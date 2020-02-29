Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: 2 Years At The Helm

The cloud hanging over everything now is the coronavirus and its impacts on the world economy, something that Mr. Powell says the Fed is watching very closely.

And, although economic growth is perhaps not as fast as might be desired, there is a lot of very good things going on in the economy, like low unemployment.

Mr. Powell has overseen the movement of monetary policy from one of excessive ease to one that is supporting all the difficulties of transitioning from the earlier stance.

Jerome Powell has finished two years leading the Federal Reserve and has done a very good job in some very tough times.

Great uncertainty clouds the horizon of world economies and financial markets. Economic growth is already lagging in many parts of the world and the growing clouds created by the global outbreak of the coronavirus is driving down economic forecasts and producing dire warnings about future events.

The leadership of major institutions around the world is going to be a major factor in how markets, investors, and businesses get through the coming tests. Central bank leadership is among the most important things needed.

Financial markets function best when participants have confidence in the person leading the Federal Reserve System. Concerns were raised when Jerome Powell was chosen to be the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the central bank of the United States. Mr. Powell had a background as a lawyer, with little background in finance and economics.

Mr. Powell has now served two years as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. These two years have not been the easiest for a Federal Reserve Chairman to face. But, Mr. Powell, I believe, has done a very adequate job as the leader of the central bank during his tenure and deserves our confidence moving into a very uncertain future.

As a consequence of his leadership, the economy has done well and global markets have responded, keeping the US dollar strong and the US stock market at historic highs. In addition, as world uncertainty has risen, the United States has been seen as a "safe haven" for "risk averse" investors around the globe. No higher compliment can be paid a central banker than this.

The Record

To achieve the record of the past two years, Mr. Powell acted in ways that assured markets and prevented disturbances. In other cases, Mr. Powell did not seek to act, and in these areas, this inaction proved to be a good choice.

In general, most people can be very satisfied how Mr. Powell and the Fed has performed over the past two years and the results that have been achieved.

During this time period, the economy has not grown as fast as some would have liked. Real Gross Domestic Product grew by 2.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. In 2019, the growth rate of the economy was 2.3 percent, fourth quarter over fourth quarter.

The unemployment rate dropped from 4.1 percent in February 2018 to 3.6 percent in February 2020 and has been near a fifty-year low.

As I have written many times over the past two years, the United States economy is being driven by the supply side of the market. Little more could have been achieved by the monetary authorities trying to stimulate the economy further.

I think the efforts to stimulate the economy by fiscal means, as through the December 2017 tax reform act, has shown us that efforts to spur the economy along through demand side policies are doing very little these days.

In this area, Mr. Powell and the Fed did not actively try and stimulate the economy to better numbers, and, in my mind, this was a wise decision.

Furthermore, stock holders can be very happy with Mr. Powell's performance. When Mr. Powell took over the Fed job, the S&P 500 stock index was 2,581. Over the next two years, many new historical highs were achieved. One year after Mr. Powell had been in office, the stock market was at 2,706.

Last Wednesday, February 19, the S&P 500 hit its most recent historical high, closing at 3,386. (The market has dropped off since then.)

Stock holders can be pretty happy with this performance.

Also, during this time period, the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets rose, almost continuously.

On February 1, 2018, it took $1.2507 to acquire one Euro. In early February 2019, it took only $1.1346 to buy one Euro. And, just recently, the cost of a Euro dropped to $1.0795.

These numbers indicate to me that the economy is one of the strongest in the world promoting a strong dollar, and I would argue that the movement in the value of the dollar in foreign exchange markets represents the confidence that traders throughout the world have in the way the Federal Reserve is being managed.

Successful Management of the Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

Mr. Powell took over the Federal Reserve at a very precarious time. There were things that he and the Fed had to actively manage.

For example, Mr. Powell had to shrink the Federal Reserve's balance sheet without creating any kind of financial distress or financial panic. Through the early years of the current economic expansion, great efforts were made to expand the balance sheet in order to create a wealth effect that would drive the recovery.

In the eighth and ninth years of the economic expansion, the Federal Reserve had the task of reducing the size of the balance sheet.

This appeared to be a very difficult task for someone whose credentials did not seem to match those one expected from the leader of a central bank. He was a lawyer.

The reduction of the balance sheet has been done professionally and very successfully. There still is a ways to go, but the efforts of the past two years, given all that has been going on in the United States and internationally, should be considered a success.

The only real hiccup on the way that seemed to occur was the “repo” market problem that really reared its head in early September 2019, but Mr. Powell appears to have resolved that issue without any real disturbance.

Overall, things have remained calm in the economy and in the financial markets.

As far as the banking system itself, total reserves were $2,305.3 trillion in February of 2018. Total reserves have dropped from this earlier period to a level of $1,715.2 in January 2020.

Excess reserves in the banking system have also declined. On February 7, 2018, excess reserves of depository institution stood a $2.24 billion. They reached a high of about $2.40 billion before declining to the current level of $1.53 billion. These totals remain significantly above levels that were maintained before the Great Recession hit.

Thus, it appears as if Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve managed the reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet very well, and this resulted in a substantial decline in the excess reserves held by the depository institutions without there occurring any kind of bank disturbance or crisis. The “repo” situation in the fall of 2019 was a problem of a different kind.

Successful Management of Interest Rates

All during this time, the Federal Reserve managed its policy rate of interest very smoothly taking into account the various pressures that were hitting the money markets at different times.

When Mr. Powell became Fed chair the effective Federal Funds rate was 1.42 percent. Over the next year or so, Mr. Powell oversaw the effective Federal Funds rate rising to a high of 2.40 percent, before the Fed backed off and guided the rate back down to a 1.59 percent level, where it has been recently. Expectations are that the Fed will not change the rate anytime soon.

Again, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve did a very good job in managing the Fed's policy rate of interest while attempting to get it back into a range that was closer to what Federal Reserve officials felt was "normal," somewhere around 3.00 percent to 3.50 percent.

In terms of more aggregate numbers, the M2 measure of the money stock grew at a 4.1 percent rate year-over-year in Mr. Powell’s first year in office. In Mr. Powell’s second year, the M2 money stock grew at a 7.0 percent rate.

I believe that these figures support the claim that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve did a very good job over the past two years. Fed officials did not overreact to anything, and where there was something that needed attention, they refocused and did the job they needed to do.

Mr. Powell Earns the Trust of the World

Because of this, I believe that the rest of the world looks at Mr. Powell and these results very favorably, and the confidence Mr. Powell has generated is the reason why the US dollar is so strong in the world investment community.

This is also the reason why the United States is looked on as a “safe haven” for investment monies and that this is why so much "risk averse" money has been flowing into the US recently.

Looking Forward

The future looks very uncertain, especially with the looming threat of the coronavirus outbreak that seems to be spreading throughout the world. Mr Powell has identified and discussed the potential threat of the outbreak and says that the Fed is prepared to act. However, little information has been provided concerning this situation, and rightfully so because of all the unknowns, known and unknown, that surround the picture.

The important thing for us right now is that we know more about Mr. Powell and how he operates. And, the information we have gathered over the past two years gives us some confidence that Mr. Powell has what it takes to get us through the next two years.

This doesn't mean that we may not have some bad times. Events like a health pandemic cannot be countered by fiscal or monetary policy. But, policy makers can work to minimize disturbances or from letting them spiral out of control.

Mr. Powell has shown us that he can do this job if it is needed and this should give markets and market participants the confidence they need to face the uncertainties lying ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.