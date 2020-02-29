Boeing Is Losing The New Space Race To SpaceX

Boeing is falling behind in the new space race; if it fails to turn things around swiftly, it risks missing out on billions of dollars in government and private contracts.

Boeing, an important player in the US space program for decades, hopes that its Starliner manned spacecraft will deliver astronauts to the International Space Station and the moon.

Boeing (BA) has been having a rough go of things lately. The 737 MAX disaster has proven extremely expensive; the aircraft’s grounding is reportedly costing Boeing $1 billion per month, despite having shuttered production for the time being. Moreover, it has shaken the public’s faith in the company. Unsurprisingly, the 737 MAX saga has attracted the lion’s share of media and analyst attention, but it is far from the only trouble spot plaguing the venerable aerospace company.

Boeing’s spaceflight program has been having problems of its own in recent months. The development of Starliner, Boeing’s manned spacecraft, has been hit by a number of embarrassing – and costly – setbacks over the past few months, allowing rival spaceflight company SpaceX (SPACE) to extend the lead its Crew Dragon now enjoys.

Unless Boeing can straighten out its struggling spaceflight business, it will risk losing both its current privileged position as a top government space vendor, and its opportunity to take a leading role in the burgeoning space economy.

Mission Not Quite Accomplished

Boeing has spent years developing its Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Starliner is designed to ferry astronauts into space, first to the International Space Station, and then to the moon. Unfortunately, the spacecraft has hit some serious snags of late.

In December, Boeing conducted a test flight, launching an unmanned Starliner capsule into orbit. The capsule was originally scheduled to rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, but this did not work out as planned. A software glitch threw the spacecraft off course, forcing it to abort the docking. However, it did still manage to return to Earth in one piece, landing very nearly on target.

Caught Cutting Corners – Again

The situation has not improved for Starliner since then. A NASA-initiated independent review of the test flight’s software failure uncovered another, separate glitch that could well have resulted in “catastrophic spacecraft failure.” Notorious for occasionally describing massive rocket explosions as cases of “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” NASA can hardly be considered prone to exaggeration. Hence, to describe Boeing’s software problem as potentially catastrophic, NASA’s assessment must be truly damning.

Things got even worse on Feb. 26, when NASA confirmed publicly that Boeing had failed to conduct a full end-to-end safety check ahead of the launch. According to NASA, one of the skipped procedures would likely have caught the software glitch that ended Starliner’s flight prematurely. In a sad repetition of the 737 MAX saga, Boeing appears to have once again chosen to cut corners in an attempt to save money and time – and is once again paying the price.

Behind The Times

Even before the latest Starliner mishap, Boeing was behind in its two-horse race with SpaceX, the upstart space launch company founded by Elon Musk. While questions remain about the viability of ambitious projects like the Starlink satellite constellation, and even the long-term economic viability of its business, there is no denying that SpaceX has run an impressive manned spaceflight program. Its Crew Dragon capsule docked successfully with the International Space Station in March 2019, setting it up to make history as the first privately built spacecraft to carry humans into space. In fact, NASA is already training the first Crew Dragon crew for a long-duration mission.

Boeing, on the other hand, may be forced to try again with its unmanned test flight. The company has already accounted for a potential do-over, booking a $410 million charge in Q4 2019. That seems increasingly likely, in light of the further defects uncovered by NASA’s independent review of the first test. Such a setback would further delay manned missions, and potentially losing out on more of the $4.2 billion available under its contract with NASA.

To Infinity And Beyond

At first glance, Starliner might not seem to matter much to a company as big as Boeing. The $410 million pre-tax charge taken in anticipation of a second test flight looks like a drop in the bucket compared to the mounting losses courtesy of the 737 MAX grounding.

Still, losses do add up. So, while the charge reduced the operating margin of the Boeing Defense, Space & Security division by just 0.5% in Q4, it also accounted for 16% of Boeing’s $2.5 billion loss for the quarter. And Boeing could lose much more if it fails to get Starliner into usable shape. The $4.2 billion NASA contract could be just the beginning. UBS predicts that the value of the space economy will reach $1 trillion by 2040, triple its current size. Demand for payload deliveries and crewed flights is expected to grow significantly over the next couple of decades, services that Starliner and its successor spacecraft could provide. If Starliner fails, or proves substandard, Boeing may find it difficult to ever catch up to the likes of SpaceX, or even other emerging rivals, such as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Investor’s Eye View

It is also important for investors to realize that the value of Starliner to Boeing goes beyond direct financial reward. As the space economy grows, it will draw increasing attention from analysts, commentators, and the general public. The companies leading the way into space will have powerful narrative support. The meteoric rise of Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) stock price since its IPO offers ample evidence of the market’s appetite for space related ventures, as does SpaceX’s staggering $36 billion private valuation. Boeing has an opportunity to ride that wave of enthusiasm, provided it can deliver with Starliner. However, if it falls short, it could further compromise Boeing’s scandal-tarnished reputation.

Boeing has much to gain if Starliner succeeds, and much to lose if it does not. Investors should pay very close attention to Starliner’s progress in the coming months. There is still a long way to go, and the New Space Race is just getting started. Boeing may yet prove the doubters wrong. However, with losses still piling up thanks to the 737 MAX grounding, investors would probably be wise to steer clear of the stock, at least on the long side.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.