SmarTone Telecommunications: 5G Brings New Hope Amidst Headwinds

There are expectations of higher mobile ARPUs for SmarTone, after the company launches its 5G mobile services in mid-2020.

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a negative impact on SmarTone's roaming revenue this year, and roaming services typically have the highest profitability of the different telecommunications services.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK]. The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a negative impact on SmarTone's roaming revenue this year, and roaming services typically have the highest profitability of the different telecommunications services. On the positive side of things, there are expectations of higher mobile ARPUs for SmarTone, after the company launches its 5G mobile services in mid-2020.

A "Neutral" rating is warranted, as the near-term earnings outlook for SmarTone is uncertain with the current coronavirus outbreak, especially relating to the revenue contribution from roaming services, notwithstanding the fact that the company's EV/EBITDA valuations are below that of its own historical averages and most of its peers.

This is an update of my initiation article published on SmarTone on October 1, 2019. SmarTone's share price (not adjusted for dividends) has declined by close to -14% from HK$6.81 as of September 30, 2019 to HK$5.87 as of February 27, 2020 since my initiation. SmarTone currently trades at 3.7 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.9 times and 4.8 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) dividend yield of 5.5%.

Readers are advised to trade in SmarTone Telecommunications shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 315:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $700,000, and market capitalization is above $800 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Headwinds From Coronavirus Outbreak This Year And Social Unrest Last Year

SmarTone's service revenue grew +3% YoY to HK$2,412 million in 1H FY2020, but the company's net profit fell by -20% YoY to HK$265 million over the same period. The key factor for SmarTone's earnings decline was "a substantial decline in inbound roaming due to the significant fall in visitors" as per the company's 1H FY2020 results announcement released on February 18, 2020.

SmarTone's roaming revenue declined -4% YoY in 1H FY2020, but this had a disproportionate impact on the company's earnings. Roaming services typically have the highest profit margin of the different telecommunications services provided, and roaming revenue accounted for 15% of SmarTone's 1H FY2020 revenue and a much higher proportion of earnings.

Tourist arrivals for Hong Kong declined by -14.2% YoY to approximately 3.2 million in 2019, largely due to social unrest in Hong Kong last year. This was the key reason for SmarTone's lower roaming revenue and earnings for 1H FY2020 or the second half of 2019 (calendar year). The coronavirus outbreak is expected to be a key headwind for SmarTone this year.

At the time of writing, there are 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection with two deaths in Hong Kong. Average daily tourist arrivals in Hong Kong fell from 100,000 in January 2020 to approximately 3,000 in the first half of February 2020. This suggests a bleak outlook for SmarTone's roaming revenue and earnings in 2H FY2020. Market consensus expects SmarTone's net income to decline by -20% YoY for full FY2020 (YE June).

Lower Than Expected 5G Spectrum Cost Is A Positive

A positive for SmarTone has been lower-than-expected 5G spectrum cost. The spectrum for the 3.5GHz, 3.3 GHz and 4.9 GHz bands were auctioned in October-November 2019, and the price that SmarTone spent was lower than what the market had expected.

SmarTone spent a total of HK$385 million at the 5G spectrum auctions in October-November 2019. In contrast, the company spent approximately HK$1.34 billion and HK$980 million at prior spectrum auctions in December 2018 and March 2015, respectively.

Looking ahead, SmarTone is guiding for capital expenditures in the HK$600-650 million range for full FY2020, which includes 5G-related capital expenditures. More importantly, SmarTone emphasized at the company's recent 1H FY2020 earnings call on February 18, 2020 that "the 5G capital expenditures as a group will actually be lower than the 4G period."

In summary, prior concerns regarding higher 5G investments vis-a-vis 4G are no longer an issue for SmarTone, with lower-than-expected spectrum cost and positive guidance for 5G-related capital expenditures going forward.

Upside Potential For ARPUs In The New 5G Era

With the downside from 5G investments expected to be lower, one can start to assess the potential upside from 5G. SmarTone is targeting to launch its 5G services in mid-2020.

SmarTone's mobile postpaid ARPU has been on a decline for the past few years, decreasing from as high as HK$300 per month four years ago to HK$225 per month for 1H FY2020. There are expectations of higher mobile ARPUs for SmarTone, after the company launches its 5G mobile services.

South Korea serves as a good example of the potential upside for SmarTone's mobile postpaid ARPU, as it is the first country where 5G mobile services were commercially launched in April 2019. Based on research by consultancy Analysys Mason, the ARPUs for South Korean mobile operators increased by between +0.5% and +1.7% in the 1Q 2019-3Q 2019 period. Given the high operating leverage embedded with telecommunication companies, a small percentage increase in ARPUs and revenue can translate to a much larger growth in earnings.

Furthermore, SmarTone's revenue from the sale of handsets and accessories declined -35% YoY from HK$2,842 million in 1H FY2019 to HK$1,845 million in 1H FY2020. This was largely attributable to the fact that consumers have been holding off from replacing their handsets in anticipation of new 5G handsets. The launch of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) first 5G-enabled iPhone in 2020 could help to spark a recovery in SmarTone's revenue from the sale of handsets and accessories. Also, SmarTone's ARPUs could see a uplift from the increase in pricing for new 5G mobile plans that are bundled with the new Apple 5G iPhone later in the year.

Enterprise Solutions Is Likely To Have Minimal Profit Contribution In The Near Term

SmarTone does not disclose the revenue and earnings contribution for its enterprise solutions business separately, but the company credited its +3% YoY growth in service revenue for 1H FY2020 to "additional revenue from Enterprise Solutions" in the company's recent semi-annual results announcement.

Despite the positive top line growth, it is worth noting that cost of services provided and other operating expenses (excluding the effects of the implementation of new accounting standards in FY2020) increased by +4% YoY in 1H FY2020, which completely offset the revenue growth. This was because most of the increase in cost of services provided and other operating expenses was a result of investments made to support the growth of enterprise solutions business.

SmarTone is likely to still have generated the bulk of its earnings from the core mobile services business, as the company has yet to build up the enterprise solutions business to a certain scale to benefit from positive operating leverage.

Valuation

SmarTone trades at 4.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 3.7 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$5.87 as of February 27, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples were 4.9 times and 4.8 times, respectively.

SmarTone offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend per share of HK$0.145 for 1H FY2020, which represented a -20% decline from 1H FY2019's interim dividend per share of HK$0.180. This is in tandem with the -20% decline in earnings per share to HK$0.237 for SmartTone in 1H FY2020.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, SmarTone is valued by the market at a discount to most of its peers on the basis of EV/EBITDA multiples, but it is less attractive in terms of forward dividend yield.

Hong Kong Telecommunications Operators Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK] 18.5 10.8 5.5% 6.7% HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK] 13.0 9.9 6.0% 6.1% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] 2.0 1.9 3.8% 3.4%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SmarTone are lower-than-expected roaming revenue if the current coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, a failure to raise ARPUs for new 5G mobile plans in the future, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.