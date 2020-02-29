Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 3/13 3/31 0.7 0.8 14.29% 4.26% 9 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/10 3/25 0.18 0.2 11.11% 1.96% 9 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 3/12 3/27 0.64 0.66 3.13% 3.62% 9 Carter's Inc. (CRI) 3/5 3/20 0.5 0.6 20.00% 2.62% 8 EPR Properties (EPR) 3/30 4/15 0.375 0.3825 2.00% 7.75% 10 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 3/30 4/14 0.24 0.27 12.50% 4.43% 10 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 3/6 3/20 0.1 0.105 5.00% 0.99% 8 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 3/20 3/31 0.21 0.22 4.76% 0.92% 10 ITT Inc. (ITT) 3/13 4/6 0.147 0.169 14.97% 1.12% 8 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 3/30 4/15 0.9 0.95 5.56% 5.47% 8 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 3/30 4/15 0.65 0.68 4.62% 1.44% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 2 (Ex-Div 3/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet Inc. (AVT) 3/18 0.21 30.68 2.70% 7 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 3/18 0.58 114.49 2.00% 9 Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 3/17 0.935 45.69 8.20% 9 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 3/18 0.08 10.91 2.90% 6 Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 3/25 0.18 46.19 1.60% 8 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 3/18 0.26 53.95 1.90% 6 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 3/18 0.22 29.15 3.00% 7 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 3/20 0.44 33.72 5.20% 8

Tuesday March 3 (Ex-Div 3/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 3/16 0.31 51.22 2.40% 5 Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) 3/20 0.38 30.47 4.90% 10 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 3/19 0.4 67.27 2.40% 10

Wednesday March 4 (Ex-Div 3/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 3/20 0.27 30.89 3.40% 5 Bank of America Corp. (BAC.PK) 3/27 0.18 28.5 2.50% 6 Carter's Inc. (CRI) 3/20 0.6 91.47 2.60% 8 CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 3/25 0.235 44.25 2.00% 8 FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 3/20 0.17 42.47 1.50% 9 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 3/20 0.26 34.98 2.80% 8 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 3/20 0.7 44.67 6.30% 6 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 3/18 0.28 28.69 3.70% 9 Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 4/3 0.24 56.49 1.70% 7 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 4/6 0.78 80.41 4.10% 9 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 4/1 0.155 13.52 4.50% 7 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) 3/20 0.15 19.13 3.20% 8 Terex Corp. (TEX) 3/19 0.12 22.01 2.20% 8 United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 3/20 0.33 38.34 3.20% 7 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 3/20 0.34 25.98 5.20% 9

Thursday March 5 (Ex-Div 3/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 3/20 0.36 35.63 4.10% 8 Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 3/23 0.14 26.65 2.00% 7 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 3/18 0.4025 66.52 2.30% 9 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 3/20 0.105 42.22 1.00% 8 La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 3/16 0.14 28.65 1.90% 8 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 3/20 0.2 23.21 3.40% 9 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 3/19 0.12 30.18 1.50% 8 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 3/23 0.06 39.17 0.60% 6

Friday March 6 (Ex-Div 3/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/25 0.85 198.82 1.60% 10 CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 3/24 0.11 16.02 2.70% 8 Expedia Inc. (EXPE) 3/26 0.34 98.62 1.40% 8 Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) 4/1 0.34 15.25 9.20% 5 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 3/31 0.49 51.31 3.70% 9 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/31 0.19 12.43 6.50% 9 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 3/24 0.27 20.44 5.30% 6 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 3/20 0.14 13.33 4.20% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aircastle Limited (AYR) 3/6 0.32 4.0% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 3/5 0.44 2.7% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 3/4 0.13 3.0% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 3/6 0.9 2.2% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 3/9 1.05 5.9% MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 3/6 0.2 0.8% Neenah Inc. (NP) 3/3 0.47 3.2% Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 3/3 0.42 3.7% Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 3/3 0.32 1.9% Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) 3/5 0.375 2.8% Boeing Company (BA) 3/6 2.055 2.9% Matson Inc. (MATX) 3/5 0.22 2.6% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/3 0.2 0.6% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 3/6 0.11 0.9% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 3/6 0.54 2.5% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 3/6 0.46 2.2% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 3/6 0.1375 5.4% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 3/6 0.68 0.9% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 3/9 0.26 2.6% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 3/5 0.595 4.1% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 3/3 0.44 1.8% Timken Company (TKR) 3/4 0.28 2.5% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 3/6 2.25 0.6% Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 3/4 0.12 3.1% Woodward Inc. (WWD) 3/3 0.28 1.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

