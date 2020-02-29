Chesapeake Energy's Painful Development

Things are looking bad for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). Really bad. For some time now, I have been incredibly bearish regarding the company, in part because of its high debt load, but mostly because of the excessive amount of capital the firm is forced to allocate just to keep production flat. This has bled the company dry in recent years, and in all likelihood, if the energy price environment doesn’t change for the better soon, and/or if management doesn’t engage in any major changes internally like asset sales, the firm’s chance of survival is awfully low.

Bad news on top of bad news

By all accounts, Chesapeake’s financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year were bad. In response to the news, shares of the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm tanked, closing down 30.5% to around $0.30 per unit. This is the lowest the company’s stock price has traded at, and it’s at the point of what many might call extremely distressed. As I wrote about recently, the company is in a really tough spot moving forward, with uncertainty (until now) about what its production and cash flow profile will look like moving forward. Today, though, we finally have an answer as to what that should look like.

For starters, let’s hit on management’s expectations for production this year. We already knew, heading into the quarterly announcement, that Chesapeake had plans to cut its capex budget for 2020 down to between $1.30 billion and $1.60 billion (both excluding $25 million in capitalized interest). This represents, at the mid-point, a cut compared to what management reported for the company’s 2019 fiscal year of around 30%.

In response to a capex cut of that magnitude, you can realistically expect output to fall. Where, and by how much, are the big questions that need answering though. As an example, management acknowledged that oil output should stay roughly flat this year versus what was reported in 2019. This is more or less accurate, with output in 2019 totaling 43 million barrels while output in 2020 should now be between 41.5 million and 43.5 million barrels. Management did not offer a forecast for NGLs, but output expectations of 12 million barrels there this year match what was seen in 2019.

While Chesapeake’s oil and NGL output now looks stable, the same, sadly, cannot be said of natural gas. As might be expected, natural gas production should come in lower this year than last. In 2019, it totaled 122 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This year, it should range between 108.3 million boe and 116.7 million with a mid-point of 112.5 million. That implies a year-over-year decline of 7.8%.

Truth be told, the drop in natural gas production is not as high as I would have guessed. About 80% of the company’s capex budget will be allocated toward their highest-margin oil operations, according to management. This implies very little for natural gas. It is possible that this modest decline in gas production might just be the beginning for the firm. After all, there’s always a production curve that oil and gas follows, where the earlier days of a well’s life see the greatest output and the later days are marked by significant declines. Assuming this is the case, investors could be in for a significant output decline in natural gas come 2021.

Another negative for Chesapeake has to do with the company’s debt. Management has actually done quite well at paying down debt. They have done this through asset sales and what debt they could not pay off, they worked to refinance so as to kick the can down the proverbial road. The problem, though, is that the company has been bad at keeping debt levels reduced. High capex requirements have necessitated the firm to take on debt once again. As an example, we need only look from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019. During this time frame, the company’s debt jumped from $8.17 billion to $8.92 billion. Admittedly, 2019’s ending results were better than the third-quarter results from last year. Then, debt was $9.34 billion. All things considered, though, that’s still not good.

In 2020, Chesapeake does have some debt maturities coming due. Clearly, the company is unlikely to have any material amount of cash flow that it can use to cover that. With the firm’s share price tanking and the market losing confidence in the business, continued refinancing efforts may not be possible either. To address these coming maturities, management said that they will sell between $300 million and $500 million worth of non-core assets. Specifics on what these assets entail have not been provided.

Last but not least, there is one positive for shareholders, but as one might expect, the word positive should have an asterisk next to it. According to management, EBITDA in 2020 should range between $2 billion and $2.2 billion with a mid-point of $2.1 billion. This is materially lower than the $2.53 billion seen in 2019 and is lower than the $2.38 billion seen in 2018. While this looks bad, it comes with a glimmer of hope.

If we use EBITDA as a proxy for operating cash flow, there is a chance that Chesapeake will succeed in achieving positive free cash flow for the year. Interest expense should be around $567.8 million at the mid-point of guidance. Strip this out and then strip out capex, and free cash flow could range from a negative $92.8 million to a positive $207.2 million. This does assume crude prices of $53.38 per barrel and natural gas prices of $1.91 per Mcf. These commodities are $48.67 and $1.82, respectively, as of this writing. While this is a positive for shareholders (assuming energy prices creep back up as they should), the drop in output come 2021 will probably be worse than this year. This could create a pocket of positive cash flow available this year, but at the expense of performance next year.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture is not looking good for Chesapeake. The company’s high debt remains a problem. Low energy prices are also devastating. If management can initiate a significant asset sale and/or if the firm can hold on long enough for oil and gas prices to recover, it might survive, but the business most certainly can be best described as a gamble at this time. A gamble I don’t want to take and one I can understand other investors being wary of.

