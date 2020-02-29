Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of February 2020

Vanadium company news - U.S. utilities rush to procure energy storage capacity. Korean flow battery company signs JV agreement for 200MWh U.S. factory.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. February saw vanadium prices move higher after falling for over a year.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1-year chart - Price = USD 6.70/lb

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 3-year chart

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 29.00

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium market news

In 2017, Robert Friedland stated:

""We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid."

The world’s largest battery in Dalian, China, to be completed in 2020: 200MW/800MWh vanadium flow battery (requires ~8,000 tonnes of V2O5)

Source

On January 28, Oil Price reported:

"U.S. utilities rush to procure energy storage capacity... A growing number of those utilities are combining battery energy storage with their new solar and wind capacity plans. The energy consultancy’s analysis of the plans of 43 utilities showed “exponential growth in expected utility demand for battery energy storage system procurements, as utilities adopt more aggressive clean energy portfolio strategies,” WoodMac says."

On January 30, Energy Storage News reported:

"Korean flow battery company signs JV agreement for 200MWh US factory. KORID Energy Company Limited, a South Korea headquartered developer of VRBs, has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Canada-headquartered Margaret Lake Diamonds."

On February 15, PV magazine India reported:

"The long read: Go big, go with the flow. While lithium batteries have taken center stage for energy storage, vanadium redox flow batteries could gain considerable traction in 2020... Vanadium batteries are extremely susceptible to the price of battery grade 99.5% V205 which makes up around 35% of the total cost... In the longer term, success will require the development of more vanadium deposits. That development comes at a high capital cost and will require backing from battery manufacturers and new energy funds."

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On February 18, Glencore announced: "Preliminary results 2019." Highlights include:

Healthy cash generation despite significantly lower commodity prices.

"2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 billion, down 26%.

Net loss attributable to equity holders of $0.4 billion, after $2.8 billion of impairment charges.

Cash generated by operating activities before working capital changes of $10.3 billion, down 22%.

Net capex cash flow of $5 billion..."

On February 18, Glencore announced: "Glencore’s commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On February 26, AMG reported: "Full year and fourth quarter 2019 results." Regarding Q4 2019:

"Revenue decreased by 22% to $268.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $344.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

EBITDA was $22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 64% decrease compared to 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On January 30, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Full year 2019 and Q4 2019 operational update." Highlights include:

Vametco

"Record annual production of 2,833 mtV in the form of Nitrovan achieved in FY2019, in line with guidance of 2,800 mtV to 2,900 mtV; represents an 11 per cent increase relative to 2018 (FY2018: 2,560 mtV). Record quarterly production achieved at Vametco in Q4 2019 of 880 mtV; represents a 32 per cent increase relative to Q4 2018 (Q4 2018: 665 mtV).

Achieved FY2019 production cash cost of US$18.10/kgV (ZAR261/kgV), a 5 per cent reduction relative to FY2018 (FY2018: US$19.11/kgV), beating FY2019 guidance of US$18.90/kgV to US$19.50/kgV. Production cash cost of US$15.2/kgV in Q4 2019, a 20 per cent reduction relative to Q3 2019, supported by higher volumes during the quarter.

Generated unaudited underlying EBITDA of US$42.4 million for FY2019 despite a 35 per cent reduction in the average vanadium price received."

Vanchem

"The acquisition of the Vanchem processing plant (100 per cent interest) was completed in November 2019.

Commenced the critical refurbishment programme to meet regulatory standards and improve productivity.

Work to finalise the expected capital expenditure plans together with the production ramp-up profile is currently underway. The Company will provide guidance to the market once the assessment is complete..."

FY2020 Guidance

Vametco

"Expected to produce between 3,000 mtV and 3,200 mtV, a 6 per cent to 13 per cent increase relative to FY2019, with volumes weighted towards H2 2020.

Vametco expected to commence production of Ferrovanadium through Vanchem processing facility.

FY2020 production cash cost guidance of between US$17.20/kgV and US$17.70/kgV (ZAR257/kgV and ZAR265/kg), representing a 2 per cent to 5 per cent reduction relative to FY2019."

Vanchem

"Vanchem expected to produce between 960 mtV and 1,100 mtV of vanadium from stockpiles.

Diversification of products expected in FY2020 with Vanchem's Ferrovanadium and Chemicals production to supplement existing production of Nitrovan from Vametco."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

No news for the month; however, Largo did release a CEO YouTube video you can view here.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels states they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On February 13, Energy Fuels announced:

"Energy Fuels announces US$16.6 million common share bought deal... at a price of US$1.47 per share..."

On February 20, Energy Fuels announced:

"Energy Fuels announces closing of previously announced US$16,611,000 bought deal offering."

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR stated: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

On February 21, Ferro Alloy Resources announced:

"Company de-lists from Kazakhstan Stock Exchange [KASE]. Following the listing of the Company’s shares on the Astana International Stock Exchange [AIX, ticker FAR] the Company has closed its listing on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The Company continues to be listed on the London Stock Exchange."

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On February 6, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

"Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. mining update. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Western continues its ongoing mining activities at the Sunday Mine Complex Uranium/Vanadium Project (the “Sunday Mines”). The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety [CDRMS] has set a hearing for late March to consider the status of the Mining Permits for the Sunday Mines."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% owns the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On January 30, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

Corporate

"MOUs signed with globally recognised partners across battery recycling and titanium/vanadium projects.

Successful execution of corporate strategy with partners now secured across all core development projects to co-fund final evaluation studies through to development decisions and potential operating joint ventures.

Cash $100.7 million, receivables and investments at $9.9 million and no debt."

Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project

"MOU signed with China’s IMUMR which defines jointly funded evaluation milestones preceding a potential 50:50 operating JV to develop Barrambie.

Successful completion of bench and pilot scale hydrometallurgical test-work programs which produced very high purity titanium chemicals (with high recoveries) used as an intermediate in pigment production, vanadium recovery pilot scale test work to commence imminently.

Renewal of EPA approval for construction and operation of an integrated processing operation extended until October 2022..."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or "An Update On Neometals", or my article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On February 4, Australian Vanadium announced: "Shallow high-grade vanadium intersections from southern infill drilling." Highlights include:

"...Best drill intersections include: 22m at 1.25% V2O5 from 32m in 19RRC031, including 15m at 1.44% V2O5 from 37m...

Programme strongly supporting goal to increase Project life by identifying low-cost, high grade, shallow, high recovery and low risk Resources."

On February 5, Australian Vanadium announced: "High Vanadium extraction confirmed as pyrometallurgical pilot begins." Highlights include:

"Innovative roasting testwork to simulate a Grate Kiln process indicates improved vanadium extraction.

Beneficiation circuit concentrate representing the average first five years of forecast production is currently in transit to the Metso pyrometallurgical testing facilities in Danville, Pennsylvania, USA.

The objective of the pilot Grate Kiln testwork is to optimise economics and define full scale process design criteria.

The Grate Kiln is an efficient, low risk and proven technology for pelletising iron concentrates.

AVL is adapting proven industrial technology to modify and improve the traditional vanadium salt roast processing techniques as it moves to deliver The Australian Vanadium Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia."

On February 10, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL awarded $1.25 million vanadium research and development grant..."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Resource upgrade due. Possible off-take partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On January 31, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report and appendix 5B Dec 2019." Highlights include:

"Focus on progressing the development of the high grade, low cost, large scale, long life Gabanintha Vanadium Project [GVP] following delivery of the high quality DFS.

CNMNC offtake discussions in latter stages of negotiation and documentation for completion of a binding Offtake Agreement.

Offtake MOU with Fengyuan extended until the end of March 2020 to enable orderly progression of mutual due diligence and conversion to a binding Offtake Agreement.

Advanced engagement with potential strategic partners and project funding partners with a shared long-term view of the vanadium industry.

Continuing to work with NAIF as part of the Company’s strategic approach in securing the funding required to progress the development of the GVP.

Progressing environmental approvals with spring surveys undertaken to provide complete seasonal coverage of the Project area.

Received the Environmental Scoping Document [ESD] from the WA EPA to guide future work leading to the preparation and submission of the Environmental Review Document [ERD].

As at the end of December 2019, the Company had cash of $0.52 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter the Company completed a placement to international and domestic strategic and high net worth investors to raise $2.14m before costs.

As at 30 January 2020, the Top 20 shareholders held 46% of the fully paid ordinary shares. A tranche of unlisted options exercisable at $0.25 expired as at 31 December 2019."

On February 20, Technology Metals Australia announced: "WA Government lead agency support for Gabanintha Project."

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take announcements. Possible funding or equity partner announcements.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Execetive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd. [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd. is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On February 4, TNG Ltd. announced:

"Mount Peake Project development update. TNG’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr Paul Burton, said:“We are very pleased with the progress made by our project development and implementation team so far, and particularly the progress made by SMS on the FEED study as its advances towards the delivery of an EPC Proposal. The TNG team, together with SMS and all our other contractors,have been working tirelessly to optimise the project. “Additionally, with the full support from the Northern Territory Government and the commitment shown by KfW IPEX-Bank, we believe that TNG is well placed to progress the development of the world-class Mount Peake Project in the near future. We look forward to receiving the final results of the FEED study as TNG advances in readiness for a potential Final Investment Decision later this year.”"

On February 12, TNG Ltd. announced: "Deferral of proposed dual listing on the London Stock Exchange."

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On January 31, Aura Energy announced: "December quarterly report 31st January 2020." Highlights include:

"During the December quarter, Aura Energy continued low level project development work given the completion of both the Tiris Uranium Project Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] and the Häggån Vanadium Scoping Study.

Aura also progressed funding activities for the gold projects, corporate discussions around Häggån and progression of the compensation case against the Swedish government.

Aura also reduced work activity, reduced staff and cut costs given the financing difficulties that faced the company in this period.

Aura raised additional funds from Lind and subsequent to quarter end undertook a share placement in the UK and Australia enabling it to continue basic operations.

The majority of the technical work conducted related to Häggån with; Resource upgrade to the Measured and Indicated category, and Vanadium leach tests which indicated very high recoveries.

Review by the ASX continues on the Häggån Scoping Study prior to release."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (planning to change name to Silver Elephant Mining Corp.)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On January 30, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Activities report –December quarter 2019." Highlights include:

"Excellent results from reserve drilling at Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project confirm the world class nature of the deposit – specifically its high grade and substantial tonnage.

Consistent high in situ grades of +1.0% V2O5 in initial planned mining area.

Update to Mineral Resource well advanced with completion in Q1 2020 (currently Indicated and Inferred Resources total 612Mt at an in situ grade of 0.78% V2O5).

Comprehensive strategy underway to further development of the VanRes Steelpoortdrift project and assess optimal processing options.

Placement completed to raise $800,000 to underpin this development, including investment of $500,000 by parties introduced by the Company’s SA based directors and original project vendors.

Strong interest from global participants in the vanadium market with continued engagement during the Quarter, including supply of data and samples."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However, their deposits also contain vanadium.

On January 30, King River Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

"Mineral Resource amendment to include Al2O3 and MgO in the resource statement for the Central deposit at Speewah.

The Speewah Specialty Metals [SSM] Project Prefeasibility Study has examined several process routes, and is currently investigating a smaller scale Beneficiation-Agitated Tank Sulphuric Acid leaching-precipitation process. Testwork and studies are underway to produce High Purity Alumina (99.99% Al2O34N HPA), and Vanadium pentoxide (>98% V2O5), Titanium dioxide (>99% TiO2) and Iron oxide (>65% Fe2O3) as co-products, with a completion date by end March 2020.

Mt Remarkable drilling returned more gold intersections along the Trudi vein including 6m @ 5.95g/t Au (including 1m @ 33.7g/t Au)and 3m @ 7.1g/t Au (including 1m @ 17.9g/t).

Tennant Creek geophysical surveys have delineated IOCG targets for drilling in 2020."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies "VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology" and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On February 4, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced: "Memorandum of understanding with Delectrik Systems Private Limited." Highlights include:

The MOU allows the companies to collaborate on a number of key strategic initiatives including:

"VRFB high power stack and electrolyte development.

Development of intellectual property.

Production of VRFB systems with integrated technology.

Production of VRFB systems for evaluation by third parties.

Engineering, commissioning and logistics framework relating to the production of VRFB Systems.

Assess and model manufacturing of VRFB integrated solutions.

Assess all cost reduction possibilities and requirements for scaled manufacturing.

Potential commercialization of high power stack and electrolyte.

Application modeling for many different use cases.

Assess collaboration, partnership or joint venture possibilities."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (OTCQB:CCCCF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N] (OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Vanadium Resources [ASX:VR8]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

CellCube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were higher in February.

Highlights for the month include:

U.S. utilities rush to procure energy storage capacity. Korean flow battery company signs JV agreement for 200MWh US factory.

Vanadium redox flow batteries could gain considerable traction in 2020.

Bushveld achieves record annual vanadium production.

Neometals - MOU signed with China’s IMUMR which defines jointly funded evaluation milestones preceding a potential 50:50 operating JV to develop the Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project.

Technology Metals Australia - CNMNC offtake discussions in latter stages of negotiation and documentation for completion of a binding Offtake Agreement.

King River Resources - Gold intersections along the Trudi vein at Mt Remarkable, including 6m @ 5.95g/t Au. Tennant Creek geophysical surveys have delineated IOCG targets for drilling in 2020.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.