark Kenney

I'm really trying to get concerned. So I think you've also heard me say, Mario. We're seeing here at CAPREIT how long this process is, and our portfolio is in many, many different municipalities, and we're learning as we go here that it's a very long process. So, in typical CAPREIT fashion trying to be as conservative, as we can possibly be with A, the number of units that we will get zoned and the only ones that we deem a market viable.

So I would stick to that will continue to give guidance, but I'm really trying to message I want to get more detailed guidance on the projects that we see coming to market in the next 12 months. And looking out, I find it interesting, but it's so hard to know whether that's year 2 or year 3. So we will be focusing our disclosures on actual activities within the calendar year in 2020 and as we get closer to 2021, the same there.

Scott Cryer

But just to reconcile I mean, that applications going in 2020, it doesn't mean we don't have 10,000 plus still of total opportunity. So, that number hasn't changed. It's more of just here what we're actively working on today and that we think we can execute on within the next 12 months to get applications.

Mark Kenney

We do see the offers. Scott's right. You see the opportunity being bigger than that, but I'm trying to message down because it does take so long.

Mario Saric

And then, just on the time line, if we look at the Cavendish disclosure, it took almost 3 years from date of application submission to full lease up. And that was a smaller development. Is that kind of a reasonable time line to think about, in terms of the 8,790?

Mark Kenney

Again, I'd be cautious on that. Every municipality is different. The process is getting more regulated. It's getting more cumbersome. It's more demanding. Again, it's just caution, Mario. I'm trying to give a bit of a taste of what could happen, but really caution over the timelines.

Our following question is from Brad Sturges from iA Securities.

Brad Sturges

Just to follow up on that. Obviously, it's well known how slower pace you've had in Toronto. Are you expecting the process to be that much different in other markets like BC or in terms of timeline or process to get the development applications approved?

Mark Kenney

Well, I would say I do. I've talked to a lot of people. And I would say, generally speaking, Toronto is the most difficult place. I think CAPREIT has one of the biggest challenges because we are right art properties are right dead center in the core of these cities where zoning is the most difficult. So even in Toronto, if I was in Scarborough, it would be easier than the Davisville and Wellesley. I'm right, absolutely in centralized locations, which is the good news. The bad news is our process takes much, much longer because the prime nature of the site.

So when you get to places like Montreal, we actually find it much better. Places like Pickering are just unbelievable. They're knocking down our door saying, let's get going. So it's a very, very different proposition for CAPREIT because of our centralized locations. If we were in the outside regions, I would go more quickly. But we have great near issues that others don't have. We have political municipal politics that others may not have. But the good news is once we get there, it's going to be incredible.

Scott Cryer

The type of build also changes the equation. We have a Memco site that's, multi phase development over 2000 units, that's obviously going to take much longer to get through and to build out because it'll be done in phases versus single towers that are a little bit more straightforward. So each project comes with its own specific timelines as a result of that.

Mark Kenney

Brad, we're not the only apartment REIT with this, but some others that are trying to build, department buildings. We have the incredible advantage of we're not sitting on costs, we land here our land is paid for and time will be our friend. And so highest and best use is definitely my objective not speeds frustrating, but it will deliver ultimate value to CAPREIT shareholders in the long run by being patient here and waiting for highest and best use.

Bradley Sturges

Make sense. Just last question just maybe back to the turnover rate, based on the portfolio, construction or composition today. How low could turnover rate theoretically go structurally?

Mark Kenney

Structurally can only look at worldwide examples and we have very, very nice different dynamics here in North America. But I have not experienced many rental buildings that go below 12% and the nature of the location of our properties. If we've got families, we've got young professionals, the people don't as much as they got maybe good rental deals they want to move on to homeownership, the changes in life are bigger in our Canadian big cities than they are in other places. So, it's certainly not a European situation here. Canadians still aspire to homeownership and that will always happen. I think we're near the bottom.

