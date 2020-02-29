WTI Weekly: Key Resistance Holds Early Week Before Aggressive Price Discovery Lower Developed To 43.85s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring 54.66s holding as resistance. This expectation did not play out buyers trapped early week before price discovery lower developed toward key support into Tuesday’s auction. Key support failed in Tuesday’s trade before aggressive price discovery lower ensued, driving price beyond all weekly statistical support targets to 43.85s into Friday’s auction. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence before retracement developed to 45.18s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 44.76s.

23-28 February 2020

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as both last Friday’s late buyers and Sunday’s buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 50.45s as last week’s key support was challenged into Monday’s NY close. A minor retracement higher ensued early into Tuesday’s trade as balance developed, 50.45s-52.02s. The retracement consisted of -2k contract net delta before rotation back to test Monday’s low developed. Buying interest emerged, 50.98s-50.57s, at/near key support into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a sell-side breakdown attempt developed in Wednesday’s trade to 48.99s. Again, minor retracement higher developed to 50.44s on a -4k contract net delta. Buyers trapped, 49.83s/50.06s, as sell excess formed amidst the EIA release (+450k vs. +2.4mil expected), at/near the breakdown area. Price discovery lower resumed to 48.31s at/near the Sharedata weekly 1st standard deviation low target into Wednesday’s NY close. Selling interest emerged there, driving price aggressively lower in Thursday’s auction achieving a stopping point, 45.88s. Sellers trapped, 46.21s, as retracement developed to 47.74s again on a -885 contract net delta. Selling interest emerged, 47.75s, ahead of Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower continued early in Friday’s auction price discovery lower developed into Friday’s trade achieving the weekly stopping point low, 43.85s. Sellers trapped there amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed to 45.18s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 44.76s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher provided 54.66s failed as resistance. This probability path did not play out buyers trapped early in the week resulting in price discovery lower to test key support, 51.15s-50.88s. Key support failed and aggressive price discovery lower ensued to 43.85s into Friday’s trade before sellers trapped and buy excess formed, halting the sell-side sequence. This week’s rotation (879 ticks) traded beyond the weekly 2nd standard deviation range expectancy (647 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s late support area, 43.85s-44.20s, will be key. The move into the 45-40 area represents rotation down to the multi-year (since 2016) major support/low usage area, within the market structure. 42.33s-40s represents the last support area above the secular low support developed at 25.95s in 2016s. Markets experienced extreme increases in volatility premium this week, indicating real signs of market stress and panic. The primary expectation into next week is that the global doom and gloom narrative attributed to Coronavirus is overblown much like the Iran attack narrative of January at the highs near 64/65s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support area will target key supply clusters overhead, 46s-47.75s/49s-50.45s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at key resistance will target key demand clusters below, 43.40s-42.50s/40.60s-39.20s, respectively. While the near-term bias is sell-side, barring failure of 46s as resistance, the severity of the down move and location of the market at major support warrants caution. The recent broader contextual question is what the next directional phase would bring following the intermediate term balance, 65.65s-50.52s. This week’s auction has seen a sell-side breakdown attempt below 50.52s and subsequent price discovery lower to major support.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+122k contracts), an increase from last week as MM net long reduction has halted while short posture declined (-81k contracts). MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). This divergence implies a broader neutral posture as the buy-side once again failed near major structural resistance, 64s, and the market subsequently traded to major structural support, 50s, where the sell-side initially failed until this week. While the recent selling is aggressive, price has returned to the major, multi-year support area, 44s-40s. Due to this week’s aggressive price movement and dramatic increase in volatility premiums across markets, this week’s COT will likely not tell the whole story and the response in the coming weeks at this major support will be very significant in the longer term.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

