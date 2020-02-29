Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Best Buy Co. (BBY) 3/18 4/9 0.5 0.55 10.00% 2.91% 17 Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 3/13 3/30 0.0875 0.09 2.86% 8.98% 11 Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 3/12 3/27 0.71 0.73 2.82% 3.22% 11 Home Depot Inc. (HD) 3/11 3/26 1.36 1.5 10.29% 2.75% 11 Linde Plc (LIN) 3/5 3/20 0.875 0.963 10.06% 2.02% 27 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/14 4/30 0.375 0.42 12.00% 2.42% 28 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 3/19 3/31 0.2725 0.28 2.75% 2.57% 11 Sempra Energy (SRE) 3/19 4/15 0.9675 1.045 8.01% 2.99% 17 Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 3/6 3/16 1.75 10 471.43% 1.44% 16 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 3/5 3/18 0.36 0.38 5.56% 2.04% 27

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 2 (Ex-Div 3/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Eversource Energy (ES) 3/31 0.5675 86.46 2.60% 22

Tuesday March 3 (Ex-Div 3/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 3/23 3.63 463.01 3.10% 11 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 3/26 0.62 78.3 3.30% 17 Stepan Company (SCL) 3/13 0.275 87.83 1.30% 52

Wednesday March 4 (Ex-Div 3/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/20 0.45 97.49 1.80% 10 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 3/23 0.27 61.04 1.70% 52 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 3/27 0.51 68.9 2.90% 22 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 4/1 0.79 87.24 3.60% 64 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 4/2 1.07 131.19 3.20% 48 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 3/31 0.7 144.45 1.90% 57 Linde Plc (LIN) 3/20 0.963 191.01 2.00% 27 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/20 0.4 45.82 3.50% 11 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 3/31 0.955 132.03 2.80% 47 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 3/18 0.38 74.48 2.00% 27 Waste Management (WM) 3/20 0.545 110.81 1.90% 17

Thursday March 5 (Ex-Div 3/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 3/16 0.44 57.1 3.00% 11 FedEx Corp. (FDX) 4/1 0.65 141.17 1.90% 18 Old Republic International (ORI) 3/16 0.21 19.72 4.10% 39 Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 3/16 10 695.8 1.50% 16

Friday March 6 (Ex-Div 3/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 3/25 0.255 55.75 1.70% 19 Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 3/31 0.79 237.82 1.30% 48 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 3/31 0.435 84.91 2.70% 25 Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 3/23 0.26 81.3 1.20% 15 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 4/8 0.65 69.28 3.70% 10 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 4/15 0.79 32.74 9.90% 16 PPL Corp. (PPL) 4/1 0.415 30.01 5.30% 19 Travelers Companies (TRV) 3/31 0.82 119.81 2.60% 15 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 4/1 0.31 58.15 2.00% 28 V.F. Corp. (VFC) 3/20 0.48 72 2.60% 47

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 3/5 0.36 3.8% Autoliv Inc. (ALV) 3/5 0.62 3.7% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 3/6 1.6 3.1% Atmos Energy (ATO) 3/9 0.575 2.1% American Water Works (AWK) 3/4 0.5 1.6% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 3/5 1.311 3.4% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 3/6 0.095 2.0% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 3/6 0.2325 2.4% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 3/5 0.85 2.3% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 3/4 0.2 3.5% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 3/5 0.48 1.2% Macerich Company (MAC) 3/3 0.75 14.0% Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 3/6 0.367 1.6% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 3/6 0.38 4.5% Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 3/6 0.88 1.9% Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 3/6 0.2 2.0% Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 3/5 0.31 3.7% Southern Company (SO) 3/6 0.62 3.9% TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) 3/5 0.23 1.5% Visa Inc. (V) 3/3 0.3 0.7% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 3/4 0.98 5.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

