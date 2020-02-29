XLF Weekly: Historic Selloff Of Near 18% From All-Time Highs To 25.97s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, provided 30.60s failed support. This primary expectation did play out (and then some) as a gap lower open developed in Monday’s auction, driving price lower through key support to 28.60s through Tuesday’s trade. From there, selling pressure then accelerated through mid-week, driving price aggressively lower to 25.97s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.59s.

24-28 February 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s trade as last week’s late buyers failed with trade beginning at/near key support. Buying interest emerged, 29.93s, as narrow balance developed, 30.06s-29.62s, through Monday’s auction. Selling interest emerged, 29.78s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as selling interest resumed early in Tuesday’s trade, driving price lower to 28.63s, through key supports. Buying interest emerged, 28.77s, into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as rotation higher to 29.22s developed on net -1,656 delta, indicating distribution of shares (vs. accumulation). Balance then developed, 28.62s-29.22s, through Wednesday’s auction before very large selling interest emerged, 28.57s, into Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late sellers held the auction as a gap lower open developed in Thursday’s trade. Price discovery lower continued to 27.54s where sellers trapped amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Rotation higher developed again to 28.39s on net -6,369 delta, again reflecting distribution of inventory. Sell excess developed there as rotation lower resumed toward 27.54s where buyers trapped into Thursday’s close. A gap lower open developed again in Friday’s trade as price discovery lower continued to 26.05s. Buying interest emerged, developing balance, 26.05s-26.82s, before a probe of the low developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 25.97s. Buy excess developed there, driving price higher to 26.64s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.59s.

This week’s auction saw aggressive price discovery lower from the key supply, 31s-30.50s, developed near the all-time highs. A negative feedback loop of selling behavior drove price lower to 25.97s, within August 2019’s demand into the week’s end. Within the broader context, substantial structural damage was done to the rally phase begun in 2016. As noted previously, markets are complex systems (not equilibrium systems) capable of abrupt changes of state, exacerbated by financialization and global interconnectedness. This week’s activity is a textbook example.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key demand cluster, 27s-26s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 27.50s-28.20s/28.60s-29.20s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 25.50s-25s/23s-22s, respectively. Despite the larger structural damage to the buy-side, it is reasonable to infer a near-term relief rally will manifest before any resumed sell-side activity. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher provided 25.97s holds as support. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that based on one year’s data, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and Bank America (NYSE:BAC) contributions to the prior rally (316 bps, 149 bps, and 134 bps, respectively) have declined or disappeared in one week’s time (117 bps, 26bps, -28bps, respectively). These three companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF and their response will remain key.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen a remarkable collapse from bullish extreme to bearish extreme essentially in one week’s time. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, also saw a historic decline this week from extreme bullish to extreme bearish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. While both the broad market and financials are showing posture for asymmetric bullish opportunity, caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.