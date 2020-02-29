Graphite Miners News For The Month Of February 2020

Graphite market news - Graphite CEOs see better times ahead. The graphite market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

China graphite flake spot prices were not updated in February, but were basically flat the past 60 days.

Welcome to the February edition of the graphite miners news. February saw a busy month of news from the junior graphite miners.

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

"Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide."

Graphite price news

During February, China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were not yet updated (down 0.17% the past 60 days) and are down 1.16% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries, it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

On February 3, Northern Graphite announced: "Prices for large flake graphite (+80 mesh) are currently in the order of US$850/tonne."

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals, Simon Moores said about graphite:

"Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards."

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Graphite market news

A January 7 article from Investing News reported:

"Graphite Forecast 2020: CEOs see better times ahead. Eagle Graphite’s Deith expects to see an improved graphite market on the back of Syrah’s shutdown decision, although it will take time for accumulated inventories of cheap graphite to be whittled down. “In the meantime, batteries for EVs are projected to drive demand ever upward for many years into the future,” he said. “If steel production picks back up in 2020 it will be icing on the cake.” Leading Edge Materials’ Saxon also anticipates gradual improvement for 2020, with both growing volumes and a shift to higher-value materials... “The biggest potential catalyst for all of us is higher prices, which may or may not happen in 2020,” he said. “A game changer would be a big battery or auto maker finally entering into a real offtake agreement with a graphite company.” “The shift to electrification of transport now appears assured, and this cannot happen without very large growth (up to 10 times in 10 years) in the supply of battery materials,” he explained. “For companies with well-located projects with access to the skills and energy needed for value add, there is a very good chance of success.”"

On February 3, Northern Graphite announced:

"Natural Graphite market update. There are almost weekly announcements of huge investments in new electric vehicle (“EV”) and lithium ion battery (“LiB”) production capacity which creates a very positive outlook for future flake graphite demand. At the same time, graphite prices continue to languish and no new mines have yet obtained financing. The flake graphite price index of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (“Benchmark”) declined 25% over the course of 2019 due to excess production capacity in China and new supply from Africa. Prices for large flake graphite (+80 mesh) are currently in the order of US$850/tonne compared to over US$2,500/t at their peak in 2012. The new African mine produced 153,000 tonnes of graphite in 2019 but only 15,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter due to low prices and continuing operating losses. Its production will likely be much lower in 2020 which may lead to an improvement in prices during the year... While junior graphite companies tend to be optimistic in their outlook, it is worth considering some recent industry announcements and their implications for the natural graphite market:

"Volkswagen has committed US$91 billion to electrifying its fleet and in doing so, its battery demand will increase to 300 gWh. That alone will require a 40 per cent increase in world graphite production.

Daimler (Mercedes) has committed US$34 billion to developing EVs and securing its battery requirements which have been estimated at 200 gWh.

China wants 25 per cent of new vehicles sold to be electric by 2025. That’s more than 300gWh of batteries.

GM and LG Chemical are going to build a 30 gWh LiB manufacturing plant in Ohio. This one battery plant will require the entire graphite output from a mine the size of Northern’s Bissett Creek project.

BMW has entered into lithium and cobalt supply agreements to directly source raw materials from mining companies and ensure that its battery manufacturers have a secure, transparent and ethical supply chain.

State owned China Min Metals, one of the largest metals and minerals trading companies in the world, has forecast a natural graphite short fall in 2020 and a large supply deficit in 2025.""

On February 25, ReportLinker reported research by Mordor Intelligence LLP stating:

"The graphite market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The major factors driving the growth of the market studied include augmenting demand from the burgeoning lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery and growth in steel production of Asia & Middle-East. The increasing demand from the Lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and other electricity storage applications is expected to increase demand for natural graphite. The global Lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity is expected to increase by multiple times, to reach around 1200 GWh in 2024, according to the analysis. Furthermore, natural graphite is a low-cost alternative to synthetic graphite. This is further expected to increase the demand for natural graphite. However, the supply of natural graphite is scarce. Thus, the price of natural graphite is expected to rise during the forecast period. Growing usage of graphite in green technologies and popularity of graphene are projected to offer opportunities for the manufacturers over the forecast period."

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR] [GR:3S7] (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No news for the month.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

On February 11, 4-traders reported:

"Ceylon Graphite: Achieves 99.9997% graphite purity, exceeding lithium ion battery requirements... utilizing a thermal purification process with vein graphite from our K1 Mine."

Graphite developers

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals' core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets, Montepuez and Balama, which are located in Mozambique.

On January 28, Battery Minerals announced: "December 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Further progress made in strategy to secure funding for the Montepuez graphite project in Mozambique.

Financiers conducting site visits and undertaking market and project due diligence.

Montepuez capex and opex further optimized following extensive studies.

Cash on hand of $4.1M at 31 December 2019, with monthly cash spend further reduced in the quarter from the first three quarters of 2019.

In October 2019, the Company received final proceeds of US$250,000 for the sale of a non-core tenement in 2017."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On January 30, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report to 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

"iM3TSV, of which Magnis owns a third, submitted the Townsville Battery Manufacturing Feasibility Study to Queensland Government, for an 18 GWh lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility.

Magnis Non-executive Director, the Distinguished Professor M. Stanley Whittingham, awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work in developing the lithium-ion battery.

Binding Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract executed with Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”), to provide turn-key solution for a 240,000tpa graphite production facility at the Company’s Nachu Project in Tanzania."

On February 3, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Major battery advancements." Highlights include:

"C4V completes another significant commercial order for MARTAC’s mission critical applications.

The United Kingdom Government will soon take delivery of a new craft utilising C4V batteries.

Batteries created using BMLMP cathode technology data projecting a battery life of 11,000 cycles, equivalent to 30 years with daily charge discharge."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On February 25, Mason Graphite announced:

"...today that Mr. Benoit Gascon. President, Chief Executive Officer and Director will retire, effective March 31, 2020... Mason Graphite also announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Damouni as Director of the Corporation. Mr. Damouni has over 18 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, with expertise in natural resources."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation's video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No significant news. See market news for an excellent Northern Graphite commentary/market update.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga's 100%-owned graphite deposits are in Sweden; proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On January 30, Talga Resources announced: "Successful 60 tonne pilot flotation program supports Talga’s anode market development." Highlights include:

"Successful scale-up of Talga’s active anode supply for Li-ion batteries (Talnode) in pilot processing of 60 tonne graphite ore sample from Talga’s north Sweden Vittangi project.

Milling and concentration program completed at toll mineral processor in Scandinavia achieves desired product targets using equipment up to 20x larger than that used in PFS work program.

Concentrate now progressing to next stage refining into Talga’s flagship anode product (Talnode-C) for on-going development and larger customer qualification programs."

On February 3, Talga Resources announced: "December 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Commercial & product development

"Initiated development of graphite-based anode for solid state batteries, Talnode-E, under Innovate UK co-funded Faraday Challenge consortium.

Memorandum of Understanding signed with Swiss battery specialist Leclanché SA.

Progress in the scale-up of Talnode-C market sample production to support anode customer programs and product qualification.

Joint Development Agreement executed with Swedish multinational paper and paperboard company BillerudKorsnäs for Talphene graphene in large-scale packaging application.

Completed world’s largest single application of graphene as part of commercial scale trials of Talcoat™ on two 33,000 tonne ocean going cargo vessels.

Receipt of European Union REACH approval for graphene manufacture."

Mineral project development & exploration

"Maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company’s 100% owned Niska graphite deposit expands Vittangi project scale and development options in north Sweden.

Vittangi Graphite Anode Project Permitting and DFS continued to progress."

Corporate & investor relations

"Macquarie Capital Europe appointed as financial adviser for project financing and strategic investment processes in relation to Talga’s Swedish Anode Project.

Completion of an oversubscribed Institutional Placement and a Share Purchase Plan.

Cash balance of A$11.0 million as at 31 December 2019."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia.

On January 29, Leading Edge Materials announced:

"Leading Edge Materials provides update on Bihor Sud exploration license application, Romania... The application was submitted to the Agenţia Natională pentru Resurse Minerale (“NAMR“), who on closing of the bid period, advised the Company that application documents were compliant and a second party (the “Second Bid Party“) had tendered for the Exploration License. A decision on the winning bid has not yet been announced. Leading Edge Materials has been advised that the Second Bid Party has lodged an appeal to the Bucharest Court of Appeal against NAMR. The appeal seeks to cancel the outcome of the tender process for the Bihor Sud Exploration License before a winner is declared. Adjudication of the tender has been suspended until the appeal by the Second Bid Party has been definitively resolved."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On February 3, Triton Minerals announced: "Ancuabe product marketing update." Highlights include:

"Positive Ancuabe testwork undertaken by a major Chinese producer of value-added graphite products, Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd ("XGC") demonstrates significant expansion results.

Testwork again confirms the suitability of Ancuabe graphite for the premium priced graphite foil, refractory and flame-retardant markets.

XGC and Triton in positive discussions regarding commercial opportunities that may include direct project investment in Ancuabe and potential value adding co-operation in China.

Potential European customers have requested samples for a further round of testing, providing further evidence of declining supply of high purity large flake graphite from the traditional Chinese supply base."

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On January 28, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

"Renewed support for the Matawinie Project. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has launched many initiatives since the discovery of the Matawinie graphite deposit in 2015 to align its project with the context, concerns and values of the local community. The most recent survey conducted by Léger confirms favourable reception of the project in Upper Matawinie, with 82% of respondents calling the project positive or very positive..."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On January 28, Volt Resources announced:

"Mauritian funding process commences. Tanzanian-focused flake graphite developer Volt Resources Limited is pleased to advise that its Mauritian funding process is now underway, with the Company’s Note Offer officially opening Monday 27 January 2020. Volt’s 100%-owned subsidiary, Volt Graphite Tanzania Plc [VGT], is progressing with the raising of US$15,000,000 through the issue of Senior Notes – with a greenshoe option of up to US$15,000,000 – to raise up to US$30,000,000 by way of private placing on the Development and Enterprise Market [DEM] of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius [SEM]."

On January 31, Volt Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report to December 31 2019." Highlights include:

"Stock Exchange of Mauritius approves Volt’s Note Listing on the Development and Enterprise Market.

Successful Non-Renounceable Rights Issue raises A$1.25 million.

Binding offtake agreement with Tianshengda extended by mutual agreement."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On January 31, Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly report 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

The Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for Renascor’s 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project (Siviour) confirms Siviour as a low-cost, long-life graphite project that can achieve consistently attractive profit margins even in the current lower graphite price environment. The results include: Post-tax NPV 10% of A$388m or US$271m. Post-tax IRR of 33%. Start-up capital requirement of A$114m or US$79m, plus a mining pre-strip of $A4m or US$3m. Average EBITDA of A$83m or US$58m, EBITDA margin of 57%. Projected life of mine [LOM] operating cost of A$508 or US$355 per tonne (A$471 or US$330 per tonne over first ten years) – amongst the lowest projected operating costs globally.

Purification tests on Siviour graphite concentrates using a potentially low-cost purification technique have produced battery-grade graphite, with purities of up to 99.98% total carbon, suggesting potential to achieve further cost-savings in Renascor’s proposed downstream spherical graphite operation.

Renascor entered in to non-binding memorandum of understanding with Sicona Battery Technologies [Sicona] to jointly develop battery anode material.

Cash position of approximately $1.9m as of 31 December 2019, which does not include a further $500,000 received in a Share Purchase Plan completed in January 2020 and an additional $137,000 in placement proceeds subject to shareholder approval."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On January 28, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Government breakthrough paves way for Epanko Financing and Development." Highlights include:

"Dispute resolution expected to unlock debt financing hurdles for EcoGraf’s Epanko Graphite Project.

Positive progress achieved with KfW IPEX-Bank financing in recent weeks.

Epanko to be developed under sustainable Equator Principles, transforming the local economy.

Epanko forecast to generate annual EBITDA of US$44.5m, an IRR of 38.9% and pre-tax NPV10 of US$211m."

On January 31, EcoGraf Limited announced: "December 2019 quarterly report. Battery Graphite Plant advances towards final investment decision and Government breakthrough paves way for Epanko financing." Highlights include:

"Epanko debt financing. Positive progress achieved with KfW IPEX-Bank and a second financial institution on Epanko debt financing. Revised funding structure developed with the aim of simplifying and fast-tracking the entire US$60m of senior debt financing.

EcoGraf’s Western Australian battery graphite manufacturing facility advances towards Final Investment Decision. Offtake arrangements under discussion with major battery and industrial groups in Asia and Europe. Debt and equity funding processes underway with prospective financiers. Letter of Intent signed with GR Engineering for construction, operations and maintenance arrangements. Independent testwork confirms efficiency and environmental advantages of the proprietary EcoGraf purification process. Feedstock benchmarking program in progress.

Investment continues in Europe to transition towards renewable energy for electric vehicles, supporting the shift to new responsibly produced raw material supplies.

Participant Agreement signed with the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre.

Shareholders’ approve change of name to EcoGraf Limited at Annual General Meeting."

On February 10, EcoGraf Limited announced:

"Positive outcomes from Indaba. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to provide an update relating to the positive outcomes from meetings and discussions held during the Indaba Mining Conference in Cape Town over the past week. The Company held further meetings with KfW IPEX-Bank, advancing the proposed Epanko Graphite Project financing structure with the aim of simplifying and fast-tracking the proposed US$60m senior debt financing."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On February 4, Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

"ZEN Graphene Solutions announces grand opening of Guelph Facility for graphene materials production and development... The facility will be used for small scale pilot plant production to produce future Albany Pure TM graphene products as well as further research and development work. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend... The company is currently sourcing and purchasing the necessary equipment to build a small-scale graphite purification pilot plant that will produce 99.8% high-purity graphite from the flotation concentrate (86%). James Jordan, P.Eng., has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer [COO] and will be leading the work at the facility. “This new facility will move the Company towards the production and sale of Albany Pure TM graphene products and introduce our high-quality nanomaterials to the market. Albany Pure TM will be our marketing seal to identify that all our products are sourced from the Albany deposit. We look forward to bringing our nanomaterials including Graphene Quantum Dots, Graphene Oxide, reduced Graphene Oxide and Graphene to the market.” Stated Francis Dubé, CEO."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

No graphite related news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

New Energy Minerals Ltd. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals is pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production, they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

On January 27, New Energy Minerals announced: "Variation of Balama share sale agreement."

On February 19, New Energy Minerals announced:

"Settlement of disputes with Regius. New Energy Minerals Limited announces that it has reached a complete settlement with Regius Resources Group Ltd (“Regius”), the former manager of the Company’s projects in Mozambique, following mediation held as part of arbitration proceedings in Perth, Western Australia."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On February 18, Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater Resources reports 2019 results & Energy Materials business update." Highlights include:

Graphite business development

"On November 21, 2019, Westwater announced it has engaged the internationally recognized and highly regarded specialist in high-purity industrial and strategic metals businesses, Dorfner Anzaplan, to accelerate product development and design for our Graphite Pilot Program...

On September 19, 2019, the Company announced a long-term agreement to purchase high-purity, natural flake graphite for Coosa Project allowing the previously planned startup of the Coosa Graphite Processing Facility earlier than possible with internally mined graphite...

On October 15, 2019, Westwater announced that it had received its first shipment of graphite concentrate, 20 metric tonnes of material, to be fully utilized in development of planned pilot scale processes and to produce several metric tonnes of battery ready advanced graphite products...

On August 6, 2019, Westwater announced that testing of its ULTRA-PMGTM (purified micronized graphite) product at a major battery manufacturer has resulted in a request for a bulk sample of one metric tonne for further testing. ULTRA-PMGTM is a conductivity enhancer to primary lithium, alkaline and lead-acid batteries, and is designed to improve the performance of these types of batteries, providing manufacturers a competitive advantage...

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTC:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

February saw graphite prices reported as flat over the past 60 days.

Highlights for the month were:

Graphite CEOs 2020 outlook - CEOs see better times ahead. "Gradual improvement for 2020, with both growing volumes and a shift to higher-value materials."

The graphite market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5. 5% during 2020-2025.

Ceylon Graphite achieves 99.9997% graphite purity.

Magnis Energy Technologies - Batteries created using BMLMP cathode technology data projecting a battery life of 11,000 cycles, equivalent to 30 years with daily charge discharge.

Northern Graphite - "Graphite prices continue to languish and no new mines have yet obtained financing... Prices for large flake graphite (+80 mesh) are currently in the order of US$850/tonne compared to over US$2,500/t at their peak in 2012."

Talga Resources - Successful 60 tonne pilot flotation program supports Talga’s anode market development. Completed world’s largest single application of graphene as part of commercial scale trials of Talcoat on two 33,000 tonne ocean going cargo vessels.

Triton Minerals - Positive Ancuabe testwork undertaken by a major Chinese producer of value-added graphite products, Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd.(XGC). XGC and Triton in positive discussions regarding commercial opportunities that may include direct project investment in Ancuabe and potential value adding co-operation in China.

Renascor Resources DFS - Post-tax NPV10% of A$388m (US$271m). Post-tax IRR of 33%. Start-up capital requirement of A$114m (US$79m). LOM operating cost of A$508/t (US$355/t). Renascor entered in to non-binding memorandum of understanding with Sicona Battery Technologies [Sicona] to jointly develop battery anode material.

EcoGraf - Battery Graphite Plant advances towards final investment decision.

Zen Graphene Solutions announces grand opening of Guelph Facility for graphene materials production and development.

