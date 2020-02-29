Walmart: Vudu Sale Would Be Penny Wise, Pound Foolish

No matter what price Vudu may be sold at, it is hard to see a sale as bullish for Walmart investors.

A sale would also be a major blow to Walmart's ambitions to match Amazon's advertising prowess, which management once had ambitions to do.

In recent days, reports have emerged that NBCUniversal was in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire Vudu, Walmart’s (WMT) video streaming service. While that certainly has implications for Comcast (CMCSA) as NBC’s owner, I’m more interested in what it means for Walmart. A Vudu sale, no matter what dollar amount it fetches, seems to me a rather considerable blow to the bull case for Walmart.

For Now, Still Just A Rumor

It must be conceded at the outset that we don’t know anything for sure yet. And there may be grounds for doubt about these reports. Not long after the rumors hit the Street, official confirmation came that Comcast has acquired the streaming service Xumo, an ad-supported service that utilizes an almost cable-like “channel” system for streaming its content.

Comcast is, of course, the parent company of NBCUniversal, which is already planning on launching their new Peacock service as well. There is no immediately apparent reason why Comcast would want to acquire Xumo and acquire Vudu at the same time. But then again, there is no apparent reason to acquire Xumo when you’re already planning on launching Peacock, either, and both of those moves are already official.

It is possible that Comcast the parent company is acquiring Xumo, while its subsidiary NBCUniversal is trying to acquire Vudu for some separate initiative. But regardless of what Comcast is thinking or doing, the most significant piece of this information may simply be that Walmart is selling, not that Comcast is buying.

History of Vudu

Much like Amazon’s (AMZN) video division, Walmart’s Vudu app is both a video store and a service, offering TVOD and AVOD services. Walmart acquired the service back in 2010, and spent the next few years building it up into a respectable, if basic, alternative to Amazon’s video store. In what became a depressingly standard loop for the chain, management invested somewhat, but declined to put enough resource in to create a truly standout product. Vudu’s user interface and technical engineering remain below that of Amazon and other industry leaders.

Then, after six years there was another burst of management interest and fresh investment in October 2016, when Walmart’s online video service also began offering thousands of older movies and a few TV titles for free streaming, although the service includes ads to help defray costs. This boosted utilization and seemed promising - but was not followed up by further investments in additional content. Vudu became a second-tier AVOD, just as it was a TVOD.

Half-Hearted "War" Efforts

As the streaming wars have intensified, management has continued to alternate between desiring to compete in the new battlefield and desiring to conserve resources for other initiatives. Vudu again languished for a few years after ad-supported free streaming went live. But management interest returned in 2018/2019 as a bunch of new entrants started to jump into streaming.

Walmart then began making investments in original content - but couldn’t quite bring itself to jump in with both feet. Although it was announced that Vudu would commission a number of TV shows from MGM based on some of its oldest franchises, so far only one has launched - a “Mr. Mom” short-form series of a dozen episodes less than 15 minutes long.

Vudu has also made investments in the backend, forming joint ventures for various video-streaming technologies, but that has yet to produce any real breakthroughs in ad targeting, personalized recommendations, or pretty much anything else.

Walmart was also supposed to launch a “Channels store” for other streaming providers to sell their services through the Vudu portal, which of course is also something Amazon already does. But that never came to fruition, either.

Sale Implications

News of an impending sale might therefore be taken by some as a good thing for Walmart. With management never willing to allocate enough resources to fully compete, a sale would allow it to monetize its existing investments and stop drip-drip-dripping resources that could be used in other areas where management is more committed.

I disagree, however. A sale would be a considerable blow to the bullish case for Walmart, for two reasons.

Abandoning A Viable Contender

The first is simply that Vudu still has considerable potential to become a major player in digital sales of video content, and Walmart would be missing out. While Vudu has not matched the breadth of content of Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon Prime, it has a number of unique features that could make it very appealing to consumers.

Vudu will now credit you back for a rental cost if you stop watching within 30 minutes of pressing play and notify them within 24 hours. This greatly reduces the risk of trying new content - something Amazon and Netflix also encourage with their all-you-can-eat approach to selling video subscriptions - and addresses one of Vudu’s biggest weaknesses against their competitors. But the effects probably haven’t fully filtered into the user numbers yet.

Vudu has also begun price-matching other major digital retailers for their rentals, making them more competitive with not just Amazon but also Apple’s (AAPL) and Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) online stores.

What’s more, Vudu will also allow customers to convert existing physical stock of DVDs and Blu-Rays into their digital library, a unique feature among the major video streaming retailers that no other competitor can match. Given the sheer size of DVD libraries out there, that could be a major advantage if Walmart did more to market it and tie it into future purchase activity.

Altogether, it’s not entirely clear why Walmart is giving up on this service. And it will probably have a hard time replacing it, meaning it would be more or less out of the video streaming race. A race so many other companies are spending billions to claw their way into.

A Fatal Blow To A Key Initiative

The second reason may ultimately be the more important one, however; Walmart wants to follow Amazon into the digital advertising space. Which would be considerably harder to do without Vudu, since video is one of the most powerful advertising mediums. A sale might therefore be taken by many as an indication that Walmart’s ambitions in this area are now seen by management as unlikely to bear fruit. Which, if true, would make staying competitive with Amazon only that much harder going forward, as it uses those ad revenues to reduce prices in its online store.

Vudu’s ad-supported free streaming program has been a big boost to the program, producing a 56% increase in streaming in 2017 and, Walmart claims, a doubling in 2019. But the company started from such a small base that these numbers aren’t quite as impressive as they seem. In 2018, after the initial free-streaming boost, Vudu was still only amounting to 1.9 hours per user per month - compared to 25 per month for Netflix. And Netflix had a lot more users to boot. Even if that number really has doubled since then, Walmart is still at less than one-sixth of Netflix’s level. It just hasn’t put its considerable muscle to work breaking through into the business.

Walmart is confronting a sort of “chicken-and-egg” problem - it wants advertisers to help defray the costs of video streaming, but advertisers want to see a critical mass of video streamers on Vudu before they’ll commit funds. So far, management has been unwilling to square this circle by committing substantial resources upfront to kickstart the virtuous cycle. But a sale won’t stop Amazon from using the same virtuous cycle to underprice Walmart in more categories with its advertising revenue.

Investment Summary

Walmart’s exit from the streaming space, if it does in fact happen, is likely to be a penny-wise, pound-foolish move. In the short term, it will reduce capital expenditures and operating costs and allow resources to be redirected to more traditional retail areas of investment. But in the long-run, it will probably box Walmart out of one of the fastest growing sectors of the entertainment space and cripple its ability to compete with Amazon is an ever-more crucial area: advertising. We will have to wait and see if the sale happens, but if it does, I wouldn’t be too quick to celebrate as a Walmart investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.