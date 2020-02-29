Beyond Meat: Still Going Strong, Just A Little Less Strong

I see the appeal of a leadership position and rapidly lower multiples going forward, yet believe that in this market, the current outlook does not justify a position yet.

This is a great achievement, yet no operating leverage is seen in 2020, while growth will slow meaningfully.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is a name which I have been covering with great interest since its highly publicized public offering last year. My last take on the name was in October of 2019 as I concluded in this premium article that shares were far from an easy short, yet might offer some appeal at levels in the $60s-$70s given the growth and leadership position.

While I bought just a tiny stake and sold out way too early, with shares nearly doubling from their lows around $70 to levels in the $130s earlier this year, investors are now back to the $95 mark.

The Business, The Thesis

Despite trading at a 40 times annualized sales multiple following the momentum run in the aftermath of the IPO, I concluded that shares of Beyond Meat were a very dangerous short, experienced by many traders who saw shares rise from the official IPO price of $25 in May to $200 and change in August.

The run-up was arguably a short squeeze, although there is general interest from corporations and investors in plant-based food production (in terms of production, consumption and investments). After all, this might prove to be a healthier alternative to meat, while possibly having less of an impact on the environment and being arguably better for animal welfare.

The growth of the business and operating leverage has been nothing but amazing. With just $16 million in sales in 2016, sales doubled to $32 million in 2017, and increased another 170% to $88 million in 2018. Momentum was very strong in 2019, with first-quarter sales up 215% to $40 million and second-quarter sales up 287% to $67 million, and the company actually posting an operating profit of $2 million for the quarter. Notably, the profitability and accelerating growth looks very compelling as the company rapidly grew the points of sale.

Third-quarter sales rose 250% to $92 million with operating profits improving to $3.6 million, very impressive numbers again. Despite those numbers, shares collapsed from $200 to $80, as the 60.4 million shares outstanding valued equity at $4.8 billion at the time. Incorporating a $282 million net cash position resulted in an operating asset valuation of $4.5 billion.

With the company guiding for a midpoint of $270 million in full-year sales, that implied that fourth-quarter sales of $70 million looked soft. Based on those numbers, operating assets traded at 16 times sales, as investors knew to look through the numbers, with management appearing to guide conservatively.

The Numbers

Fourth-quarter numbers have been far stronger than guided for, with sales up 212% to $98.5 million, meaning that full-year sales came in at $298 million. Somewhat surprising is that the company is reporting a modest $0.9 million quarterly loss, creating a full-year operating loss of $0.5 million. The company did report positive adjusted EBITDA of around $25 million for the year, excluding a very real combined $21 million depreciation and share-based compensation expense.

For the current year, the company sees sales at $500 million, plus or minus $10 million, with EBITDA margins seen at similar margins compared to 2019. That said, earnings is not really the most important (short term) goal, but rather growth. Growing in a few years to half a billion revenue base is very impressive, with operating assets now trading at 11 times forward sales. After all, the 61.2 million shares value equity at $5.8 billion at $95, for an operating asset value of $5.6 billion.

What Now?

In October, I concluded that the 12 times annualized sales multiple was high, yet 250% growth justifies quite high valuations. With growth seen around 70% in 2020, the most extreme growth seems to be over and this is only logical, given the law of large numbers and the fact that growth has to come from more sales per point of distribution, rather than increasing the number of points of distribution. Based on the outlook, operating assets are now valued at around 11 times sales.

The fact that the company either has supply contracts or prototypes with pretty much all the major players in the food industry, in terms of restaurants, outlets and grocery chains, is very positive. Concerns are plentiful as well, and while valuation might be the most prominent risk, the other key risks include that of competition being rapidly on the rise. This makes scale and first mover advantage crucial. Other risks include that of the long-term impact, perhaps on human health.

So while appeal is increasing again, there might be other and better alternatives in this market, given the current turmoil, as the growth rate and lack of operating leverage seen in 2020 is somewhat disappointing. This makes it easy to pass on the shares now, but certainly keep an eye on them going forward.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.