NG Weekly: Balance Development Early Week Before Sell-Side Breakdown To 1.64s Toward 2016 Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring failure of 1.86s as support. This probability path did not play out as balance developed, 1.82s-1.88s, into mid-week. Buyers failed to defend there as a sell-side breakdown and price discovery lower ensued beginning late Wednesday, driving price lower to 1.64s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.68s.

23-28 February 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower to 1.83s in Monday’s auction as key support was challenged. Buying interest emerged, 1.84s, into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as narrow balance developed, 1.83s-1.88s, before closing near the balance low into Tuesday’s NY close. A false breakdown developed to 1.82s early in Wednesday’s trade as buy excess formed there, driving price back through the prior balance to 1.88s. Selling interest emerged there before rotation back through the balance developed amidst large buying interest, 1.85s-1.83s, into Wednesday’s NY close.

Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 1.71s, into the EIA release (-143 bcf vs. -158 bcf expected) where buying interest emerged, 1.74s-1.72s, halting the sell-side sequence. Narrow balance developed, 1.72s-1.76s, as selling interest emerged, 1.76s, into Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower continued early in Friday’s trade, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 1.64s, where buying interest emerged, 1.66s, amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed to 1.72s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.68s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as key support, 1.86s, failed. Price discovery lower then ensued to 1.64s at/near four-year lows into Friday’s auction.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to key support, 1.70s-1.64s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.72s-1.76s/1.82s-1.88s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target major support below, 1.60s. While the near-term structure has been sell-side, the highest probability path, near-term, remains buy-side, barring failure of 1.64s as support. The severity of this week’s sell-side activity into major support imply, at minimum, a relief rally of some sort. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture increased (-309k contracts), an approximately 20k contract shift, near fourteen-year low as open interest (OI) decreased modestly.

The MM short posture stands at -473k contracts, a minor decline from the fourteen-year high. The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and current levels are more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting extreme pessimism with leveraged capital having materially increased short exposure at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell-side as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction. This week’s data is likely incomplete, at best, given the dramatic increase in volatility premium across markets and price action. The large asymmetry in MM posture on the sell-side persists as the market trades into the 2016 secular low support area, 1.60s-1.85s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.