SmileDirectClub: No Smiles Here

While improvements are to be applauded, risks are sky high despite the low valuation attached to the shares, with low expectations being the only positive now.

The company seems to understand that something needs to happen as anticipated growth and bottom line leverage seen in 2020 is encouraging.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) is a name which I have covered with great interest since it went public, as I concluded last September that shares were not offering a smile yet.

In that article, I labelled the IPO a disaster with investors rightfully believing that there are great risks to the business. I saw some appeal luring with sales multiple compressing a lot, which looks compelling given the impressive growth, yet at the same time noted that risks are high.

At the time of writing, shares were down 25% from the initial offer price. The old business model of bringing companies public, labeling them as tech companies and attaching a high valuations on the back of rapid sales increases (accompanied with big losses) was no longer working.

The Business, The Stance

SmileDirectClub offers clean aligners in an affordable and convenient way, offered through teledentistry. Contrary to the traditional orthodontic model, these new solutions are way cheaper, coming in at just 25-33% of the traditional alternatives. Additional benefits, according to the company, are that of less patient visits and quicker results from treatment, as the financing opportunities provided create a compelling alternative to many users.

Founded as recently as 2014, the company claims it has created more than 700,000 smiles since its existence (at the time of the IPO), targeting a huge 124 million patient group in the US alone, and a much larger global market, although those numbers look quite aggressive.

Besides the superior cost-effectiveness quality (according to the company itself), the company specifically cites benefits including the greater focus on businesses with a social mission, technology usage in healthcare, and increased aesthetics awareness among younger demographics.

Of interest was that the IPO was priced at $23 in September of last year, actually above the preliminary offering range. With 58.5 million shares sold, the company obtained $1.35 billion in gross proceeds with 387 million shares outstanding. That valued equity at $8.9 billion, as a pro-forma operating asset valuation of $8.25 billion meant that expectations were on the high side.

The company has seen stellar momentum. SDC generated $146 million in sales in 2017 on which it lost $30 million. Revenues tripled to $324 million, with operating losses only increasing to $45 million in 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues more than doubled to $373 million, with adjusted operating losses coming in at $31 million. First-quarter revenue growth for 2019 was up 159%, with second-quarter growth slowing down to 84%. With revenues trending at $800 million a year, operating assets were valued at around 10 times sales at the IPO, although that multiple contracted to 7.4 times after shares fell to $17 when I had an initial look.

Not A Buyer

Despite the strong growth and potential, as well as much more modest sales multiples, I was not compelled to buy the shares at $17. The issues are that of large losses, traditional competition from orthodontic practitioners and related to that of regulatory and compliance risks, as well as competition from a name like Align Technology (ALGN), among others, not to mention the controlling shareholder. Align is arguably better run, larger and profitable and trades at around 6 times sales. While SDC was growing quicker, its product draws greater scrutiny and the company is posting large losses, unlike Align.

By November the company reported third-quarter results with revenue growth slowing down to 50% on an annual basis to $180 million, actually causing doubt on the $800 million run rate which I have been using. The adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million furthermore excluded equity-based compensation as well as a combined $11 million in depreciation and interest rate costs, indicating real large economic losses for shareholders.

For the year, the company guided for sales of $750-$755 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $73-$80 million. These soft results prompted shares to fall to just $8 and change, down 50% from levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the IPO. After the company announced that a new line of oral care products would be exclusively available at Walmart (WMT) in early 2020, that triggered another big rally in the stock to levels in the mid-teens.

The problem is that the fourth-quarter results are extremely weak. Full-year sales came in at $750 million, at the low end of the guidance. While fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated to 53%, the quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $60 million is high. With net cash down to just little over $100 million, although gross cash is comfortably above $300 million, this burn rate is quite concerning by all means. With the diluted share count of 382 million shares now trading around $7.50, the operating asset valuation has dropped to just $2.7 billion, at less than 4 times reported sales due to the steep losses, growth slowdown and concerns about the business model.

For the current year, the outlook is quite upbeat with sales seen at $1.0-$1.1 billion, up 33-46% compared to 2019, quite solid of course. The good point is that adjusted EBITDA losses are seen at $50-75 million. This compares to a $100 million adjusted EBITDA loss for 2019 and a $60 million loss for the fourth quarter. Note, however, that this loss still has to be corrected for an annualized $60 million in depreciation and interest expenses, as well as stock-based compensation expenses. This means that cash outflows might come in around $100 million. While marking an improvement, it is far from compelling of course.

Based on the forward sales expected in 2020, sales multiples have compressed a great deal to about 2.5 times, which simply looks compelling given the growth and potential, unless you believe the company might not be able to earn any significant margins on that in the coming years.

What Now?

Despite the lower price in the shares, this remains a very risky proposition. On the positive side, the forward sales multiples have collapsed from 10 times at the time of the IPO to about 2.5 times now. This is clearly encouraging, yet the risks appear plentiful and hard to quantify.

There are two major risks which includes not just the business model and the fact that the company is posting real large losses (do not get fooled by adjusted losses and EBITDA metrics). The other risk is that of the legal risks which appear sincere, as I am no expert in this field.

The business model requires real operational excellence in the coming quarters, as the company is actually posting large losses and net cash balances have quickly come down. Then again, valuations are very low, which is the only positive for the valuation going forward ironically. Hence, this remains an interesting story to watch, as despite the great fall in the shares price, I am in no rush to get involved here, despite anticipated improvements in 2020.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.