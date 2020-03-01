Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTC:SVRGF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Brian Newmarch - Vice President, Capital Markets & Stakeholder Engagement

Marty Proctor - President & Chief Executive Officer

Derek Aylesworth - Chief Financial Officer

David Holt - Chief Operating Officer

Karen Nielsen - Chief Development Officer

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Patrick O'Rourke - AltaCorp Capital

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Brian Newmarch, Vice President, Capital Markets and Stakeholder Engagement.

Thank you for joining us for the Seven Generations Energy fourth quarter 2019 conference call. On the call today our President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; Chief Financial Officer, Derek Aylesworth; Chief Operating Officer, David Holt; Chief Development Officer, Karen Nielsen; as well as other members of our management team.

Following the review of our results we'll open up the line for questions. As a reminder, all statements made by the company during this call or something to the reader advisories included in the news release issued this this morning and our corporate presentation. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and MD&A are available on our website at www.7genergy.com, as well as seen on our website.

I will now pass the call over to our President and CEO, Marty Proctor.

Thank you, Brian. 2019 was a successful year for Seven Generations.

For the second year in a row, the 7G team safely delivered production, capital performance, and operating cost metrics consistent with original guidance. We drove down our cost structure and reduced our sustaining capital requirements. We maintained our position as Canada's largest condensate producer, and we continue to demonstrate the high-quality asset we have with our Kakwa River project. In 2019, we delineated and added upper middle Montney inventory at a rate that outpaced the locations we drilled, and demonstrated significant value in the lower Montney, an entirely new layer of resource, adding to our top tier development inventory. Perhaps most importantly, we achieved excellent results while generating nearly $160 million of free cash flow, which allowed us to buy back over 6% of our company in 2019, and nearly 9% since we started the NCIB in November of 2018.

Our strengthening free cash flow profile, disciplined hedging program, and moderating sustaining capital requirements are creating optionality for our corporate business strategy, and enhancing 7G's resiliency. 7G continues to be committed to serving our key stakeholders. We will advocate, we will be responsible, and we will differentiate our business. As we increase our focus on disclosure and our advocacy work, we are seeing external recognition in key areas that have always been important to us.

Over the last few weeks, we received an A minus score from CDP, the highest score in Canada for our industry, recognizing our transparency and approach to climate related disclosure. We were added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, recognizing our internal processes and talent pipelines, which support female representation at all levels of our organization. And early in February, we announced our responsible natural gas supply agreement with Quebec's largest natural gas distributor, Energir. This agreement came after a comprehensive third-party assurance process of several key ESG indicators, which took almost two years to complete. The result was 7G was recognized as the first energy company in the world to achieve the EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development.

With this certification, we entered into a multi-year agreement that sees us receive modest premiums on these volumes. The premiums associated with these types of agreements will be used to fund our newly created 7G sustainability fund. This fund provides a pool of capital that will be allocated to projects that can help further reduce our emissions intensity, improve water recycling, and broaden our indigenous partnerships. Overall, this collaborative agreement is a made in Canada solution that has helped bridge the country and its energy needs, and bring greater transparency to the natural gas value chain. We believe innovative thinking like this, combined with our culture, our asset, our commitment to operational excellence, and our discipline, will continue to position 7G as a best-in-class unconventional resource operator for many years to come.

I'll pass the call over to Derek to discuss a few more details on our financial results.

Thanks, Marty. Our ability to generate earnings, along with free cash flow, was clearly demonstrated in 2019, with earnings of $474 million and free cash flow of $158 million for the year. When we set our 2019 capital budget, we based our plans on what we believed were conservative commodity price assumptions, and we plan to invest in our business within our expectations of internally generated cash flow. Our 2019 free cash flow generation was supported by realized oil prices, which were slightly higher than budget expectations, partially offset by natural gas and NGL prices, which were lower than budgeted.

More importantly for us was our performance in the matters we control, which shows up in our cost structure. Our 2019 operating costs at $4.79 per DUE were lower than budget, and our well drilling and completion costs at $9 million per well materially improved, relative to 2018, while still delivering productivity results, which were in line with our expectations. In 2019, our free cash flow was fully allocated to our buyback program, which allowed us to retire 22.1 million shares. With continued volatility in global energy markets, we remain committed to maintaining our balance sheet strength. In 2020, we have a healthy risk management program, with 55% of our condensate volumes hedged with WPI contracts at U.S. $52 to $57 per barrel, and 39% of our natural gas volumes hedged at us $2.65 per MMBtu, based on Henry Hub pricing. While the current environment is challenging for commodity prices, we have ample liquidity to manage our business, including a $1.4 billion undrawn credit facility, which was recently extended to a five-year term out to 2024.

One final note regarding our midstream investments. Following a thorough review of proposals received to date, we've decided it is in our best interest to retain full ownership of our midstream assets. The combination of our low cost structure, increased financial flexibility, operatorship, and processing capacity are strategic benefits for us in the future.

I'll now hand the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, David Holt.

Thanks, Derek. 2019 saw us achieve annual production levels higher than the midpoint of our guidance, delivered for less capital with an improving cost structure. In terms of production for the year, we averaged 203,000 BOE per day, on guidance of 200,000 BOE to 205,000 BOE per day. This was driven by a heightened focus on maximizing our on-stream time, and better managing our legacy production to ensure our portfolio of wells now, over 500 Montney locations, operated without unnecessary constraints or bottlenecks.

On the cost side of the equation, reduced water handling costs helped drive down average operating costs to just $4.43 per BOE for Q4. On the year, that brings us in at an average of $4.79 per BOE, well under our full year guidance of $5 to $5.25. Looking ahead to 2020, our guidance is set at an average of $4.75 to $5.25 per BOE, which we believe is prudent, given the somewhat lower budgeted volumes in the first half of the year, and what are likely higher per unit costs anticipated around the time of our car turnaround. The longer-term trajectory remains in good shape, and we're anticipating a normalized run rate in the mid to high $4 range per BOE for operating costs outside of these events.

With drilling incompletions, we saw our per well costs come in 10% below 2018, driven in part by enhancements made to our completions design. Working with Karen's team, we have implemented improvements that have reduced well pumping times, milling times, and water requirements. So far, we're pleased with what we're seeing. Adjusting for lateral links and other factors, we remain comfortable with our 2020 guidance of per well drilling and completion costs of $8.4 million per well.

These investments remain a significant portion of our total capital each year, and our team is focused on improving these metrics over time.

I will now pass the call over to our Chief Development Officer, Karen Nielsen.

Thanks, David, and good morning. As it relates to our reserves and overarching development program, we're pleased with our results in 2019. Closing the year, we are seeing PDP recycle ratios of nearly 1.6 times, and both 1P and 2P recycle ratios in the mid 2 times range. Ultimately, in a slower growth mode, absolute BOE growth isn't something we prioritize. Rather, our focus is on the efficiency of value creation and how well reserves are ultimately converted into cash flowing assets. To that end, the $940 million or almost $3 per share reduction of future development capital primarily through these efficiencies is a meaningful contribution to our value creation. It's also important to highlight that total condensate reserves increased by nearly 7% on a 2P basis, as our completion designs have been able to drive improved condensate yields.

I'm also pleased to report delineation efforts have been successful at pushing the boundaries of Nest 2 further to the west. While these locations have always been considered viable resource in our Wapiti development plan, we lack the data to conclusively validate whether these locations were sweet gas that could be processed within our existing infrastructure footprint. The results we announced today are based on the 2019 delineation program, which confirmed these 100 new upper and middle Montney locations are on par with the productivity and condensate rich attributes of the northern portion of the Nest, and are expected to offer similar economics. To be clear, so far, these are upper and middle Montney locations, and we're in the process of collecting production rates from a lower Montney in the area as we speak, which could further expand the scope of viable inventory from this region. Our ultimate goal is to co-develop all three layers at once to maximize the capital efficiencies.

At the pace of drilling in 2019, our delineation investments have migrated Wapiti locations into the Nest equivalent to 125% of our Montney wells drilled in 2019, further extending our runway of free cash flow deliverability to investors over time. Heading to the south of our asset, our Nest 3 results continue to look favorable. In November, we recorded IP 120 rates for a single eight-well pad alongside 30-day rates on a lower Montney location. This morning, we were able to provide comparative IP 120 rates on both eight-well pads, along with the updated rates on that lower Montney location. Our second eight-well pad had had rate restrictions, while we expanded our regional gathering system, which increased overall fields productivity. These restrictions constrained volumes for nearly 40 days of the initial 120-day rate. But despite this impact, the wells are performing in line with type curve, with a 20% higher condensate gas ratio than forecast.

Bottom line is these wells have sales volumes of nearly 2,000 BOE per day over an initial 120-day period, with almost 25% of that being highly valued condensate. It's important to note that the lower Montney Nest 3 well is likely to be the most economic on this pad, given its high overall deliverability, higher condensate yields, and our lower cost. Overall Nest 3development has proven to be very successful to date, with current production in the region approaching 75% of capacity.

So I'll now pass the call back to Marty for a few closing remarks.

Thanks, Karen. We remain focused on generating maximum long-term free cash flow per share and creating value for our stakeholders. Our approach is driven by operational excellence and engaged company culture, committed to responsible development, supported by an increasing runway of high-quality drilling inventory. In summary, we delivered on our plan in 2019, and have positioned the company to do so once again in 2020. On behalf of the team at 7G, thank you for your continued support.

Operator, I will now ask you to open up the lines to questions.

[Operator Instructions] You first question comes Manav Gupta with Credit Suisse.

Congrats on the great results. In an environment where energy is challenged, I think free cash flow should be the most important metrics, and you delivered on that. Continuing on that, I want to understand, in 2020, your CapEx is down hundred $150 million over '19. But as you look out to '22, '23, is there a possibility this CapEx can drop further to something under $1 billion?

Marty Proctor

Good morning, Manav. Thank you for a very good question. And the short answer is yes. What we've been seeing is approximately 10% reduction per year in sustaining capital. To go to 2018, we thought sustaining capital was about $1.2 billion, 2019, about $1.1 billion, our plan for this year, about $1 billion. And so, reducing every year for two reasons, the big one being just natural reductions in decline rate, but also, it's been augmented by significant improvements in our capital efficiencies and reduction in operating costs. So, yes, it's conceivable that we could look out to 2022, 2023 and have something like $800 million dollars of sustaining capital requirements. Therefore, capital would go down substantially. And if you considered what our cash flow was, last year, it was about $1.4 billion, that difference, $600 million, is potentially free cash flow. So yes, we have, I think, one of the best in industry's rate of growth free cash flow profiles, and we will continue to work at getting better and better at that.

Second question on differentials. Somewhere around this point last year, you were seeing condensates trade at $4, $5, $6 discount or WTI. As we look at 4Q and even right now, condensates of pricing over WTI or at bottom of WTI. In terms of market dynamics, can you talk about what has driven this differential in your favor versus where we were early last year?

Marty Proctor

Yes, great question again. Obviously, it's a very important factor for us. For us, the condensate, of course, was our biggest revenue driver. And I think the thesis that we have, the condensate demand would increase and supply would not, has proven to be true. And that's a big part of why I think we're seeing better condensate pricing today than we had at this time last year. Our outlook is also very strong. We see a likelihood of the Trans Mountain Pipeline being built. We see lots of progress, I think, on the Line 3 expansion on the U.S. side for Enbridge and the Keystone XL pipes. I mean, all three of those probably, at least certainly enable bitumen producers to increase their supply and their desire for exports, which will further increase the demand for condensate. Your question more directly, you're asking about recent two fundamental changes. I think we saw one of the bitumen producers convert from light oil essentially, as their ability went to condensate as their ability went -- that's been helpful in terms of demand increasing. And there's been modest growth, I think, in demand for condensate coming from rail capacity increasing.

So all those things together have, as I said, born out the thesis that we have that condensate demand will increase while supply is not. And that's resulted in significantly improved pricing for condensate. Fort Hills was another factor that I should have mentioned as well. It's pretty significant in terms of increasing demand.

Thank you putting my questions.

Thank you very much, Manav. We appreciate your support of the company.

Your next question comes from Patrick O'Rourke with AltaCorp Capital.

Maybe a little bit more on that last question, but thinking about capital costs and on a per well basis and, breaking it down into unit cost meter and completion intensity, I know that Q4, the wells were a little bit shorter than they had been in the past, but it looks like on a unit cost basis, they are -- you've improved the cost here. How are the type curve input costs looking relative to what you're achieving right now? And what's baked into the 2020 budget, in terms of well cost?

Marty Proctor

Good morning, Patrick. Thanks very much for the questions. Good ones. I'm going to ask David to talk a little bit about the Q4 numbers, and maybe I'll come back to answering the other part of your question.

David Holt

Yes, I think as far as DNC costs go, you are correct when you look at it on a on a dollars per meter basis. We do continue to chip away at it. The numbers we saw in Q4 were between that $500, $525 per meter range, that's consistent with how we're forecasting out for 2020 and for our assumed budgeted costs. But we continue -- like I said, we continue to chip away at it, gains and efficiencies in drilling, and we're making a lot of progress too, and more efficient completion designs as well that are also helping to cut our unit costs.

Marty Proctor

And going forward on the 2020 program, I would also add David and his team on the supply chain side have done a very good job working with vendors, getting the products we need when we need them at constantly improving prices. And I would add to that in the 2020 outlook. I mean, obviously, we're seeing a bit of an erosion in commodity prices recently. That likely means that we can even do better with respect to our metrics on the per meter basis and total well cost basis. So we're going to constantly look at opportunities to improve our capital efficiencies, reduce all of our costs, including operating costs and transportation, expand that free cash flow. And that's the big driver for us. We think it's the most important metric as we go forward.

Patrick O'Rourke

Is it safe to say that those per unit cost reductions that you guys have achieved over, call it the last 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, that's responsible for the bulk of the reduction in FTC and the reserver [ph] part?

Marty Proctor

Yes.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay, thank you.

Marty Proctor

Thank you very much, Patrick.

There are no further questions at this time.

Thanks, everyone, for joining us for the call. Please feel free to reach out directly to myself or Ryan Galloway with any further questions you may have. Operator, you can conclude the call.

This concludes today's conference call.