Mallinckrodt: Outlook 2020-21

I am neutral/avoid on this stock because the company faces both headwinds and tailwinds in 2020.

After settling its opioid-related lawsuit, the company faces cash outflows of $200 million per year for years 1 and 2 and $150 million for years 3–8.

Mallinckrodt’s immediate future (2020–21) is shrouded in mystery. There are too many ifs and buts, and one potential black swan that can emerge out of nowhere.

I am neutral on Mallinckrodt (MNK) despite the company reporting an EPS of $2.40 and operational cash flows of $209 million from operations for Q4 2019.

There has been positive news flow around the company recently. After beating Q4 2019 estimates, MNK announced it had completely settled thousands of opioid-related lawsuits by agreeing to pay $1.6 billion over 8 years. It also announced debt restricting plans. Despite the positive news flow, there are valid reasons why you should avoid investing in the company.

Let’s dig deeper.

MNK has two business divisions – specialty brands and specialty generics. Here’s how MNK’s business environment will unfold in 2020.

In Q4 2019, MNK reported net sales of $805 million. Of this, $611 million came from specialty brand sales and $194 million from its specialty generics business. Five drugs were responsible for about 96% of MNK’s specialty brand sales, and here’s an analysis of their prospects:

Drilling down the specialty brand business revealed MNK’s main drugs, and these were:

1. Acthar Gel contributed $233 million (38%), INOmax threw in $144 million (23.5%), OFIRMEV delivered $112 million (18%), Therakos brought in $53 million (8.6%) and AMITZA topped it up with $51 million (8.3%).

2. Acthar Gel and AMITZA sales declined by 17.8% and 21.2%, respectively; OFIRMEV sales grew 28.2%; Therakos sales were up 11.3%; and INOmax sales grew 3.8%.

3. The company has invested more than $0.5 billion in Acthar’s R&D. Though clinical data from rheumatoid arthritis trials have been positive, its sales face pressure from payers. On Feb. 17, 2020, the city of Marietta sued MNK for unfair conduct because the company had increased Acthar’s price by 97,500% (from $40 to $39,000 per vial).

Though the ruling is awaited, the company is contemplating delivering Acthar using a subscription model, instead of marketing it from a commercial perspective. How much this shift will impact revenues is not known, but the management team expects the drug’s sales to soften in the first half of 2020.

However, the company estimates that Achtar Gel will play an important role in the future and is bullish on its prospects. This is a key drug for the company, and if it gets embroiled in controversies, the company’s sales will take a hit going forward. It is unclear how the action will pan out in the second half of 2020 and beyond.

4. MNX expects INOmax’s sales to take a beating because of competitive pressures from Endo International (ENDP), Mylan (MYL), Bausch Health (BHC), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Other drugs will continue to grow in double digits – and their growth may at best even out de-growth in Acthar and INOmax.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

MNK’s specialty generics business would enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy by Q2 2020. This is required as per the terms of its opioid settlement. After the division emerges from bankruptcy, MNK must pay $300 million in settlement. Plus, it also has to pay $200 million per year for years 1 and 2 and $150 million for years 3–8.

After emerging from bankruptcy, the business will become an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of MNK. The company will then evaluate its prospects and take things from there.

This business contributed $194 million in Q4 2019 or 24% of total Q4 revenues. There is little clarity on how this business will function post the bankruptcy event.

MNK refinanced its debt in Q4 2019 by entering into an exchange agreement wherein certain senior noteholders would exchange their 2022 notes for new 10% second lien notes due in 2025. There are conditions attached to this deal and there is an “if” that hangs like a sword over it. If this deal goes through, MNK will get some breathing space to tackle the opioid settlement – if it doesn’t, MNK will face a cash crunch.

MNK also plans to advance the pipeline of two additional drugs that it expects to do well – terlipressin and StrataGraft.

Two other focus areas are to reduce net debt and successfully navigate the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of its specialty generics business.

Summing Up

There is no visibility on how 2020 will turn out for MNK.

First, the company does not know if its debt refinancing will go through successfully. Second, there’s the Acthar lawsuit and uncertainty around its sales. The outcome is not known, and it is also not clear whether other cities or entities will sue MNK if the lawsuit is decided in favor of the city of Marietta. Third, there’s the bankruptcy to navigate and the payment of $1.6 billion (over 8 years) that will follow.

For the first three quarters of 2019, MNK generated $596 million in cash flow from operations and topped it off with another $209 million in Q4. Acthar contributes about 38% to revenues and its sales are expected to soften at least in the first half of 2020 – this, along with the annual installments payable on account of the opioid settlement, will hurt cash flows. I’m not even factoring in the damages that the company may have to pay if it loses the lawsuit.

Image Source: MarketWatch

The only bullish thing about MNK is that the company’s management is transparent and blunt. They get full marks for that.

Other than that, my rating is neutral/avoid for the stock.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.